"I know how important it is for them to see somebody that is not only successful," the NBA All-Star says, "but somebody that can also speak on the same type of environment and upbringing" NBA star Damian Lillard believes the children growing up in his "rough" hometown neighborhood in Oakland are now exposed to more "bad" influences than he experienced growing up. So, he felt compelled to go back. When he was young, Lillard says, "drugs and crime" were prevalent near his home in Brookfield, a neighborhood in...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO