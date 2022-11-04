ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Devils Gameday Preview: Calgary Flames – 11/5/22

The New Jersey Devils wrap up their Western Canada road trip on Nov. 5, as they take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Similar to other games that the Devils played this week, puck drop will be late on the East Coast, with the game starting at 10:00 PM. The Devils’ road trip has impressed, winning in Vancouver against the Canucks 5-2 on Nov. 1 and defeating the Edmonton Oilers in stunning fashion with a 4-3 victory on Nov. 3.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ Resilience Key to Perfect Western Canada Road Trip

The New Jersey Devils are finally returning home after eight days on the road. The club made a big statement by sweeping their three-game Western Canada road trip and pushing their record to 9-3-0. Every season a certain theme or mantra emerges that fans will repeatedly hear from both the...
NEWARK, NJ
ESPN

Aho has 3 goals, assist as Hurricanes beat Sabres 5-3

RALEIGH, N.C. -- — Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored, and Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta made 22 saves.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Ilya Samsonov Leaves Maple Leafs Game with Knee Injury

During a delayed penalty assessed to Boston's Jake DeBrusk, Samsonov was slow to skate to the bench. Samsonov was 5-2-0 with a .920 save percentage going into Saturday's game. He has taken the lion's share of starts in net since Matt Murray went down with an adductor injury on Oct. 15.
Times Leader

Penguins fall to Hershey, 2-1

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins suffered their first regulation loss of the season, dropping a 2-1 decision to the Hershey Bears on Saturday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (6-1-1-0) was held off the scoreboard until the last minute of regulation....
HERSHEY, PA
Yardbarker

Looking back at 1,500 games at the Saddledome

On Oct. 15, 1983, the Calgary Flames played their very first regular season game at the Olympic Saddledome. It was a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. On Nov. 3, 2022, the Flames played their 1,500th regular season game at the building, a 4-1 setback to the Nashville Predators. In-between those book-ending losses, the Flames have won 825 regular season appearances at the Saddledome.
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
227K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy