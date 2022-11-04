Read full article on original website
Steven Seagal Could Face U.S. Sanctions Over His Russia Support
Steven Seagal could face U.S. government sanctions for "perpetuating Russia's genocidal war in Ukraine." The 70-year-old actor was one of six people recommended to be put under sanctions for his support of Russia's military actions in Ukraine and for his approval of President Vladimir Putin's "aggressive occupation policy." Seagal was...
Belarusian Troops Will Flee 'Immediately' If Sent to Ukraine: Oppositionist
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Thursday that Belarus' troops would flee "immediately" if they were sent to join Russians in the war in Ukraine. Tsikhanouskaya told Ukrainska Pravda that if Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered his troops to fight in Ukraine that "the Belarusians will not fight....
howafrica.com
Ukraine Claims Elite Guard Has Been Deployed To Moscow To ’Round Up And Arrest Soldiers’ As Putin Fears Coup
Ukraine’s military Intelligence has claimed an elite unit of the Russian military has been deployed to firm up security in Moscow as president Vladimir Putin fears he could be deposed in a coup. Kyiv’s intelligence officials on Sunday, October 9 told local media that Putin’s fearsome ODON unit of...
thenationalnews.com
Russia commanders abandon troops as Kherson collapse imminent
Russia is retreating from the key Ukrainian city of Kherson, with commanders already abandoning troops following “spectacular changes in the territorial control”, western officials have revealed. The development took place as Russian forces in Ukraine run “critically short” of artillery ammunition, forcing them to rely on North Korean...
Tankers filled with dirty Russian oil are piling up around Asian ports ahead of fresh EU sanctions
Tankers carrying Russian oil have settled at ports near Malaysia and Singapore ahead of the next round of EU sanctions. Roughly 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil was sitting on vessels for the week ending October 24. New European Union sanctions will ban insurance on tankers holding Russian oil...
Ex-KGB sleeper agent on Russia's nuclear threats: 'Putin is not a suicide bomber'
Putin's repeated nuclear threats during the Ukraine war have raised alarm worldwide. But Jack Barsky, a former KGB agent, threw cold water on the possibility Putin would use a nuke. "Vladimir Putin is not a suicide bomber. Vladimir Putin wants to live," Barsky told Insider. Russian President Vladimir Putin has...
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
Putin Just Discovered the Limits of His Power
Russia's climbdown from blocking grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports followed pressure from emerging economies and shows Vladimir Putin cannot bend the Global South to his will, a think tank has said. In a marked U-turn, the Kremlin said it would rejoin the grain-export corridor after threatening to abandon...
Ukraine Details How to Spot Putin's New Troops on the Battlefield
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced a partial mobilization of troops to help support the ongoing war with Ukraine.
Ukraine news latest: Humiliation for Putin as Russian fighter jet hits apartment block near Ukrainian border killing 13
VLADIMIR Putin has suffered fresh humiliation after a Russian fighter-bomber plane crashed into an apartment block in the southern Russian town of Yeysk killing 13, officials say. The Russian Su-34 jet was on a training flight, when the two pilots ejected before it hit the building causing a huge inferno...
Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine show that there's already one victor in that war: Iran
The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. That was starkly clear on the morning of Oct. 17, 2022, as Iranian-made drones attacked civilian targets in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. Russia used the Iranian drones to inflict damage on Ukraine’s national energy company headquarters, and the drones also killed four civilians. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. As a military analyst who specializes in Iranian national security strategy, I see this having little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term...
15ft from disaster: Russian jets 'recklessly' buzzed NATO aircraft, it emerges after Ben Wallace reveals Putin warplane fired a MISSILE near RAF patrol above the Black Sea
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has accused Russia of using its jets 'recklessly' after one of Putin's fighters went within 15 feet of a Nato aircraft. Mr Wallace also revealed that a fighter jet accidentally fired a missile 'in the vicinity' of an RAF patrol above the Black Sea. Speaking to...
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
'Jealous lover': Fury at Putin near Ukraine front
The cracked kitchen clock still showed the moment the first Russian missile vaporised the courtyard of a Soviet-era high-rise facing Ukraine's southern front. The supporting wall of Tishevska's apartment tower had cracked and the facade of a smaller building on the opposite side of the courtyard had partially collapsed.
Rising tensions between 2 of NATO's biggest militaries are driving fears of the first war between alliance members
Greece and Turkey are two of NATO's oldest members, but being allies has done little to ease the longstanding tensions between them.
Russia says granting Ukraine membership of NATO will guarantee the beginning of World War Three
Russia has threatened World War Three if its foe Ukraine is granted membership into NATO, a Russian Security Council official was quoted as saying on Thursday. 'Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to World War Three,' TASS quoted Alexander Venediktov, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, as saying.
German Tanks Making It Easy to Destroy Iranian Drones: Ukrainian Soldier
"It's a very good system," the soldier said of the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns supplied to Kyiv by Germany.
Russian State TV Guest Admits Country 'Underestimated' U.S.
Professor Andrey Sidorov warned that Russia needed to improve its economy quickly to keep up with China and the U.S. in a future arms race.
Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower
Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
Russian Army's Racism Problem Is Backfiring on Putin's War
Russia's apparent targeting of ethnic minorities in Vladimir Putin's war and partial mobilization will continue to backfire on the Russian leader's war efforts, a human rights group has said. "Putin definitely thinks that ethnic minorities are expendable," Vladimir Budaev of the Free Buryatia Foundation, a pro-democracy group based in the...
