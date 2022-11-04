The New Jersey Devils wrap up their Western Canada road trip on Nov. 5, as they take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Similar to other games that the Devils played this week, puck drop will be late on the East Coast, with the game starting at 10:00 PM. The Devils’ road trip has impressed, winning in Vancouver against the Canucks 5-2 on Nov. 1 and defeating the Edmonton Oilers in stunning fashion with a 4-3 victory on Nov. 3.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO