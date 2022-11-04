Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament; Racers’ run ends with title match loss; Missouri State breaks halftime tie to take NCAA tourney bid
VALPARAISO, Ind. — In reaching the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament championship match, Murray State defeated three teams that had beaten the Racers during the regular season. In front of it Sunday with a bid to the NCAA Tournament at stake was Missouri State, who was the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 7, 2022
Roy B. Davis Jr., 83, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born in Junction City, Kentucky, he was the second child of Roy B. Davis Sr. and Marguerite Schroeder. The family lived in Bowling Green and Louisville before moving to Dayton, Ohio. Roy served two years in the Naval Reserve, then graduated from University of Dayton and went on to Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, for his master's degree in art education.
Murray Ledger & Times
Blackburn comes back to Bank for one night
MURRAY — A former Murray State basketball player came back home for a final time last week. Raegan Blackburn, who played four years with the Racer women and graduated in May, was back on the floor of the CFSB Center on Tuesday as a member of the Bethel Wildcats in their exhibition game with her former team. Blackburn started at a guard position.
Murray Ledger & Times
Tigers responds late to win at Butler
MORGANTOWN — Murray High quarterback 40-yard scoring run with about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter gave the Tigers a hard-fought 27-21 win over Butler County Friday night in the first round of the Kentucky Class 2A State Football Playoffs at Butler County Stadium. That score ruined...
Murray Ledger & Times
New Racer men’s team starts season tonight on road at Saint Louis
MURRAY — The moment Murray State men’s basketball fans anxiously await to arrive each season is here. Tonight, the Racers hit the hardwood for the first time in a game that counts. They have had two pre-season contests, but their game against Saint Louis will actually go into the win/loss column.
wdrb.com
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
yoursportsedge.com
Second Half Rally Carries Hopkinsville Past Franklin-Simpson (w/PHOTOS)
The Hopkinsville Tigers have extended their 2022 football season for at least one more week. The Tigers won their fourth straight game and ended a four-game losing streak to the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats with a 24-17 come-from-behind win Friday night in Franklin. The Tigers looked to be in trouble at halftime...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – 2022-23 Lyon County Cheerleaders
The Lyon County High School cheerleaders were photographed on Wednesday as part of Media Day. See the 2022-23 LCHS cheerleaders in this YSE photo gallery.
KFVS12
Demolition work in Mayfield, Ky. completed; Some streets to reopen
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Demolition work on the Graves County Courthouse and the American Legion Building has completed, according to a contractor for the City of Mayfield. This means some streets in the downtown area could reopen during the day on November 7. With this in mind, motorists should look...
Dresden Enterprise
Parham Seeking Vacant State Judicial Seat
Long-time 27th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge and attorney Jeff Parham of Martin is seeking the judicial seat for the Criminal Court of Appeals for the Western District of Tennessee, following the death of long-time judge, the late John Everett Williams. Judge Williams of Huntingdon died Sept. 2, nearly a...
Murray Ledger & Times
wkdzradio.com
Johnson, Chaudoin Named To CCPS School Board
During Thursday’s meeting, officials with Christian County Public Schools announced Ty’Jairria Johnson and Carly Chaudoin as the two student-elected representatives chosen for service on the CCPS Board of Education. The duo were elected by peers at their respective high schools, with Johnson and Chaudoin now in line to...
KFVS12
Chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 in Marshall County, Ky. treated with salt; site clear
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - While the site of a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 is clear, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said drivers should be aware that there is salt on the driving surface. According to KYTC, chicken offal, also known as chicken waste, was spilled along the highway...
KFVS12
Lanes cleared in Caldwell and Trigg Counties after multiple crashes
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Multiple crashes, including at least one now-extinguished truck fire, had blocked I-24 in the morning of November 5. The truck fire was near the 58 mile marker on I-24 Eastbound. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash in Caldwell County at the 56.5 mile marker. KY...
Weather could affect Hopkinsville Veterans Parade
City officials announced Friday that they are watching the weather and might adjust plans for the Hopkinsville Veterans Parade slated for 10 a.m. Saturday. There is a possibility of rain and a thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Tab Brockman, superintendent of Parks and Recreation, said a final...
wpsdlocal6.com
Three Graves County inmates face new charges
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Three Graves County inmates currently incarcerated on drug and theft charges face new charges in connection to damage to the Graves County Judicial Center. The three men who were transported from out-of-county jail facilities to the newly open Graves County Judicial Center for a court...
One Small Town in Kentucky Celebrates the Holidays With Santa And a Huge Lights Festival
The pumpkins are all but gone and the holiday season has come in with all the bells and whistles or should we say lights. One Kentucky town knows just how to celebrate. Patti's is located in Grand Rivers, Kentucky about three miles off the interstate. My first experience with Patti's was in high school when I played in the Kentucky Lake soccer tournament. I was hooked after that.
ky-news.com
wkdzradio.com
Bullet Narrowly Missed Children In Hopkinsville
Authorities are investigating after a bullet traveled through a duplex wall on Massey Lane in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a bullet came through the wall from a connected duplex with several children along with adults inside. Two 17-year-olds that were in the connected duplex that the bullet reportedly...
radionwtn.com
2022 Winners Announced At Annual Obion County Awards Dinner
Union City, Tenn.–It was a big night in Union City last night as the 2022 winners were announced by the Obion County Joint Economic Development Corp. at its annual banquet held at Discovery Park of America. Emcee was Art Sparks, chairman of the Joint Economic Development Corp., with the...
Comments / 0