Read full article on original website
Related
d9and10sports.com
Bradford Soccer Teams Earn Dramatic PIAA Subregional Wins
BRADFORD, Pa. – Grace Close scored with 4:04 to play in regulation to lift the Bradford High girls’ soccer team to a 4-3 PIAA Class 3A subregional win over Hollidaysburg on Saturday. The Lady Owls rallied from a 3-1 deficit en route to the win. With the win,...
d9and10sports.com
North East Sweeps Corry for First District 10 Volleyball Title
ERIE – North East got huge games from Cadence Jones and Kayla Forsythe at the net as the Pickers earned a 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-23) sweep over Corry to win their first District 10 Class 2A volleyball championship. Jones finished with 18 kills and eight digs, while Forsythe had...
d9and10sports.com
2022 D9 Football Brackets Updated for 1A Semifinals; 2A, 3A Finals
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – District 9 has updated its football brackets to include dates, times, and sites for its Class 1A semifinals and Class 2A and Class 3A championship games. Both 1A semifinal games will be played Saturday, Nov. 12. Top-seeded Port Allegany will take on fourth-seeded Keystone at 1...
d9and10sports.com
COMEBACK KIDS: Conneaut Authors Pair of Epic Rallies to Win Fourth Consecutive D10 3A Volleyball Title
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Conneaut had not one but two comebacks for the ages in Saturday’s District 10 3A title match against Warren. The No. 1 seed Eagles rallied from deficits of 11 and nine in the first and second sets to earn a 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 26-28, 25-17) win over No. 3 Warren for their fourth consecutive D10 crown.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Coudersport at Brockway D9 1A Football Quarterfinals
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Watch live as No. 6 Coudersport travels to No. 3 Brockway in the District 9 Class 1A football quarterfinals. Chris Rossetti and Larry Wiser have the call of the game from Varischetti Field in Brockway. The contest can be watched above or below and on all...
Bradford, November 05 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Bradford. The Hollidaysburg Area High School soccer team will have a game with Bradford Area High School on November 05, 2022, 12:00:00. The Hollidaysburg Area High School soccer team will have a game with Bradford Area High School on November 05, 2022, 14:00:00.
d9and10sports.com
D9 1A Playoffs: Keystone Wins First Postseason Game Since 1989; Fox Tosses 7 TDs in Brockway Rout
KNOX, Pa. – Keystone used two big scoring plays in the opening seconds of the first two quarters to secure its first postseason win since 1989 with a 35-15 victory over Union/A-C Valley in the District 9 Class 1A quarterfinals Friday night at Keystone High School. “It’s been a...
d9and10sports.com
College Wrestling: Purdue Dominates Clarion Open; Clarion, Edinboro, Pitt Each With One Champion
CLARION, Pa. – Purdue had four champions at the 2022 Clarion Open held at Tippin Gym Sunday, while Edinboro, Clarion, and Pitt each had one champion. Winning from Purdue was Matt Ramos at 125 pounds, Dustin Norris at 135 pounds, Parker Fillius at 141 pounds, and Kendall Coleman at 157 pounds.
d9and10sports.com
IUP Blanks Clarion to Earn Spot in PSAC Football Championship Game
INDIANA, Pa. – The 17th-ranekd IUP football team celebrated Senior Day in style with a 45-0 victory over Clarion on Saturday at a jam-packed Miller Stadium. IUP (8-1, 6-1) forced a fumble on the opening Clarion (3-7) play from scrimmage and did not look back, owning a 256-60 edge in total offense.
d9and10sports.com
Clean Sweep: South Teams Win All Four District 10 Class 3A Quarterfinal Games
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Slippery Rock came into its quarterfinal with a game plan and executed it perfectly en route to a 41-28 win over Oil City. The 6th-seeded Rockets wasted little time opening the scoring as Maddox Allen took a handoff on the first play from scrimmage and raced 64 yards to paydirt to give Slippery Rock a 7-0 lead just 16 seconds into the game.
d9and10sports.com
Back-to-Back: Simmons, Meadville Take Early Punch, Race Past Corry for D10 4A Title
FRANKLIN, Pa. – Meadville took Corry’s early punch and came back with a knockout blow. Meadville scored the final 48 points of the game, as Khalon Simmons accounted for six total touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 62-14 win over the Beavers in the District 10 Class 4A title game – securing their second straight championship in the process.
UPMC welcomes new endocrinologist to Coudersport
Coudersport, Pa. — Patients of UPMC Cole can now receive endocrine care in person. Ashima Mittal, M.D., is the latest doctor to join UPMC Cole. Before the arrival of Dr. Mittal, UPMC Cole only offered endocrine care through telehealth sessions with doctors in Pittsburgh. Lori Gross, director of Operations for UPMC Cole, explained: “Endocrinologists like Dr. Mittal use diagnostic tests, such as thyroid ultrasound and biopsy, nuclear medicine scans, bone...
Celebration of Life Benefit for Kayden, Gabby and Hailey
OLEAN - In a blink of an eye, the lives of three adults and their family members were changed forever. Members from the community and the adults’ families are hosting and organizing a celebration of life benefit for Kayden, Gabby and Hailey on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Village Green Pub, 311 North Union Street, Olean from noon-5:00pm. The three adults were in a horrific crash that happened in Portville on September 3.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: TItusville Herald to Close Doors After 157 Years
TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Titusville Herald will close its doors for good after 157 years. The announcement was made on the front page of Saturday’s edition of the newspaper with the headline “The Titusville Herald says thank you, and goodbye.”. “The owners of The Titusville Herald...
wesb.com
Little Valley Man Arrested on PA Warrant
A Little Valley man was arrested on a Pennsylvania warrant in Salamanca Friday. Salamanca Police arrested 32-year-old Jacob G. Winship on a fugitive of just warrant issued from Warren County, Pa. Winship was additionally charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was held pending extradition.
explore venango
Vehicle Struck While Backing Into Driveway in Plum Township
PLUM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to a two-vehicle collision in Plum Township on Saturday afternoon. According to police, the crash occurred at 2:54 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, on Meadville Road in Plum Township, Venango County. Police say 66-year-old Joseph D. Gionti, of Titusville, was...
explore venango
Pickup Collides With Car, Slams into House Along Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to police, a pickup truck collided with a car and then struck a house along Route 322 on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Santana Nicole Irwin.) According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, at...
explore venango
Area Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 42-year-old woman was injured after she slammed into the back of a vehicle that was stopped on Rocky Grove Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred at 7:43 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, on Rocky Grove Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Wind & showers move in overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After record breaking warmth across the area on Saturday, a cold front will put an end to our September-like air. Winds will ramp up a bit ahead of that cold front, with some gusts 40-45 mph for a few hours tonight, mainly in the higher terrain of the Finger Lakes. A Wind Advisory is posted for Monroe, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario and Yates Counties through midnight. The cold front itself will come in with a period of gusty showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. While most of this rain will be out of here by sunrise Sunday, a few showers will likely linger into the start of the day. We’ll begin to see some clearing in the sky by the afternoon, and highs will top out in the lower half of the 60s. So, while the 2nd half of the weekend won’t be nearly as warm as the first, we’ll still remain warmer than average.
explore venango
Teen Driver Crashes into Tree
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen escaped injury after his vehicle collided with a tree on Cooperstown Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened on Cooperstown Road in Jackson Township, Venango County, at 12:25 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Police say 19-year-old Donovan J. Burk,...
Comments / 0