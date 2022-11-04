Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Post Register
Cardinals hire ex-slugger Matt Holliday as new bench coach
The St. Louis Cardinals hired ex-slugger Matt Holliday, who helped the organization win the World Series in 2011, as manager Oliver Marmol's bench coach Sunday. Holliday replaces Skip Schumaker, who was hired last month as the manager of the Miami Marlins.
Post Register
Bears QB Fields rushes for 178 yards in loss to Dolphins
CHICAGO (AP) — There were a lot of questions about Justin Fields as late as a month ago. Not so many at the moment.
Post Register
Bruins cut ties with player who bullied Black classmate
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins decided Sunday to rescind their contract offer to prospect Mitchell Miller, who had his draft rights relinquished by Arizona for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. The team signed Miller to an entry-level contract Friday, prompting criticism from players...
Post Register
Changes bring few fixes for Colts in latest setback to Pats
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — After a week that featured another round of noticeable changes, Colts coach Frank Reich chose to point the finger at himself after Indianapolis failed to find the end zone in Sunday’s 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots. “Starting with me, right? That’s what...
Post Register
Dicker kicks winner to lift Chargers over Falcons 20-17
ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers keep having to find new placekickers, and they keep giving the new guys game balls. Cameron Dicker kicked a 37-yard game-ending field goal three days after being signed as a free agent, lifting the Chargers over the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 on Sunday.
Post Register
Raptors' Siakam out at least 2 weeks with adductor strain
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will miss at least two weeks because of a strained right adductor muscle, the team said Sunday. Siakam, 28, was injured when he slipped in the third quarter of Friday’s loss at Dallas. He was helped off the court and did not return.
Post Register
Seahawks win 4th straight, beat struggling Cardinals 31-21
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Geno Smith has spent the first half of the season making game-winning plays that have moved the surprising Seahawks to the top of the NFC West. His impressive response to a potential game-losing play is evidence Seattle's rise isn't a fluke.
Post Register
Lions activate Zylstra brothers; TE Shane catches TD in win
DETROIT (AP) — There was no one close to Shane Zylstra when the Detroit Lions tight end caught his first NFL touchdown on Sunday. Waiting on the sideline, though, was someone very close indeed.
Post Register
Official runs into Vikings defender, wacky touchdown follows
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke lofted the ball into triple coverage like it was a Hail Mary throw. On the sideline, coach Ron Rivera thought to himself, “Are you kidding me?”
Post Register
Mackay student to play in bowl game
The high school football season may have ended, but Mackay High School sophomore Graisyn Chandler plans to stick with his football conditioning for a few more months to stay in shape for the Dec. 30 Dream All-American Bowl game. Graisyn accepted an invitation to play in the game at SoFi...
Comments / 0