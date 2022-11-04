ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

Crash causing backups on I-4 East in Volusia County

LAKE HELEN, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a crash that's causing traffic backups on Interstate 4 in Volusia County Sunday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on I-4 East near State Road 472 in Lake Helen. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Central Florida counties see significant drop in early voting numbers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is the last day of early voting in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Other central Florida counties ended their early voting on Saturday. Voters say it was an easy process. "There wasn't a wait," said Nathan Horton, "they check your ID, I had a couple of minutes to get a ballot, vote and that was it. I don't think I was even in there 20 minutes."
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Central Florida counties warn residents to stay off the beach as tropical system nears

A tropical low-pressure system is heading for the eastern coast of Florida,  and officials are warning residents and visitors alike to stay off the beach when it arrives. Flagler County and Volusia County officials have issued warnings against being anywhere near the ocean when the system's effects arrive. This as-yet unformed system will bring high tides, extreme surf and high winds to the area beginning on Sunday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Potential tropical disturbance has Florida coastal communities keeping close eye forecast

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties are keeping a close eye on the forecast which shows a brewing storm could bring more coastal damage. Residents in those two counties are still reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, and with this possible storm, some impacts include high winds, significant rainfall, crashing waves, and extremely high tides for several days.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Florida shark bite victim visits beach where he was attacked, shares recovery story

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla - New Smyrna Beach now fills Pat Clark with mixed emotions. Clark spoke with FOX 35 News as he visited the beach town with his fiancée for the first time since he was bitten by a shark over the Fourth of July weekend. It happened while he was surfing near the jetty, a spot known for good waves but notorious for shark bites. Clark recalls what he remembers from that day.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Brevard County braces for possible storm impacts

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County coast is bracing for the possibility of a strong storm just a few weeks after being lashed by Hurricane Ian. The county has already experienced a week of heavy surf and rip tide warnings, and that’s just about to be dialed up.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Central Florida woman wins $15 million lottery jackpot

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman is a multi-millionaire after winning the $15 million Florida Lotto jackpot!. Donna Dubois, 58, of Ormond Beach, claimed the jackpot from the drawing held on July 23. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $9,873,074. Dubois bought...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Good Samaritan Village hurricane victims moved to another hotel

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Around 50-60 residents from Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee were transferred to yet another, hotel after their homes were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Good Samaritan residents head to the Westgate Towers on buses. Resident Lizzy Torres says, "I’m just trying to be positive every way...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Trail of blood leads neighbor, dog to Brevard County burglary suspect

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man and his dog were taking their morning walk when they discovered a man had broken into their neighbor's home — leaving a bloody trail behind. The man told Brevard County Deputies that he noticed a smashed window and what appeared to be blood on the front door of his neighbor's house on Tuesday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

