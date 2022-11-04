Local schedule

Related
Menominee council in favor of land survey
MENOMINEE—Menominee will have a survey conducted on land it purchased in the spring, but a time for that survey to be completed has not been established. The City Council on Monday voted 8-0 to hire Coleman Engineering to do the survey. The cost would be $9,500 if it is done this year. Council member Wendy Baron was excused from the meeting. Coleman Engineering has offices in Iron Mountain, Ironwood and...
Miners run over Maroons in District championship game
NEGAUNEE, Mich.—If the Menominee High School football team had an Achilles’ heel this season, it was the Maroons’ inability to contain their opponent’s rushing attack. For much of the year, Menominee’s high-octane offense was able to light up the scoreboard enough to mask the Maroons’ defensive struggles, but that trend came to a halt against Negaunee in Saturday’s MHSAA Division 6 District Championship game. The Miners (11-0) relied on Nico...
South Range High School girls’ basketball preview
Emma Cunningham steps into the leadership role on South Range's roster.
Eagle Herald
Menomonie, WI
424
Followers
713
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT
Eagle Herald has been serving the Marinette and Menominee area since 1872. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.ehextra.comhttps://www.ehextra.com/
Comments / 0