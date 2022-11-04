Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
UFO made very fast entrance and exit says Florida witnessRoger MarshTitusville, FL
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
Tracking Subtropical Storm Nicole: Sandbag locations open Monday for some Central Florida residents
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - With the National Hurricane Center monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole, many uncertainties remain as to how hard the storm will hit Florida later this week. In preparation for the storm, Flagler County along with Altamonte Springs is opening sandbag locations for residents. Flagler County. Two sandbag locations...
Crash causing backups on I-4 East in Volusia County
LAKE HELEN, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a crash that's causing traffic backups on Interstate 4 in Volusia County Sunday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on I-4 East near State Road 472 in Lake Helen. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in...
Central Florida counties see significant drop in early voting numbers
ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is the last day of early voting in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Other central Florida counties ended their early voting on Saturday. Voters say it was an easy process. "There wasn't a wait," said Nathan Horton, "they check your ID, I had a couple of minutes to get a ballot, vote and that was it. I don't think I was even in there 20 minutes."
Central Florida visitors and residents urged to stay away from beaches ahead of storm
Storm forming over Florida beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Holly Mazour. Over the past week, hurricanes have been quickly developing in the Atlantic. Despite the fact that Hurricanes Lisa and Martin had little effect on Florida, a new disturbance is building up in the Atlantic and might potentially affect Florida in some areas.
Potential tropical disturbance has Florida coastal communities keeping close eye forecast
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties are keeping a close eye on the forecast which shows a brewing storm could bring more coastal damage. Residents in those two counties are still reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, and with this possible storm, some impacts include high winds, significant rainfall, crashing waves, and extremely high tides for several days.
Port Orange officials telling residents of Volusia County retirement community no homes being condemned after Hurricane Ian
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Residents of the Colony in the Wood retirement community in Port Orange are looking for answers after experiencing major flooding during Hurricane Ian. Residents of the Colony in the Wood retirement community are looking for answers after experiencing major flooding during Ian. On Wednesday, city...
Florida shark bite victim visits beach where he was attacked, shares recovery story
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla - New Smyrna Beach now fills Pat Clark with mixed emotions. Clark spoke with FOX 35 News as he visited the beach town with his fiancée for the first time since he was bitten by a shark over the Fourth of July weekend. It happened while he was surfing near the jetty, a spot known for good waves but notorious for shark bites. Clark recalls what he remembers from that day.
Health officials issue rabies alert in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is issuing a rabies alert that will last for 60 days near the Rosemont area. Alerts follow for those near the area code 32808 in response to a cat that tested positive for rabies. The center of...
Brevard County braces for possible storm impacts
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County coast is bracing for the possibility of a strong storm just a few weeks after being lashed by Hurricane Ian. The county has already experienced a week of heavy surf and rip tide warnings, and that’s just about to be dialed up.
Porsche-Driving Man Gets Impatient With Road-Crew Worker–and Drives Into Him
Donald Steimle of San Marco Court in Palm Coast lives in a house he bought for nearly $700,000. He and his wife also own a house in Ocala they bought for nearly $400,000 since. He drives a 2021 Porsche Cayenne, the kind of car that can cost from $67,000 to well over $100,000.
Central Florida woman wins $15 million lottery jackpot
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman is a multi-millionaire after winning the $15 million Florida Lotto jackpot!. Donna Dubois, 58, of Ormond Beach, claimed the jackpot from the drawing held on July 23. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $9,873,074. Dubois bought...
Good Samaritan Village hurricane victims moved to another hotel
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Around 50-60 residents from Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee were transferred to yet another, hotel after their homes were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Good Samaritan residents head to the Westgate Towers on buses. Resident Lizzy Torres says, "I’m just trying to be positive every way...
More videos released of dangerous bikers causing chaos in Orange, Seminole county streets
Casselberry - Another driver has reached out to FOX 35 News with a video of dangerous bikers, taking over Central Florida streets. And today the Seminole County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage of biker chaos from last weekend. Hundreds of bikers can be seen going through a red light after...
Trail of blood leads neighbor, dog to Brevard County burglary suspect
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man and his dog were taking their morning walk when they discovered a man had broken into their neighbor's home — leaving a bloody trail behind. The man told Brevard County Deputies that he noticed a smashed window and what appeared to be blood on the front door of his neighbor's house on Tuesday.
Florida Man Allegedly Gunned Down 4 People As Children Hid Under Blankets
A Florida man is accused of opening fire in a home as young children hid under blankets. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that Shavell Jordan Jones, 23, got into an argument with his girlfriend and began to remove his belongings from the home early Friday (November 4) morning. They...
