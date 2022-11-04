ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

DETROIT, MI
Kubalik scores in OT to give Red Wings 3-2 win over Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday for their third straight win. Matt Luff and Pius Suter scored in the second period as Detroit rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the first period. Moritz Seider had two assists and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bruins cut ties with player who bullied Black classmate

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins decided Sunday to rescind their contract offer to prospect Mitchell Miller, who had his draft rights relinquished by Arizona for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. The team signed Miller to an entry-level contract Friday, prompting criticism from players...
BOSTON, MA

