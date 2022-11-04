ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

News Channel Nebraska

Fast start fades for Irish in state volleyball opener

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Falls City Sacred Heart fans were loud and, on their feet early on in Thursday's quarterfinal matchup with Humphrey St. Francis at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the opening round of the state volleyball tournament. The students sported a beach theme for the rematch of last year's...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Northwest volleyball top seed in MIAA Tournament

(St. Joseph) -- Northwest Missouri State volleyball is the number one seed in the upcoming MIAA Tournament. The Bearcats will face Missouri Southern on Thursday at 5 PM at the Civic Arena in St. Joseph. View the full bracket here.
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

LC qualifies seven events for state swimming

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their tentative list of qualifiers for the State Swimming Meet. State takes place on Friday in Marshalltown. View the full list of KMAland qualifiers below. Atlantic. Alexis Reynolds -- 200-yard freestyle & 500-yard freestyle. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln. Elaina...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
kmaland.com

College Volleyball (11/5): Wins for UNI, Omaha and Drake

(KMAland) -- Omaha, Northern Iowa and Drake were winners in regional college volleyball action on Saturday. View the full scoreboard below. COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (11/5) Omaha 3 Oral Roberts 0. Northern Iowa 3 Bradley 0. Drake 3 Illinois State 1. Baylor 3 Kansas 0. Denver 3 Kansas City 1.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

South Holt optimistic heading into rematch with Platte Valley

(Oregon) -- After a disappointing showing in their previous matchup, South Holt football hopes for a better outcome when they face Platte Valley in a district quarterfinal on Saturday. The Knights (6-4) extended their season last week with a 56-6 win over Mound City. "It was nice to see us...
OREGON, MO
kmaland.com

Shenandoah alum McGinnis named to ARC Honorable Mention Tennis Team

(KMAland) -- Two former KMAland tennis stars received recognition from the American Rivers Conference on Friday. Those honors went to Kuemper Catholic's Isabel Schwabe and Shenandoah's Alexis McGinnis. Schwabe -- now at Loras -- was named to the all-conference singles and doubles teams while McGinnis, who is currently at Buena...
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

College Wrestling (11/5): 3-0 day for Iowa State

(Jacksonville) -- Iowa State wrestling had a 3-0 performance in Jacksonville on Saturday. The #14 Cyclones notched convincing wins over Little Rock, Campbell and Wisconsin Check out the full college wrestling scoreboard below. COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (11/5) Iowa State 33 Little Rock 7. Iowa State 34 Campbell 3. Iowa State...
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

John "Bear" Meyer, 73 of Imogene, Iowa

Visitation/Rosary Location:St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Imogene. Visitation Starts/Ends:5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial:Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Imogene. Notes:. John passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council...
IMOGENE, IA
nodawaynews.com

Farmer retires from Senior Center

Cathy Farmer celebrated her retirement, October 31, after 14 years at the Nodaway County Senior Center, Maryville. Farmer has served as cook, secretary, kitchen assistant and has packed home-delivered meals. Her bright, bubbly personality has welcomed people to the Senior Center. “Karen Farrens told me I needed to come down...
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

James E. Bagby

Service:Memorial Mass Name:James Edward "Jim" Bagby Pronunciation: Age:84 From:Maryville, MO…
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Randy Andersen, 62, of Clive, Iowa

Location: Elk Horn Lutheran Church, Elk Horn, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: Elk Horn Lutheran Church, Elk Horn, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:. 10:00 a.m. Visitation End:. 11:00 a.m. (Service) Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial, with military honors by...
CLIVE, IA
WOWT

Omaha woman dies in crash near Auburn

AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman died following a crash near Auburn, Nebraska. Officials say an SUV crossed the center line on Highway 75 and collided head-on with a black Jeep on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the SUV, Anne Reynolds, died at the scene. The other driver was...
AUBURN, NE
kmaland.com

Shen school enrollment up 13 students

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District is reflecting the trend of increased enrollment numbers in KMAland. Certified enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year total 1,050.3 students. That's up 13.2 students over the 2021-22 total of 1,037.1. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News she was pleased with this school year's figures.
SHENANDOAH, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Four Hospitalized After Holt County Accident

HOLT COUNTY, MO – Four people were taken to the hospital, and both vehicles involved in the accident were totaled in an accident in Holt County Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 22 year old Mackenzie Shaw of Forest City was driving a vehicle that began to slide on a wet roadway on Highway 59, 6 miles east of Oregon. Her vehicle crossed the center line and the front side of her vehicle hit the driver’s side of another vehicle. Shaw’s vehicle blocked Highway 59. The other vehicle went off the side of the roadway and struck a small cluster of trees. 72 year old Wayne Adkins of Oregon was driving that vehicle.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

John Meyer

Service:Mass of Christian BurialName:John "Bear" Meyer Pronunciation: Age:73From:Imogene, Io…
IMOGENE, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Skidmore Woman Hurt In Thursday Morning Accident

A Skidmore woman was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning in Atchison County. The Highway Patrol says 810-year-old Skidmore resident Joyce R. Strough was driving a 2013 Chevy Malibu on Missouri Route 46 at the intersection with U.S. Route 59 about one mile south of the City of Fairfax at 5:45 A.M. Thursday when she failed to stop at a stop sign at that intersection.
SKIDMORE, MO
kmaland.com

Page County board narrowing down locations for new jail

(Clarinda) -- Options are becoming clearer on the location of a new county jail in Page County. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update from Supervisor Jacob Holmes on the latest jail committee meeting. Greg Wilde with Samuels Group has been working with the county committee in determining the best possible locations. As of now, Holmes says Wilde is looking further into options on the Page County Farm just south of the Clarinda city limits.
PAGE COUNTY, IA

