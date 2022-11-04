Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hubig's Pies are backNOLA Chic
Depressed in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisineNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
The road less traveled: Adult Child Estrangement, Advocacy and ReconciliationNOLA Chic
5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.peaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Related
NOLA.com
New Orleans' new garbage haulers shrug off complications, say they'll start Monday as planned
New Orleans’ newly minted garbage contractors say it’s full steam ahead to start picking up trash on Monday, their scheduled start date to begin collections in a huge swath of the city stretching from Lakeview to New Orleans East. IV Waste and Waste Pro executives said Friday they...
fox8live.com
NOLA City Council passes ordinance strengthening protections for renters across the city
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council just passed an ordinance that strengthens protections for renters across the city while calling for periodic inspections of rental properties. The idea initially gained a lot of support from renters but has also drawn criticism over recent changes that some say...
NOLA.com
‘Gutted’ or a ‘step forward’? New Orleans City Council approves rental registry law
New Orleans landlords must register all apartments with City Hall, and tenants gained new protections against retaliation, under an ordinance that the City Council approved Thursday. But what was supposed to be a moment of celebration for tenant advocates turned bittersweet when the measure’s sponsor, council member JP Morrell, dropped...
NOLA.com
City Council creates fund to cover Gordon Plaza residents' moving costs
The New Orleans City Council voted unanimously Thursday to cover the moving expenses of Gordon Plaza residents, a victory for residents of the Desire-area subdivision built atop a former landfill. The council agreed to create a fund that would cover moving costs, furniture purchases and other expenses related to resident...
NOLA.com
'We're not going to repeat the mistakes': S&WB preps for $300M power project
The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board will soon break ground on one of its most important construction projects in recent history, the solution to a problem that city leaders have long known about, done little to address and can no longer ignore. Officials expect climate change to fuel increasingly...
WDSU
New Orleans East business owners still dealing with sinkhole 10 years later
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents who navigate their neighborhoods often run into problems. Residents complain of prolonged construction, abandoned projects, and bumps at nearly every turn. WDSU Traffic Reporter Deja Brown is now looking into these complaints to help get you answers. WDSU Road Patrol aims to find...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell sparked probe into New Orleans council member's bodyguard, report finds
Mayor LaToya Cantrell sparked a now-closed investigation into City Council President Helena Moreno’s bodyguard after Cantrell said she heard from New Orleans police officers that the bodyguard had covertly surveilled her, according to statements compiled in a Sheriff’s Office report released on Friday. Cantrell’s chief administrative officer, Gilbert...
Mayor's NOPD package approved in civil service meeting
The Civil Service Commission today approved New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s NOPD recruitment and retention package. It includes bonuses for new recruits and for officers who stay on the force.
fox8live.com
Could constitution amendment 4 involves the authority to waive water charges
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Michael Maxie strolled toward the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board office with a portfolio in his hand. It contained something he could not ignore. “I got a $3,000 water bill right now,” said Maxie. The bill showed more than $3,200 due. His previous bill...
fox8live.com
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
NOLA.com
Letters: Change to charter would suggest to applicants mayor is weak, under fire
I oppose the charter amendment regarding New Orleans City Council confirmation of mayoral appointees. This amendment would make it very difficult to attract out-of-state applicants to city department head positions unless any council participation in the selection process takes place at the time of the initial interview. No one will be willing to quit an out-of-state job, then move home and family to New Orleans, if they know that, in practical terms, the council can disapprove of the placement within 120 days of appointment.
NOLA.com
Oak Street Po-boy Fest 2022: Cost, parking, vendors, music and more
New Orleanians are primed for another favorite celebration on Sunday: the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival presented by Tony Chachere's. Now in its 14th year, the festival has 40 vendors selling a variety of po-boys, an art market and a rest area for those who need a break. When is it?
WDSU
New Orleans teacher, two others found dead in Airbnb in Mexico City
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans family is searching for answers after their loved one died under mysterious circumstances in Mexico over the weekend. Courtez Hall was a social studies teacher at KIPP Morial School. "My son was a joyous child," said Ceola Hall, Courtez's mother. "He loved me,...
WWL-TV
Cantrell's office started investigation into deputy who served as Councilwoman's driver
NEW ORLEANS — An Orleans Parish Sheriff’s deputy assigned as a driver for City Council President Helena Moreno has been cleared of allegations that he took photographs and video of Mayor LaToya Cantrell near the Pontalba Apartments, but documents obtained by WWL-TV now show what Moreno has been saying all along: the unfounded complaint was lodged by the mayor herself.
WDSU
New Orleans Housing Authority opens voucher program wait list
NEW ORLEANS — The Housing Authority of New Orleans opened its online tenant-based housing choice voucher program waitlist on Tuesday. People can sign up for the program now through 4 p.m. on Saturday. Pre-applications received during this time frame will be assigned a random lottery number. Only people with...
NOLA.com
Teachers and staff at The Rooted School in New Orleans form union
The board that oversees the Rooted School New Orleans has voted unanimously to recognize a union formed by teachers and staff at the school, making it the fifth charter school in New Orleans with a unionized staff. The Rooted Union of Staff & Teachers formed as a chapter of United...
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Defrauding Employer Out of More Than $549k and Filing False Taxes
Kentwood Man Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Defrauding Employer and Filing False Taxes. Louisiana Man Sentenced for Defrauding Employer Out of More Than $549k and Filing False Taxes. Louisiana – On November 4, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Michael J. Goll, age 47, of Kentwood,...
NOLA.com
Second Line Stages pulls back curtain on $100 million expansion in New Orleans
Second Line Stages, one of Louisiana's largest television and film studio operators, on Thursday showed off its huge new sound stage complex, a sprawling series of airplane hanger-like structures that cover two city blocks in New Orleans' Lower Garden District. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser were...
Six robberies across NOLA overnight, one shot
According to the NOPD, five of the six incidents involved weapons and sent one person to the hospital.
WWL-TV
Causeway northbound to be temporarily closed Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Bridge northbound side heading towards Mandeville will be closed on Sunday morning from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.. Louisiana DOTD officials say the closure is happening so the investigation of accident can be completed. The DOTD is encouraging drivers to use alternate routes during...
Comments / 0