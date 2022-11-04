Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Before you buy a Black Friday smartphone, go fold one in half
Why is nobody buying folding phones? The latest innovation in smartphones only makes up 1% of the market, according to Korean electronics industry site The Elec, reporting on Samsung. Compared to flagship phones like the Galaxy S22, or best-selling bargain phones like the Galaxy A13, folding phones are a blip on the market’s radar. That makes no sense, considering how cool they are.
TechRadar
Which GoPro should you buy during Black Friday?
If you’re in the market for a discounted action camera, there’s a good chance you’re wondering which GoPro to buy during Black Friday deals season. And that’s a very fair question because, judging by previous Black Friday sales, the best deals won’t be limited to the latest GoPro models.
TechRadar
Buying a new TV for Black Friday? Make sure you have the right HDMI cables
OK, I admit it: I’m an idiot. Over the years my house has become infested with HDMI cables. Seriously, it looks like there’s been an explosion in an HDMI cable factory here. So, after amassing thousands (slight exaggeration) of HDMI cables, I thought I’d never have to buy one again. Oh, dear reader, how wrong I was.
Apple wants to change the ‘Hey Siri’ command to just ‘Siri’
“Hey Siri” is the famous hotword that activates the voice assistant iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It’s also infamous for the misses at interpreting voice commands in the early days. But Apple has improved the digital assistant significantly over the years. The next significant upgrade for Siri concerns the activation keyword. Apple is looking to replace “Hey Siri” with a simple “Siri” voice command to trigger the assistant.
Elon Musk May Backtrack On Twitter Layoffs, Apple's China Woes, Ethereum's Possible Bullish Move And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From The Weekend
Elon Musk and his plans of revamping Twitter were the main topics of discussion this weekend, along with the potential near-term monetary policy trajectory in light of the past week’s Fed decision and the October non-farm payrolls report. Here's a recap of a few major headlines that hit the...
TechRadar
MacBook Air vs Chromebook: which is the right laptop for you?
If you’re looking for a new portable PC and don’t want to buy a Windows laptop, there are two main competitors available to you. Yes, we know that you can install Linux on a laptop, but if you do that you’re probably so tech-aware that you hardly need our advice. For most consumers, the primary alternatives are MacBooks and Chromebooks.
TechRadar
How to cancel Fitbit Premium
Fitbit has made a name for itself for making excellent fitness trackers that fit into a variety of price brackets and budgets. From the premium Fitbit Versa 4, right down to the most affordable Fitbit Inspire 3, there are certain things that apply to all. For one, they all send their data to the Fitbit App, letting users track their body’s rhythms through an easy-to-use dashboard.
TechRadar
WhatsApp launches Communities alongside polls, bigger groups and more
Meta has announced a bunch of features for WhatsApp, including the rollout of the new 'Communities' feature for iOS and Android, which allows you to join multiple groups within an umbrella that's related to the topic at hand, such as schools, neighborhoods, and more. In a blog post (opens in...
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected in the first week of February 2023
Most of the Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors that we've heard so far have been pointing towards a February 2023 launch, but a new report adds some extra precision: apparently the flagship phone is going to show up at the start of that month. According to South Korean outlet Chosun (opens...
TechRadar
Intel's pay-as-you-go CPU platform finally has a name, but is still shrouded in secrecy
Intel has released fresh details about its new pay-as-you-go CPU platform, which is now officially set to be dubbed 'Intel On Demand'. The software-defined platform will enable system administrators to pay an additional fee to activate special-purpose accelerators integrated into its 4th Generation Xeon Scalable 'Sapphire Rapids' processors. The oft-delayed...
TechRadar
Apple warns of looming iPhone 14 shortage and longer wait times
If you’re one of the many looking to get your hands on the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max – our pick for the best phone money can buy right now – you might be left waiting a while. That’s according to a new statement (opens in new tab) from iPhone-maker Apple, which reports significant impacts to iPhone production following a Covid outbreak at one of the company’s China-based production facilities.
TechRadar
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 5G review
With its bigger screen, nested and slim pencil, and day-beating battery life, the Surface Pro 9 5G moves Microsoft's Surface line in the right direction, but the custom ARM chip brings with it a host of hiccups. Pros. +. Excellent design. +. Big, responsive screen. +. Great battery life. +
TechRadar
Samsung reportedly expects Apple to launch a foldable iPad in 2024
If you were disappointed by the modest upgrades found on the recently launched iPad Pro (2022), then 2024’s iPad releases could be what you’re waiting for, as it might be the year we see Apple's first foldable iPad. That’s according to The Elec (opens in new tab) (via...
TechRadar
Google's spreadsheets could soon be taking over even more of your working life
Keeping track of how your big workplace projects are progressing could soon be a lot more straightforward thanks to a new Google Sheets (opens in new tab) update. The spreadsheet software (opens in new tab) is introducing a new timeline view that it says will provide a clearer and more intuitive perspective on how your work is progressing, and provide project management tools within the platform for the first time.
TechRadar
Microsoft launches passwordless authentication for Azure AD on iOS and Android
Microsoft is looking to better protect hybrid workers connecting to its Azure Active Directory (AD) service via iOS or Android endpoints (opens in new tab) from phishing and password (opens in new tab)-stealing attacks. The company has introduced a new authentication method for the enterprise identity service that it says...
TechRadar
Logitech's new hybrid working range includes a self-directing camera
Logitech has revealed its new Logic of Work platform, a line of products and services geared towards improving collaboration and engagement between those working from home and those in the office. The new launches include Sight, a 315-degree camera placed at the center of a conference table that can intelligently...
TechRadar
Quick - the AirPods Pro 2 just crashed to a record-low price in early Black Friday deal
If you're looking to score an epic Black Friday deal on Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro - then you're in luck. Amazon's early Black Friday deals are live, with new offers dropping every day, and we've just spotted the all-new AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $234 (opens in new tab) (was $249) - the lowest price we've ever seen.
TechRadar
Microsoft customer feedback tool hijacked to send phishing emails
Cybercriminals are trying to trick Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Voice users into giving away their login credentials with a devious new phishing campaign, experts have warned,. A report from Avanan has revealed threat actors would send out a notification email through Dynamics 365 Customer Voice, which states that the customer...
TechRadar
A key Samsung Galaxy S23 spec may have just been confirmed
The Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks and rumors continue to come in at a rapid pace, and the latest chatter that we're hearing is that the flagship phone series is going to go all-in with Snapdragon chipsets in all (or at least most) of the markets that it will be sold in.
TechRadar
Wi-Fi security flaws could let drones, attackers target you through walls
A drone that leverages a widespread security flaw to detect Wi-Fi networks from inside buildings has been developed by the University of Waterloo (UOW) in Canada, raising fears about similar devices being used to conduct criminal activity. In a press release, the university reported (opens in new tab) on developments...
Comments / 0