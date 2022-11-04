ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

‘I need help:’ Ald. Bobby Burns pushes for city to fund administrative help for councilmembers

Ald. Bobby Burns’ (5th) day of city duties last Monday totaled over six hours. He began with a meeting about a rental licensing program initiative, then met with a resident who wants the city to install chess tables at Twiggs Park and finally attended a meeting about the opening of a 5th Ward school — calling residents and answering emails in between.
EVANSTON, IL
blockclubchicago.org

A Women Voters Group Is Urging Support For A Property Tax Hike For Cook County Forest Preserves

COOK COUNTY — A women voters group wants to persuade Cook County residents to back a referendum on next week’s ballot that would support local forest preserves. The League of Women Voters of Chicago has been campaigning for the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Wildlife Habitat Protection Referendum. The referendum asks if voters will back a .025 percent increase in Cook County property taxes to support the Forest Preserves of Cook County and protect clean water sources, air quality and wildlife in Cook County.
COOK COUNTY, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Property values up 30%, but tax bite may not be so bad, assessor says

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to better reflect the comments of Leslie McMillan. The age-old question of who is to blame for your property tax bill was nearly answered during a virtual First Ward meeting Thursday night. First Ward Council Member Clare Kelly sought to answer questions...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Q&A: Northwestern graduate student Samantha Kurit paints Evanston landmarks and custom pet portraits

Samantha Kurit creates her art in one sitting, start to finish. She spreads out her supplies on the floor, painting in her sunlit apartment while her beagle mix Kirby watches. The first-year Speech, Language and Learning graduate student moved to Evanston from Wellington, Florida in August. But even as a graduate student, Kurit has continued her work, selling original and custom work ranging from custom dog portraits to local sceneries. She sells original work through her gallery space at Artem Pop Up Gallery and Etsy shop.
EVANSTON, IL
citizennewspapergroup.com

VILLAGE OF BURNHAM SET TO BREAK GROUND ON LONG AWAITED CONSTRUCTION FOR TORRENCE AVENUE MULTI-USE PATH

VILLAGE OF BURNHAM SET TO BREAK GROUND ON LONG AWAITED. THE MULTI-USE PATH WILL BE USED TO CONNECT DOLTON,. THE NEW PATH WILL BE UTILIZED FOR THE RECREATIONAL USE OF. (Burnham, IL) Robert Polk-Mayor of the Village of Burnham-will be joined by state officials, local officials and the Burnham Village Board in announcing and breaking ground for the new construction plans that have begun for a Multi-Use path. D Construction, Inc. has been awarded the Hot-Mix Asphalt (HMA) contract located between Torrence Ave, Hoxie Ave, 145th St, and 143rd St. The Mayor and Village Board approved the path design, completed by Robinson Engineering Ltd. The multi-use path will include two different access points from the existing alley located between Hoxie Ave and Torrence Ave. A third access/connection point is expected to be constructed to connect the multi-use path with Dolton, Calumet City & Burnham Cal-Sag Trail extension.
BURNHAM, IL
WGN News

Student walkout planned at Jones College Prep over school’s response to suspected Nazi costume

CHICAGO — Students at Jones College Prep in Chicago’s South Loop, dissatisfied with the school’s response to a student who appeared to wear a Nazi soldier uniform on Halloween, are planning a walkout next week. The walkout, planned for next Monday afternoon, seeks to address “the way administration ‘handles’ racial & ethnic discrimination at Jones,” […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Road closures in effect for Chicago's annual Hot Chocolate Run

CHICAGO - Street closures downtown Chicago have begun for this weekend's annual Hot Chocolate Run. The event is set for Saturday with a start and finish in Grant Park. Balbo Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive and Columbus from Roosevelt Road to Ida B. Wells Drive are now closed through Saturday evening.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Lincense-plate reader leads to arrest in Palos Heights

Chalk one up for the Flock camera. Palos Heights Alderman Robert Basso told the city council on Tuesday that a license plate-reading Flock Safety Camera that was installed months ago has resulted in an arrest. “We have one camera up and running and the police have already solved a break-in...
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
NBC Chicago

What's Open and Closed on Election Day? Post Offices, Banks and More

With Election Day quickly approaching, you may be wondering whether businesses will be open as usual, if mail will be delivered and whether government offices will be closed. The short answer - it depends on where you live. Whether or not Election Day is classified a holiday varies widely across...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's

CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
AURORA, IL

