The Associated Press

Johnny Depp Trial Attorneys Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew Sign Exclusive Representation with Keppler Speakers

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Keppler Speakers, representing sought-after speakers from the worlds of business leadership, diversity, innovation, cybersecurity, world affairs, entertainment, sports and the arts, today announced the agency’s exclusive representation of Camille Vasquez and Benjamin G. Chew for speaking engagements. The two accomplished commercial litigation partners from the international law firm of Brown Rudnick, who serve as co-chairs of the firm’s Brand and Reputation Group, led the litigation team that won a jury verdict for actor Johnny Depp in his high-profile defamation trial against Amber Heard. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005061/en/ Johnny Depp trial attorneys Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew of Brown Rudnick Law Firm, now represented exclusively by Keppler Speakers. (Photo: Business Wire)
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Denver

Second "We Build The Wall" fraud trial ends in conviction

A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan....
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KTVU FOX 2

TikTok lawsuit settlement: Some users receiving payments up to $167

If a payment from TikTok has showed up in your account, it’s likely not spam: The company began issuing payments from a $92 million class action lawsuit settlement this week. A federal lawsuit alleged that TikTok broke the Illinois biometric privacy law, which allows suits against companies that harvest...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFI AM 640

Judge: Negligence Claim Against 2 `Rust' Producers Can Proceed

A script supervisor who was standing next to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when she was fatally shot with a prop weapon fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the film "Rust" in 2021 can move forward with her negligence claim against two of the producers, a judge ruled Wednesday.
KESQ News Channel 3

DA begins process of appealing mass case dismissals

The first appellate action to challenge a wave of dismissals by Riverside County Superior Court judges trying to slice through a backlog that accumulated during the COVID lockdowns is underway, the county's top prosecutor announced today.   District Attorney Mike Hestrin said the agency wants the case of People v. Jose Luis Tapia returned to the The post DA begins process of appealing mass case dismissals appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Navy Times

Former sailor pleads guilty in $2 million insurance fraud scam

An ex-Navy chief petty officer pleaded guilty on Oct. 27 to participating in an insurance fraud scheme that stole $2 million from a program meant to aid seriously injured service members, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the southern district of California. The ex-sailor,...
GEORGIA STATE
Buffalo's Fire

Appeal made to 8th Circ. after court rules ‘sovereign immunity’ protection from claims of racketeering, fraud

In a recent federal court ruling, a district judge described allegations against Three Affiliated Tribes Tribal Business Council as “deeply troubling.” Yet the court dismissed claims of racketeering, fraud and theft noting the U.S. District Court in North Dakota lacked jurisdiction. Three Affiliated Tribes citizen Laura “Lori” Bird...
TEXAS STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Federal judge denies immunity to Arvada officer in wrongful arrest lawsuit

An Arvada police officer may be held liable for the unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution of a man after a federal judge determined her alleged actions, if true, would amount to a clear constitutional violation. Officer Samantha Zehner obtained an arrest warrant for Michael Lehmann in December 2019, and he...
ARVADA, CO
Sheridan Media

Federal Court News

A number of individuals were recently sentenced in Federal Court in Wyoming. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson recently sentenced 34-year-old Joshua Michael Archuleta of Cheyenne to 39 months in prison and five years of supervised release for the charge of distribution of fentanyl. Archuleta was also ordered to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Cheyenne Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
CHEYENNE, WY

