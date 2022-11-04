Broncos bye week boosted with momentum

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos entered the bye week with momentum. For quarterback Russell Wilson, there was a renewed sense of optimism following the team’s 21-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at London’s famed Wembley Stadium.

“Every season I’ve ever played, you’ve got to catch momentum. There’s a moment in time where it clicks and, hopefully, that’s the start of it”, said Russell Wilson with a smile.

Wilson, offense click during Jaguars matchup

Wilson and the Broncos’ offense were clicking against the Jaguars, mounting three extended scoring drives of 75 yards or more.

What was even more encouraging was the Broncos’ red zone offense which, heading into the game, ranked last in the NFL. Sunday’s game was a different story, when the Broncos went three for three, with three touchdowns in three trips to the red zone.

That’s a great sign, according to defensive captain Justin Simmons, who says the calvary is on the way.

“Yes, it was huge. Heading into the bye, we are getting some guys back. Guys that are banged up at the halfway point of the season. And it’s huge for us,” Simmons said.

Paton: Broncos ready for a second-half run

With linebacker Barron Browning slated to return to the lineup following a hip injury and the addition of edge rusher Jacob Martin via trade with the New York Jets, general manager George Paton thinks the Broncos are positioned for a second-half run.

“We feel we can still win moving forward. We feel we have depth at the outside linebacker position, we have a top-five defense and we feel like the offense is trending in the right direction,” Paton said. “We believe in our coaching staff, we believe in our players, and we feel like we can make a push.”

Not only did the Broncos’ victory snap a four-game losing streak, it allowed Nathaniel Hackett to coach the team harder.

“Everyone hates to lose. We’re in this to win. When you do win, you can be even more critical on some of those little details and make sure that you’re correct in every single thing,” Hackett said.

“The great thing is, we still control our own destiny by how much work we put in and the dedication that we put into this,” Wilson added. “There are a lot of great games ahead and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.