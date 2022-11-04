Read full article on original website
Related
Dr. Phil, CBS seek attorney fees from 20-year-old who alleged assault at Utah ranch
A judge threw out the case in August. Hannah Archuleta sued last year, claiming the popular TV doctor recommended she be treated at a Utah camp, where she alleges she was sexually assaulted.
Johnny Depp Trial Attorneys Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew Sign Exclusive Representation with Keppler Speakers
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Keppler Speakers, representing sought-after speakers from the worlds of business leadership, diversity, innovation, cybersecurity, world affairs, entertainment, sports and the arts, today announced the agency’s exclusive representation of Camille Vasquez and Benjamin G. Chew for speaking engagements. The two accomplished commercial litigation partners from the international law firm of Brown Rudnick, who serve as co-chairs of the firm’s Brand and Reputation Group, led the litigation team that won a jury verdict for actor Johnny Depp in his high-profile defamation trial against Amber Heard. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005061/en/ Johnny Depp trial attorneys Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew of Brown Rudnick Law Firm, now represented exclusively by Keppler Speakers. (Photo: Business Wire)
Second "We Build The Wall" fraud trial ends in conviction
A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan....
Tennessee AG appeals, seeks to return Lindsey Lowe back to prison
The Tennessee Attorney General is appealing a judge's decision to grant Lindsey Lowe a new trial. The decision comes after Lowe's attorney provided evidence her client did not get a new trial.
FedEx seeks to void $366 million verdict for Black former worker who alleged bias
Nov 1 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said it would ask a federal judge in Texas to throw out or reduce a jury's $366 million damages award to a Black former employee who accused the company of disciplining and firing her after she complained about racial discrimination.
Jury orders FedEx to pay $365 million in damages in retaliation case
A jury has ordered FedEx Services to pay $365 million in punitive damages in a racial discrimination and retaliation case brought against it by former FedEx Services employee Jennifer Harris. FedEx says it plans to appeal the verdict. ...
KTVU FOX 2
TikTok lawsuit settlement: Some users receiving payments up to $167
If a payment from TikTok has showed up in your account, it’s likely not spam: The company began issuing payments from a $92 million class action lawsuit settlement this week. A federal lawsuit alleged that TikTok broke the Illinois biometric privacy law, which allows suits against companies that harvest...
Judge: Negligence Claim Against 2 `Rust' Producers Can Proceed
A script supervisor who was standing next to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when she was fatally shot with a prop weapon fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the film "Rust" in 2021 can move forward with her negligence claim against two of the producers, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty in federal civil rights trial
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was found guilty in federal court Wednesday on six charges that he violated the civil...
Did You Receive a Payout From TikTok? It's Part of a $1.1M Illinois Class-Action Settlement
If you're an Illinois resident who recently received electronic payment from TikTok, it's likely not a scam -- it's the result of one of two Illinois class-action lawsuits filed against the social media platform. In December of 2019, a class-action complaint was filed in a Northern Illinois District court by...
DA begins process of appealing mass case dismissals
The first appellate action to challenge a wave of dismissals by Riverside County Superior Court judges trying to slice through a backlog that accumulated during the COVID lockdowns is underway, the county's top prosecutor announced today. District Attorney Mike Hestrin said the agency wants the case of People v. Jose Luis Tapia returned to the The post DA begins process of appealing mass case dismissals appeared first on KESQ.
Trial set for reenactor charged with leaving pipe bomb
WINCHESTER, Va. — (AP) — A federal trial for a former Civil War reenactor accused of planting a pipe bomb at a Virginia battlefield and threatening to disrupt other events has been set for next year. Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, had been on the docket for a jury...
Russell Laffitte heads to federal court on charges in the first Murdaugh-related trial
The Nov. 8 federal trial of Russell Laffitte, an ex-bank official and alleged associate of Alex Murdaugh, will likely lay bare inner workings of a storied South Carolina law firm and the secretive money world of a Lowcountry bank.
You Could Be Owed Money in a $35M Illinois Snapchat Settlement, But Claim Deadline is Coming Up
Calling all Snapchat users in Illinois: You might be eligible to file a claim as part of a settlement in a class-action lawsuit worth millions. And while the settlement still needs to go through final court approval, the clock to get in on a potential payout is ticking. According to...
Navy Times
Former sailor pleads guilty in $2 million insurance fraud scam
An ex-Navy chief petty officer pleaded guilty on Oct. 27 to participating in an insurance fraud scheme that stole $2 million from a program meant to aid seriously injured service members, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the southern district of California. The ex-sailor,...
NBC New York
Protestors' NYC Civil Assault Suit Against Trump Reaches Settlement
An attorney for a group of protesters who filed suit alleging that in 2015 security guards for then-candidate Donald Trump assaulted them outside of Trump Tower say they’ve settled their case with Trump as the case was in the middle of jury selection. Benjamin Dictor, an attorney for the...
Ye Attorneys Seek to Withdraw from $7.1 Million Contract Suit
Attorneys for Ye are asking a judge to allow them to withdraw as counsel for the rapper in a lawsuit alleging he owes $7.1 million in unpaid fees to a production company that worked on his behalf on various projects, including his canceled Coachella performance in April.
Appeal made to 8th Circ. after court rules ‘sovereign immunity’ protection from claims of racketeering, fraud
In a recent federal court ruling, a district judge described allegations against Three Affiliated Tribes Tribal Business Council as “deeply troubling.” Yet the court dismissed claims of racketeering, fraud and theft noting the U.S. District Court in North Dakota lacked jurisdiction. Three Affiliated Tribes citizen Laura “Lori” Bird...
coloradopolitics.com
Federal judge denies immunity to Arvada officer in wrongful arrest lawsuit
An Arvada police officer may be held liable for the unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution of a man after a federal judge determined her alleged actions, if true, would amount to a clear constitutional violation. Officer Samantha Zehner obtained an arrest warrant for Michael Lehmann in December 2019, and he...
Sheridan Media
Federal Court News
A number of individuals were recently sentenced in Federal Court in Wyoming. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson recently sentenced 34-year-old Joshua Michael Archuleta of Cheyenne to 39 months in prison and five years of supervised release for the charge of distribution of fentanyl. Archuleta was also ordered to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Cheyenne Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
