Murray, KY

Murray Ledger & Times

Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament; Racers’ run ends with title match loss; Missouri State breaks halftime tie to take NCAA tourney bid

VALPARAISO, Ind. — In reaching the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament championship match, Murray State defeated three teams that had beaten the Racers during the regular season. In front of it Sunday with a bid to the NCAA Tournament at stake was Missouri State, who was the...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

New Racer men’s team starts season tonight on road at Saint Louis

MURRAY — The moment Murray State men’s basketball fans anxiously await to arrive each season is here. Tonight, the Racers hit the hardwood for the first time in a game that counts. They have had two pre-season contests, but their game against Saint Louis will actually go into the win/loss column.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Tigers responds late to win at Butler

MORGANTOWN — Murray High quarterback 40-yard scoring run with about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter gave the Tigers a hard-fought 27-21 win over Butler County Friday night in the first round of the Kentucky Class 2A State Football Playoffs at Butler County Stadium. That score ruined...
MORGANTOWN, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Blackburn comes back to Bank for one night

MURRAY — A former Murray State basketball player came back home for a final time last week. Raegan Blackburn, who played four years with the Racer women and graduated in May, was back on the floor of the CFSB Center on Tuesday as a member of the Bethel Wildcats in their exhibition game with her former team. Blackburn started at a guard position.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Lodge has confidence Racers can focus on Mo. State after semis win

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Less than 24 hours after Murray State battled its way into the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament championship match, Head Coach Matt Lodge and his players were still enjoying the aftermath of Thursday’s semifinal win over host Valparaiso. However, the fifth-year Racer skipper...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

KY 139/Princeton Road in Trigg County reopens following crash

TRIGG COUNTY, KY — KY 139/Princeton Road is blocked near the 24 mile marker in northern Trigg County to allow recovery of a semi that rolled over earlier today. KY 139 is blocked immediately north of Tyler Road between KY 276/Blackhawk Road and KY 276/Hurricane Road. This is just south of the Trigg-Lyon-Caldwell County Line.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Nov. 7, 2022

Roy B. Davis Jr., 83, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born in Junction City, Kentucky, he was the second child of Roy B. Davis Sr. and Marguerite Schroeder. The family lived in Bowling Green and Louisville before moving to Dayton, Ohio. Roy served two years in the Naval Reserve, then graduated from University of Dayton and went on to Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, for his master's degree in art education.
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two million dollar ticket sold in Benton; Monday's jackpot $1.9 billion

A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. While no tickets matched all the numbers, two tickets sold in Kentucky matched all 5 white balls, but not the Powerball. One of those was in Benton. According to the Kentucky Lottery, the ticket sold in Benton purchased the Powerplay doubling their prize to $2 million.
BENTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

North Friendship Road to be restricted to one lane on Nov. 7

PADUCAH — ATMOS Energy is planning a work-zone lane restriction along the 500 Block of North Friendship Road in Lone Oak, beginning on Nov. 7. According to a Friday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work zone will be at the Seneca Lane intersection at mile point 4.21 between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Three Graves County inmates face new charges

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Three Graves County inmates currently incarcerated on drug and theft charges face new charges in connection to damage to the Graves County Judicial Center. The three men who were transported from out-of-county jail facilities to the newly open Graves County Judicial Center for a court...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Johnson, Chaudoin Named To CCPS School Board

During Thursday’s meeting, officials with Christian County Public Schools announced Ty’Jairria Johnson and Carly Chaudoin as the two student-elected representatives chosen for service on the CCPS Board of Education. The duo were elected by peers at their respective high schools, with Johnson and Chaudoin now in line to...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

