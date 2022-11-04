ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

‘Gutted’ or a ‘step forward’? New Orleans City Council approves rental registry law

New Orleans landlords must register all apartments with City Hall, and tenants gained new protections against retaliation, under an ordinance that the City Council approved Thursday. But what was supposed to be a moment of celebration for tenant advocates turned bittersweet when the measure’s sponsor, council member JP Morrell, dropped...
NOLA.com

City Council creates fund to cover Gordon Plaza residents' moving costs

The New Orleans City Council voted unanimously Thursday to cover the moving expenses of Gordon Plaza residents, a victory for residents of the Desire-area subdivision built atop a former landfill. The council agreed to create a fund that would cover moving costs, furniture purchases and other expenses related to resident...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Change to charter would suggest to applicants mayor is weak, under fire

I oppose the charter amendment regarding New Orleans City Council confirmation of mayoral appointees. This amendment would make it very difficult to attract out-of-state applicants to city department head positions unless any council participation in the selection process takes place at the time of the initial interview. No one will be willing to quit an out-of-state job, then move home and family to New Orleans, if they know that, in practical terms, the council can disapprove of the placement within 120 days of appointment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Cantrell's office started investigation into deputy who served as Councilwoman's driver

NEW ORLEANS — An Orleans Parish Sheriff’s deputy assigned as a driver for City Council President Helena Moreno has been cleared of allegations that he took photographs and video of Mayor LaToya Cantrell near the Pontalba Apartments, but documents obtained by WWL-TV now show what Moreno has been saying all along: the unfounded complaint was lodged by the mayor herself.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans Housing Authority opens voucher program wait list

NEW ORLEANS — The Housing Authority of New Orleans opened its online tenant-based housing choice voucher program waitlist on Tuesday. People can sign up for the program now through 4 p.m. on Saturday. Pre-applications received during this time frame will be assigned a random lottery number. Only people with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Causeway northbound to be temporarily closed Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Bridge northbound side heading towards Mandeville will be closed on Sunday morning from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.. Louisiana DOTD officials say the closure is happening so the investigation of accident can be completed. The DOTD is encouraging drivers to use alternate routes during...
MANDEVILLE, LA

