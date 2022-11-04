Read full article on original website
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Daily Northwestern
‘I need help:’ Ald. Bobby Burns pushes for city to fund administrative help for councilmembers
Ald. Bobby Burns’ (5th) day of city duties last Monday totaled over six hours. He began with a meeting about a rental licensing program initiative, then met with a resident who wants the city to install chess tables at Twiggs Park and finally attended a meeting about the opening of a 5th Ward school — calling residents and answering emails in between.
Daily Northwestern
Black city employees voice concerns of discrimination, workplace mistreatment in report
After approximately 30 Black city of Evanston employees hosted an internal meeting in August to share their workplace experiences, Black city employees have now published a report alleging inequitable and unjust practices in the workplace. Written by employees across various departments, divisions and ages, the 39-page report, released Nov. 1,...
blockclubchicago.org
A Women Voters Group Is Urging Support For A Property Tax Hike For Cook County Forest Preserves
COOK COUNTY — A women voters group wants to persuade Cook County residents to back a referendum on next week’s ballot that would support local forest preserves. The League of Women Voters of Chicago has been campaigning for the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Wildlife Habitat Protection Referendum. The referendum asks if voters will back a .025 percent increase in Cook County property taxes to support the Forest Preserves of Cook County and protect clean water sources, air quality and wildlife in Cook County.
evanstonroundtable.com
Property values up 30%, but tax bite may not be so bad, assessor says
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to better reflect the comments of Leslie McMillan. The age-old question of who is to blame for your property tax bill was nearly answered during a virtual First Ward meeting Thursday night. First Ward Council Member Clare Kelly sought to answer questions...
Daily Northwestern
Q&A: Northwestern graduate student Samantha Kurit paints Evanston landmarks and custom pet portraits
Samantha Kurit creates her art in one sitting, start to finish. She spreads out her supplies on the floor, painting in her sunlit apartment while her beagle mix Kirby watches. The first-year Speech, Language and Learning graduate student moved to Evanston from Wellington, Florida in August. But even as a graduate student, Kurit has continued her work, selling original and custom work ranging from custom dog portraits to local sceneries. She sells original work through her gallery space at Artem Pop Up Gallery and Etsy shop.
fox32chicago.com
Severe winds blow roof off Elk Grove Village apartment complex, police say
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - Severe winds blew the roof off of an apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday. An apartment building located at 1037 Charlela Lane in the northwest suburb of Chicago is experiencing extreme wind damage amid a High Wind Warning in a majority of northwest Illinois.
citizennewspapergroup.com
VILLAGE OF BURNHAM SET TO BREAK GROUND ON LONG AWAITED CONSTRUCTION FOR TORRENCE AVENUE MULTI-USE PATH
VILLAGE OF BURNHAM SET TO BREAK GROUND ON LONG AWAITED. THE MULTI-USE PATH WILL BE USED TO CONNECT DOLTON,. THE NEW PATH WILL BE UTILIZED FOR THE RECREATIONAL USE OF. (Burnham, IL) Robert Polk-Mayor of the Village of Burnham-will be joined by state officials, local officials and the Burnham Village Board in announcing and breaking ground for the new construction plans that have begun for a Multi-Use path. D Construction, Inc. has been awarded the Hot-Mix Asphalt (HMA) contract located between Torrence Ave, Hoxie Ave, 145th St, and 143rd St. The Mayor and Village Board approved the path design, completed by Robinson Engineering Ltd. The multi-use path will include two different access points from the existing alley located between Hoxie Ave and Torrence Ave. A third access/connection point is expected to be constructed to connect the multi-use path with Dolton, Calumet City & Burnham Cal-Sag Trail extension.
Plans underway to protect voters casting ballots on Election Day
Special attention will be given to the protection of those casting their ballot in Chicago on Tuesday. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said that her office will be ensuring that there is no election fraud or irregularities.
Group calling for all Chicago sidewalks to be shoveled by the city workers
Chicago aldermen are being urged to make shoveling snow off the sidewalks the city’s responsibility, not homeowners’. The advocates are calling for a $750,000 pilot program where the city would shovel the sidewalks.
Voters flock to see VP on South Side as she hopes to rally support for Democrats
Vice President Kamala Harris was in Chicago Sunday hoping to rally up the democrat vote ahead of Tuesday’s election. Waiting in line to see her on the city’s South Side, many said they already decided who they will vote for before her visit.
Student walkout planned at Jones College Prep over school’s response to suspected Nazi costume
CHICAGO — Students at Jones College Prep in Chicago’s South Loop, dissatisfied with the school’s response to a student who appeared to wear a Nazi soldier uniform on Halloween, are planning a walkout next week. The walkout, planned for next Monday afternoon, seeks to address “the way administration ‘handles’ racial & ethnic discrimination at Jones,” […]
fox32chicago.com
Road closures in effect for Chicago's annual Hot Chocolate Run
CHICAGO - Street closures downtown Chicago have begun for this weekend's annual Hot Chocolate Run. The event is set for Saturday with a start and finish in Grant Park. Balbo Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive and Columbus from Roosevelt Road to Ida B. Wells Drive are now closed through Saturday evening.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Lincense-plate reader leads to arrest in Palos Heights
Chalk one up for the Flock camera. Palos Heights Alderman Robert Basso told the city council on Tuesday that a license plate-reading Flock Safety Camera that was installed months ago has resulted in an arrest. “We have one camera up and running and the police have already solved a break-in...
NBC Chicago
What's Open and Closed on Election Day? Post Offices, Banks and More
With Election Day quickly approaching, you may be wondering whether businesses will be open as usual, if mail will be delivered and whether government offices will be closed. The short answer - it depends on where you live. Whether or not Election Day is classified a holiday varies widely across...
Jones College Prep Principal Removed as CPS Investigates Student Wearing Suspected Nazi Uniform
The principal of Jones College Prep High School has been removed as Chicago Public Schools investigates an incident where a Jones student wore a German military uniform on Halloween that was widely interpreted to represent a Nazi soldier. Distressed students pointed the costume out to their principal, Joe Powers, but...
Strong winds knock down trees all over Chicago area, leaving thousands without power
CHICAGO - Thousands of Chicago-area residents were without power on Saturday as a strong storm barreled through. The wind gusts were up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service. ComEd said that as of about 4 p.m., there were 1,354 outages affecting 28,535 customers. There were trees down...
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's
CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Kamala Harris in Chicago as gubernatorial candidates make last-minute stops ahead of Election Day
The midterm elections are heading into the home stretch and the candidates for Governor made a flurry of last-minute stops at rallies as they focus on getting out the vote.
1 in custody after police spot catalytic converter theft in progress in Jefferson Park
CHICAGO - One person is in custody after police officers spotted him trying to steal a catalytic converter Friday morning in the Jefferson Park neighborhood. Police officer witnessed three males who were trying to steal a catalytic converter around 3:21 a.m. in the 5500 block of North Long Avenue, officials said.
Franciscan Health closing Hammond hospital and ER, mayor outraged
The mayor of Hammond said Franciscan Health's decision to close their inpatient services and emergency department in the city leaves residents without adequate care.
