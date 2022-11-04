Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Fast start fades for Irish in state volleyball opener
LINCOLN, Neb. - The Falls City Sacred Heart fans were loud and, on their feet early on in Thursday's quarterfinal matchup with Humphrey St. Francis at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the opening round of the state volleyball tournament. The students sported a beach theme for the rematch of last year's...
kmaland.com
Men's College Soccer Scoreboard (11/6): Drake falls in MVC Tournament opener
(KMAland) -- Drake lost in the opening round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in men’s regional college soccer on Sunday.
kmaland.com
Northwest volleyball top seed in MIAA Tournament
(St. Joseph) -- Northwest Missouri State volleyball is the number one seed in the upcoming MIAA Tournament. The Bearcats will face Missouri Southern on Thursday at 5 PM at the Civic Arena in St. Joseph. View the full bracket here.
kmaland.com
LC qualifies seven events for state swimming
(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their tentative list of qualifiers for the State Swimming Meet. State takes place on Friday in Marshalltown. View the full list of KMAland qualifiers below. Atlantic. Alexis Reynolds -- 200-yard freestyle & 500-yard freestyle. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln. Elaina...
kmaland.com
College Volleyball (11/5): Wins for UNI, Omaha and Drake
(KMAland) -- Omaha, Northern Iowa and Drake were winners in regional college volleyball action on Saturday. View the full scoreboard below. COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (11/5) Omaha 3 Oral Roberts 0. Northern Iowa 3 Bradley 0. Drake 3 Illinois State 1. Baylor 3 Kansas 0. Denver 3 Kansas City 1.
kmaland.com
South Holt optimistic heading into rematch with Platte Valley
(Oregon) -- After a disappointing showing in their previous matchup, South Holt football hopes for a better outcome when they face Platte Valley in a district quarterfinal on Saturday. The Knights (6-4) extended their season last week with a 56-6 win over Mound City. "It was nice to see us...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah alum McGinnis named to ARC Honorable Mention Tennis Team
(KMAland) -- Two former KMAland tennis stars received recognition from the American Rivers Conference on Friday. Those honors went to Kuemper Catholic's Isabel Schwabe and Shenandoah's Alexis McGinnis. Schwabe -- now at Loras -- was named to the all-conference singles and doubles teams while McGinnis, who is currently at Buena...
kmaland.com
College Wrestling (11/5): 3-0 day for Iowa State
(Jacksonville) -- Iowa State wrestling had a 3-0 performance in Jacksonville on Saturday. The #14 Cyclones notched convincing wins over Little Rock, Campbell and Wisconsin Check out the full college wrestling scoreboard below. COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (11/5) Iowa State 33 Little Rock 7. Iowa State 34 Campbell 3. Iowa State...
kmaland.com
John "Bear" Meyer, 73 of Imogene, Iowa
Visitation/Rosary Location:St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Imogene. Visitation Starts/Ends:5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial:Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Imogene. Notes:. John passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council...
nodawaynews.com
Farmer retires from Senior Center
Cathy Farmer celebrated her retirement, October 31, after 14 years at the Nodaway County Senior Center, Maryville. Farmer has served as cook, secretary, kitchen assistant and has packed home-delivered meals. Her bright, bubbly personality has welcomed people to the Senior Center. “Karen Farrens told me I needed to come down...
kmaland.com
James E. Bagby
Service:Memorial Mass Name:James Edward "Jim" Bagby Pronunciation: Age:84 From:Maryville, MO…
kmaland.com
Randy Andersen, 62, of Clive, Iowa
Location: Elk Horn Lutheran Church, Elk Horn, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: Elk Horn Lutheran Church, Elk Horn, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:. 10:00 a.m. Visitation End:. 11:00 a.m. (Service) Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial, with military honors by...
WOWT
Omaha woman dies in crash near Auburn
AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman died following a crash near Auburn, Nebraska. Officials say an SUV crossed the center line on Highway 75 and collided head-on with a black Jeep on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the SUV, Anne Reynolds, died at the scene. The other driver was...
kmaland.com
Shen school enrollment up 13 students
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District is reflecting the trend of increased enrollment numbers in KMAland. Certified enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year total 1,050.3 students. That's up 13.2 students over the 2021-22 total of 1,037.1. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News she was pleased with this school year's figures.
Two hospitalized after car overturns in Nodaway County
NODAWAY COUNTY–Two people were injured in an accident just after 12:30a.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 20005 Toyota Scion driven by Constance D. Terry, 23, Burlington Junction, was northbound on U.S. 71 at Wilcox. The vehicle traveled off the road, struck an embankment...
northwestmoinfo.com
Four Hospitalized After Holt County Accident
HOLT COUNTY, MO – Four people were taken to the hospital, and both vehicles involved in the accident were totaled in an accident in Holt County Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 22 year old Mackenzie Shaw of Forest City was driving a vehicle that began to slide on a wet roadway on Highway 59, 6 miles east of Oregon. Her vehicle crossed the center line and the front side of her vehicle hit the driver’s side of another vehicle. Shaw’s vehicle blocked Highway 59. The other vehicle went off the side of the roadway and struck a small cluster of trees. 72 year old Wayne Adkins of Oregon was driving that vehicle.
kmaland.com
John Meyer
Service:Mass of Christian BurialName:John "Bear" Meyer Pronunciation: Age:73From:Imogene, Io…
northwestmoinfo.com
Skidmore Woman Hurt In Thursday Morning Accident
A Skidmore woman was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning in Atchison County. The Highway Patrol says 810-year-old Skidmore resident Joyce R. Strough was driving a 2013 Chevy Malibu on Missouri Route 46 at the intersection with U.S. Route 59 about one mile south of the City of Fairfax at 5:45 A.M. Thursday when she failed to stop at a stop sign at that intersection.
KETV.com
Omaha woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Nemaha County, according to authorities
An Omaha woman died and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in southeastern Nebraska. Around 2:54 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash north of Auburn on Highway 75 between 735 and 736 roads. Investigators said a southbound vehicle, which was...
kmaland.com
Page County board narrowing down locations for new jail
(Clarinda) -- Options are becoming clearer on the location of a new county jail in Page County. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update from Supervisor Jacob Holmes on the latest jail committee meeting. Greg Wilde with Samuels Group has been working with the county committee in determining the best possible locations. As of now, Holmes says Wilde is looking further into options on the Page County Farm just south of the Clarinda city limits.
