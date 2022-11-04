ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

The Astros Are World Series Champions—No Asterisk Needed

Three hours before a game 25 years and a thousand heartaches in the making, and with fresh news that his first baseman is out with a knee injury, Astros manager Dusty Baker relaxes in his office to the plaintive wails of the Texas blues, courtesy of Big Mama Thornton. Like Baker, Big Mama came to Houston to find unprecedented success.
HOUSTON, TX
Albany Herald

The Batting Cage Session That Won the Astros a Title

HOUSTON — An hour and a half before Game 6 of the World Series, the Astros won the title. Hitting coach Alex Cintrón knew it. Utilityman Aledmys Díaz knew it. Most importantly, even before he hit the 450-foot, game-changing bomb he called the best moment of his career, left fielder Yordan Álvarez knew it.
HOUSTON, TX
Albany Herald

Destiny Denied: Phillies’ Cinderella Run Falls Short

HOUSTON — The Astros popped champagne. The Phillies forlornly popped open some beers, down the hall yet a world away, a clubhouse’s worth of sad Coors Light and Bud Heavy. After a month punctuated by the kind of alcohol consumption that requires safety goggles and protective coverings, the roster suddenly had to get reacquainted with drinks meant for consolation rather than celebration.
HOUSTON, TX
Albany Herald

Braves acquire OF Sam Hilliard from Rockies

The Colorado Rockies traded outfielder Sam Hilliard to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday in exchange for minor league right-hander Dylan Spain. Hilliard, 28, batted .184 with a .544 OPS in 70 games for the Rockies in 2022, while also spending 37 games at Triple-A Albuquerque. In four big league seasons, Hilliard is batting .212 with a .717 OPS, 29 home runs and 71 RBIs.
DENVER, CO
Albany Herald

Injury News, Lineup Decisions and Player Rankings for NFL Sunday

Good morning! I hope you got to enjoy that extra hour of sleep before Sunday’s NFL games begin, especially after a stacked Saturday of sports. The Astros finished off the Phillies in the World Series and Alabama and Clemson both lost, two upsets bound to shake up the College Football Playoff rankings.
ALABAMA STATE
Albany Herald

Bucks seek 10-0 start, open road trip at Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks will take their perfect record on the road Monday night when they open a five-day, three-game trip against the Atlanta Hawks. Benefitting from a schedule that has seen them play seven of nine at home, the Bucks have opened with nine wins in a row, matching the 14th-longest run ever to begin an NBA season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Albany Herald

MNF: Ravens and Saints Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown

The New Orleans Saints (3-5) will host the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) at the Superdome for Monday Night Football. Lamar Jackson is coming off a win vs. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers while Andy Dalton and the Saints are looking to keep their win streak going after shutting out Las Vegas, 24-0. Both teams are missing major playmakers for Monday’s contest, so keep your eyes on this line. As more decisions are made regarding who is playing, there may be changes. Here is where it currently stands at SI Sportsbook, with the Ravens favored on the road by -2.5 and the game total at 47.5.
BALTIMORE, MD
Albany Herald

Bears' Justin Fields breaks NFL QB rushing record

Chicago's Justin Fields broke the NFL single-game rushing record for a quarterback during the Bears' 35-32 loss at Miami on Sunday. Fields ran for 178 yards on 15 carries, including a 61-yard touchdown, to eclipse the regular-season record of 173 yards established by the Atlanta Falcons' Michael Vick on Dec. 1, 2002 at Minnesota.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy