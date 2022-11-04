Read full article on original website
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
Stephen A. Smith Reveals Where Nets Stand With Kyrie Irving
Stephen A. Smith came through with some interesting information this morning. Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in a peculiar situation that is not exactly beneficial for either side. The Nets took action against Kyrie last night and suspended him following a week of questioning over his beliefs. After sharing a questionable documentary, Kyrie was criticized, and he largely refused to apologize.
Steve Kerr has concerning comments about Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson fantasy basketball owners may want to look away this week. The Golden State Warriors star Thompson did not play during Friday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the latter end of a back-to-back set. It was Thompson’s second time of the young NBA season sitting out a game.
LeBron James reacts to an instantly iconic photo of Kevin Durant
Without Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Seth Curry or a permanent head coach in place, the Brooklyn Nets had no issues on the floor Friday night in Washington D.C., where Kevin Durant put on a show in his hometown. Durant scored 28 points and the Nets held the Wizards to just...
La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club
La La Anthony attended the grand opening of Carmelo Anthony's new club 9 Jones and was overheard saying the space "felt like home." The post La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Why Damian Lillard Shows Up for Kids in His 'Rough' Hometown: 'I Fought the Same Battles That They Fight'
"I know how important it is for them to see somebody that is not only successful," the NBA All-Star says, "but somebody that can also speak on the same type of environment and upbringing" NBA star Damian Lillard believes the children growing up in his "rough" hometown neighborhood in Oakland are now exposed to more "bad" influences than he experienced growing up. So, he felt compelled to go back. When he was young, Lillard says, "drugs and crime" were prevalent near his home in Brookfield, a neighborhood in...
Brian Windhorst Blasts NBA Commissioner Adam Silver For Not Punishing Kyrie Irving And Draymond Green
Adam Silver gets flamed for his inaction for recent NBA controversies.
Paul Pierce Says Kawhi Leonard Isn’t Held ‘Accountable Enough’
The star forward has missed substantial time over the past few years, and has played in just two of the Clippers’ nine games this season due to a lingering knee issue.
LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit
LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
Nike Suspends Relationship with Kyrie Irving, 'Will No Longer Launch' Sneaker Collaboration
Following Kyrie Irving's antisemitic post, Nike tells PEOPLE in a statement, "We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone" Kyrie Irving is continuing to feel the repercussions for promoting an antisemitic film on Twitter. On Friday, Nike announced that the company will distance themselves from the NBA star, 30. The move comes shortly after the Brooklyn Nets announced Thursday that they suspended Irving "for at least five games without pay." In a statement to PEOPLE, the athletic apparel brand says, "At Nike, we believe...
Report: Kyrie Irving not communicating directly with Nets
Kyrie Irving’s refusal to apologize for promoting an antisemitic film has been a major problem for the Brooklyn Nets, albeit one they tried to fix before ultimately suspending him on Thursday. The problem for the Nets is that apparently, Irving himself was not returning their messages. In a lengthy...
The Game Isn’t Happy Nike Suspended Kyrie Irving’s Shoe Deal
The Game has spoken out in support of Kyrie Irving, condemning Nike’s decision to suspend their relationship with the Brooklyn Nets star. On Friday (November 4), Nike announced that it was severing ties with Kyrie Irving in the wake of a controversial tweet in which he promoted a book and movie containing some antisemitic rhetoric and sentiments. The Nike suspension took effect immediately, with the company cancelling the upcoming release of the Kyrie 8 shoe, which was due out on November 8.
LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Finalized Status For Jazz-Lakers Game
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will both be available for Friday's game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers.
The New York City media won't let Ime Udoka off the hook if the Brooklyn Nets hire him
If the Brooklyn Nets do go ahead and end up hiring away suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka after doing whatever passes as vetting by the organization these days that could be done in the brief time that has passed after the Nets fired Steve Nash from the same role, it will not be the sort of media environment Udoka has existed in since the news broke of his transgressions.
Kevin Durant says he 'would love to' join ownership group to buy Commanders
Kevin Durant has been a lifelong fan of the Washington Commanders franchise and if the opportunity presented himself, he would join an ownership group to buy the team.
Kevin Durant: Nets have to 'keep building' after chaotic week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After one of the most tumultuous weeks in recent NBA history, an expression that seemed impossible to fathom just a few days ago appeared on the faces of Brooklyn Nets players and coaches after a come-from-behind 98-94 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night -- a smile.
NBPA President CJ McCollum Comments on Kyrie Irving Situation
The Pelicans guard spoke at length about the matter Saturday, two days after the Nets suspended their star point guard.
The Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs" May Be Returning in 2023
Michael Jordan finished off his first three-peat with the Chicago Bulls in 1993, besting the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. On Jordan’s feet during the six-game series was the Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs,” a shoe that — per a report from @zsneakerheadz — may be returning in 2023 to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
Draymond Green had a lot to say about Paolo Banchero’s demeanor
The old adage held true on Thursday night when the upstart Orlando Magic narrowly escaped the defending champion Golden State Warriors, 130-129. The Magic – thanks to their supreme length and youthful fervor – have become a fan favorite around the Association. The headliner of this young core is none other than first-overall pick Paolo Banchero, who, after his 22-point 8-rebound performance Thursday night, earned himself another fan in former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green.
