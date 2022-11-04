Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
St. Paul woman killed in crash on I-94 in Wisconsin after hitting deer
(FOX 9) - A woman from St. Paul was killed in a car crash on I-94 in Wisconsin early Saturday morning. The preliminary investigation indicates that Jessica Anne Love, 43, was driving a Honda Civic when she hit a deer, causing her car to become disabled in the left lane. Her vehicle was then struck by an oncoming Toyota Rav4, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).
fox9.com
Children’s Minnesota warns parents to expect longer wait times due to RSV surge
Children's Minnesota is warning parents that they should be prepared for longer wait times due to the surge of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and other respiratory illnesses. Information from Children’s Minnesota’s website warns of extended wait times in the emergency department, walk-in clinics, and primary care clinics.
fox9.com
Minnesota Zoo welcomes back dolphins at Discovery Bay
The Minnesota Zoo welcomed seven bottlenose dolphins from the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois. The dolphins will stay in Discovery Bay until their habitat back home is finished with renovations. (Video courtesy of Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)
fox9.com
As cases of RSV spike across Minnesota, vaccine for pregnant moms could be coming soon
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As cases of RSV spike across the country and closer to home, new hope is on the horizon for parents looking to protect their kids. This week, pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced promising data from a phase three trial for an RSV vaccine designed specifically to protect newborns.
fox9.com
NWS issues Red Flag Warning for extreme wildfire risk in central and southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for large parts of Central and Southern Minnesota until 6 p.m. Sunday due to extreme fire risk conditions. A Red Flag Warning is issued when areas are experiencing weather conditions ideal for wildfire, including strong winds...
fox9.com
Longtime Minnesota baseball umpire Larry Gallagher dies at age 82
(FOX 9) - Minnesota baseball lost a legend this weekend as longtime high school, college, and Town Ball umpire Larry Gallagher has passed away at the age of 82. Gallagher was remembered Sunday by the Minnesota Baseball Association and the Minnesota State High School League. "Minnesota amateur baseball mourns the...
fox9.com
National parties focus on normally blue Minnesota as election nears
National parties focus on normally blue Minnesota as election nears. The Democrats' rally emphasized legislation approved by Congress and President Joe Biden on transportation and climate change. Republicans said crime, inflation, and school performance were their top themes going into the campaign's final weekend. St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) -...
fox9.com
Tuesday's election: Could Minnesota see its first split statewide results since 2006?
(FOX 9) - A one-party sweep of Minnesota's statewide races has been the norm since the mid-2000s, but a split result in Tuesday's election looks not only possible, but likely. DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Secretary of State Steve Simon held leads on their respective Republican challengers, Scott Jensen and Kim Crockett, according to polling conducted in October by MinnPost/Embold Research and KSTP/SurveyUSA. But Republicans Jim Schultz and Ryan Wilson were tied with or leading the Democratic incumbents in the attorney general and auditor races.
fox9.com
Drought conditions could impact Minnesota Christmas trees for years to come
LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The drought hitting Minnesota and other parts of the Midwest for the last several months has started to take a toll on Christmas tree farms. "This year's weather, we're about eight to ten inches below normal rainfall, which of course, has an impact on the trees," John Krueger, the third-generation owner of The Krueger Christmas Tree Farm in Lake Elmo, told FOX 9.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Cooler, rainy for some this weekend
(FOX 9) - November-style weather is here, with cooler temperatures and some rain in the forecast. On Friday, the high will be around 45 degrees for the Twin Cities metro with mostly cloudy skies, while southeastern Minnesota could see some rain showers. Overnight, temperatures will dip down to around 36...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Extremely windy, Red Flag Warning issued for Sunday
Sunday will be extremely windy, with gusts reaching over 45 mph. A Red Flag Warning has been issued due to extreme wildfire risk in Central and Southern Minnesota from low humidity, high winds and drought conditions.
Comments / 0