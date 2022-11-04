Maroons eye another district title, but Miners stand in their way

MENOMINEE—The Menominee High School football team has its sights set another District championship, as the Maroons travel to Negaunee for the MHSAA Division 6 District Final tonight.

The Maroons (6-4) dominated the early portion of the 2010’s, ripping off eight straight District titles from 2010-2017. Menominee advanced to the District Final in 2019 and 2020, but were bounced from the playoffs both times by the Copper Kings of Calumet.

Calumet had long been a postseason thorn in the Maroons’ side, eliminating Menominee from the playoffs for three consecutive seasons, before the Maroons were able to overcome the Copper Kings with a 44-39 victory last week.

Even with that boogeyman put to bed, the Maroons wasted little time in celebrating.

“By Monday, we were completely focused on the task at hand. There is no lack of energy surrounding our program. We’re champing at the bit to get up to Negaunee and take advantage of the fact that we’re still playing football in November,” Menominee coach Chad Brandt said.

A meeting between Menominee and Negaunee is rare, with the two teams having clashed just three times since the dawn of the 21st century.

The last tilt came in 2009 and saw the Maroons hammer the Miners 48-12 to take home the Division 5 District crown.

The Maroons also defeated Negaunee 49-0 in the 2005 District semifinal, while the Miners slipped past Menominee 14-13 in the 2008 edition.

This year, Negaunee finished the regular season 9-0 overall and dominated the West-Pac Copper conference with a perfect 6-0 mark. The Miners obliterated Houghton 48-0 last Friday to improve to 10-0.

Defensively, the Miners have allowed just 63 points all season and have pitched four shutouts, never allowing more than 15 points in a game.

“They are big and physical on both the offensive and defensive lines. They like to come right at you and establish the run, and they have some good receivers that they can pitch the ball out to,” Brandt said. “They’re the same way on defense: they want to take away your inside running game.”

Brandt believes that Menominee’s offense, which averages 32 points per game and has broken the 40-point barrier for the three straight weeks, has the playmakers needed to test Negaunee’s stout defense.

“We’re going to use our speed to get our players the ball in space and let them make good things happen,” he said. “We’re going to be outsized at a lot of positions, so sharing the ball and keeping everything balanced is going to be key.”

A potential X-factor is the Menominee fan base, which turned Walton Blesch field into a madhouse last week against Calumet.

The Maroon faithful always travel in excellent numbers, and Miners’ fans can expect to see plenty of maroon, gold and white doting their stands tonight.

“The support that we’ve received was amazing. Our kids fed off it last week,” he said. “Between the fans in the stands and the student section behind the end zone, we had a lot of noise coming from all directions, and it made for a great atmosphere. I expect that to be the case against Negaunee.”

Tonight’s game kicks off at 6 p.m. central time.