thehomepagenetwork.com
The Home Page Network
Canton football dominated South Williamsport to the tune of 42-13 in their District IV, Class A semifinal on Saturday. Riley Parker had 89 yards rushing and three touchdowns, while Hayden Ward had 79 yards rushing and a score. Weston Bellows added four carries for 50 yards. Ben Fitch and Bailey...
thehomepagenetwork.com
What’s Happening On Home Page: 10/31 – 11/04
There’s a lot happening on The Home Page Network! It can be easy to miss some of the great stories coming out of our Wellsboro, Mansfield, Blossburg, Troy & Canton markets. To help you catch up, here’s a quick list of the top stories from the past week!
thehomepagenetwork.com
Come to Christmas On Main Street, Dec. 8-11
Christmas on Main Street 2022 begins Thursday evening, December 8th at the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center. From 6 – 8 pm, this reception will honor and celebrate the workers who brought 100 years of glass-making at the Corning Glass Factory to Wellsboro. While viewing the pictures, many often see themselves or their family members who worked at the factory over the years—memories to treasure.
Williamsport to purchase two police vehicles for nearly $160,000
Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport approved the purchase of two new police cruisers for a total of $156,150, or $78,075 each, during Thursday’s city council meeting. The cruisers are two Dodge Durango SUVs that took a “nationwide” search to find, according to Williamsport Police Chief Justin Snyder. The original plan was to purchase four vehicles but only two Durangos were found with the desired trim. The cost of these vehicles also...
therecord-online.com
Downtown Lock Haven announces November, December events
LOCK HAVEN – With Halloween still in the back window, sights are set on the big Downtown Lock Haven, Inc. happenings for this coming holiday season. Preliminary details for November and December events were released online earlier this week. Welcome to Haven Holidays Harmonies 2022. This year’s Haven Holidays...
State College developer looking to buy Lycoming Mall
Pennsdale, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall, which is now down to under 10 stores, may be repurposed soon. State College-based developer Famvest LLC is reportedly looking into buying the property by December. Jason Fink, president and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, said the developer is looking into possibly bringing in a mix of housing and commercial use for the 800,000-square-foot property. When asked if retailers would be part of the plans, Fink said it's possible, but not at the volume the mall once...
A 'fresh, new Wendy's' is open for business
Montoursville, Pa. — If you've been waiting for Wendy's in Montoursville to reopen, today is your lucky day. The restaurant reopened for business on Friday, Nov. 4. The Wendy's at 1007 Loyalsock Avenue in Montoursville closed in late September for renovations, putting a sign out front indicating "a fresh, new Wendy's is coming soon!"
‘Endless Mountains Christmas’ provides guide to holiday fun
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau has partnered with the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency to produce “An Endless Mountains Christmas.” Now in its third year, this campaign promotes holiday events and deals throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties.
Tioga County receives $400,000 grant for law enforcement training
Mansfield, Pa. — A northern tier law enforcement training program has received $400,000 in grant funding from the state government. The funds will be used to enhance facilities and virtual reality training programs in Tioga County and beyond. The grant recipient, the Emergency Response Training and Certification Association (ERTCA), has partnered with the Mansfield Public Safety Training Institute since 2019. The partners have created the first credentialed and integrated public/private law enforcement cadet and workforce training program. ...
UPMC welcomes new endocrinologist to Coudersport
Coudersport, Pa. — Patients of UPMC Cole can now receive endocrine care in person. Ashima Mittal, M.D., is the latest doctor to join UPMC Cole. Before the arrival of Dr. Mittal, UPMC Cole only offered endocrine care through telehealth sessions with doctors in Pittsburgh. Lori Gross, director of Operations for UPMC Cole, explained: “Endocrinologists like Dr. Mittal use diagnostic tests, such as thyroid ultrasound and biopsy, nuclear medicine scans, bone...
New Target Date for Opening of Endwell Byrne Dairy Store
The second Byrne Dairy & Deli store in Broome County is expected to be open for business after an electrical contractor has finished needed electrical system upgrades. Construction work on the new location at Watson Boulevard and North Kelly Avenue in Endwell was completed weeks ago. But needed power supply improvements to the site were delayed because crews had been diverted to Florida following Hurricane Ian.
wkok.com
Vandalism Discovered in Visitors’ Locker Room at New Stadium
MILTON – Milton School District officials say various acts of vandalism were found in the visitors’ locker room following the high school football team’s 30-0 playoff loss to Selinsgrove Friday night. According to a Milton school district statement issued Sunday night, the acts of vandalism were found moments after the Selinsgrove football team departed from Milton.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A cyclist was struck near an intersection Saturday afternoon, resulting in the road being blocked off for a period of time. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street where a Jeep had collided with the cyclist. The cyclist’s bike sustained […]
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Coudersport at Brockway D9 1A Football Quarterfinals
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Watch live as No. 6 Coudersport travels to No. 3 Brockway in the District 9 Class 1A football quarterfinals. Chris Rossetti and Larry Wiser have the call of the game from Varischetti Field in Brockway. The contest can be watched above or below and on all...
Four dead in Lycoming County shooting
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner says the shooting in Lycoming County left four people dead, including the shooter. It happened Saturday morning in Jordan Township. Pennsylvania State Police say a man was shooting at vehicles with a rifle. Police fired shots, and the scene was secured. Officials say...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Brandon McCarn
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Brandon McCarn
NewsChannel 36
Chemung County Executive Outlines Details of Proposed 2023 Budget
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Chemung County Executive Chris Moss outlined details of the proposed 2023 budget on Thursday. Some of the highlights include a zero percent property tax increase, three percent across the board salary increase for single rate employees, and a reduction in the number of full-time employees. The...
NewsChannel 36
Person Taken to the Hospital in Rollover Accident in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on Liberty Street in Elmira. According to our reporter on scene who spoke with witnesses, a vehicle was driving down liberty street and struck a parked vehicle on the right side of the road. Witnesses...
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County building four wind farms: will provide energy statewide
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) -- Steuben County is currently part of a statewide project to reduce carbon emissions in energy production. Due to this project, Steuben County is now the leading county in the state in regards to renewable energy production. The Baron Winds Project and the Eight Point Wind Project...
