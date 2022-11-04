ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Steven Seagal Could Face U.S. Sanctions Over His Russia Support

Steven Seagal could face U.S. government sanctions for "perpetuating Russia's genocidal war in Ukraine." The 70-year-old actor was one of six people recommended to be put under sanctions for his support of Russia's military actions in Ukraine and for his approval of President Vladimir Putin's "aggressive occupation policy." Seagal was...
Newsweek

Belarusian Troops Will Flee 'Immediately' If Sent to Ukraine: Oppositionist

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Thursday that Belarus' troops would flee "immediately" if they were sent to join Russians in the war in Ukraine. Tsikhanouskaya told Ukrainska Pravda that if Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered his troops to fight in Ukraine that "the Belarusians will not fight....
thenationalnews.com

Russia commanders abandon troops as Kherson collapse imminent

Russia is retreating from the key Ukrainian city of Kherson, with commanders already abandoning troops following “spectacular changes in the territorial control”, western officials have revealed. The development took place as Russian forces in Ukraine run “critically short” of artillery ammunition, forcing them to rely on North Korean...
Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Newsweek

Putin Just Discovered the Limits of His Power

Russia's climbdown from blocking grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports followed pressure from emerging economies and shows Vladimir Putin cannot bend the Global South to his will, a think tank has said. In a marked U-turn, the Kremlin said it would rejoin the grain-export corridor after threatening to abandon...
The Conversation U.S.

Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine show that there's already one victor in that war: Iran

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. That was starkly clear on the morning of Oct. 17, 2022, as Iranian-made drones attacked civilian targets in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. Russia used the Iranian drones to inflict damage on Ukraine’s national energy company headquarters, and the drones also killed four civilians. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. As a military analyst who specializes in Iranian national security strategy, I see this having little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term...
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
AFP

'Jealous lover': Fury at Putin near Ukraine front

The cracked kitchen clock still showed the moment the first Russian missile vaporised the courtyard of a Soviet-era high-rise facing Ukraine's southern front. The supporting wall of Tishevska's apartment tower had cracked and the facade of a smaller building on the opposite side of the courtyard had partially collapsed.
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower

Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
Newsweek

Russian Army's Racism Problem Is Backfiring on Putin's War

Russia's apparent targeting of ethnic minorities in Vladimir Putin's war and partial mobilization will continue to backfire on the Russian leader's war efforts, a human rights group has said. "Putin definitely thinks that ethnic minorities are expendable," Vladimir Budaev of the Free Buryatia Foundation, a pro-democracy group based in the...
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
54K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy