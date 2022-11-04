Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Short-Handed Tigers Drop Scrimmages at Calloway Jamboree (w/PHOTOS)
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville Boys’ Basketball at Calloway Jamboree.
Murray Ledger & Times
Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament; Racers’ run ends with title match loss; Missouri State breaks halftime tie to take NCAA tourney bid
VALPARAISO, Ind. — In reaching the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament championship match, Murray State defeated three teams that had beaten the Racers during the regular season. In front of it Sunday with a bid to the NCAA Tournament at stake was Missouri State, who was the...
Murray Ledger & Times
New Racer men’s team starts season tonight on road at Saint Louis
MURRAY — The moment Murray State men’s basketball fans anxiously await to arrive each season is here. Tonight, the Racers hit the hardwood for the first time in a game that counts. They have had two pre-season contests, but their game against Saint Louis will actually go into the win/loss column.
Murray Ledger & Times
Tigers responds late to win at Butler
MORGANTOWN — Murray High quarterback 40-yard scoring run with about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter gave the Tigers a hard-fought 27-21 win over Butler County Friday night in the first round of the Kentucky Class 2A State Football Playoffs at Butler County Stadium. That score ruined...
Murray Ledger & Times
Blackburn comes back to Bank for one night
MURRAY — A former Murray State basketball player came back home for a final time last week. Raegan Blackburn, who played four years with the Racer women and graduated in May, was back on the floor of the CFSB Center on Tuesday as a member of the Bethel Wildcats in their exhibition game with her former team. Blackburn started at a guard position.
Murray Ledger & Times
Lodge has confidence Racers can focus on Mo. State after semis win
VALPARAISO, Ind. — Less than 24 hours after Murray State battled its way into the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament championship match, Head Coach Matt Lodge and his players were still enjoying the aftermath of Thursday’s semifinal win over host Valparaiso. However, the fifth-year Racer skipper...
wpsdlocal6.com
KY 139/Princeton Road in Trigg County reopens following crash
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — KY 139/Princeton Road is blocked near the 24 mile marker in northern Trigg County to allow recovery of a semi that rolled over earlier today. KY 139 is blocked immediately north of Tyler Road between KY 276/Blackhawk Road and KY 276/Hurricane Road. This is just south of the Trigg-Lyon-Caldwell County Line.
Murray Ledger & Times
Quilt honoring Foley will be unveiled Friday
MURRAY – After years of honoring his fellow veterans with a specially-made quilt, the late David Foley is finally being honored himself.
wdrb.com
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
Hundreds of nails popping tires on Stewart County road
A country road in Stewart Country has become incredibly dangerous ever since someone recently started dropping hundreds of sharp nails on the road. It's a mystery who's doing this, but neighbors said they know one thing: they are sick of blowing out their tires.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 7, 2022
Roy B. Davis Jr., 83, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born in Junction City, Kentucky, he was the second child of Roy B. Davis Sr. and Marguerite Schroeder. The family lived in Bowling Green and Louisville before moving to Dayton, Ohio. Roy served two years in the Naval Reserve, then graduated from University of Dayton and went on to Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, for his master's degree in art education.
westkentuckystar.com
Two million dollar ticket sold in Benton; Monday's jackpot $1.9 billion
A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. While no tickets matched all the numbers, two tickets sold in Kentucky matched all 5 white balls, but not the Powerball. One of those was in Benton. According to the Kentucky Lottery, the ticket sold in Benton purchased the Powerplay doubling their prize to $2 million.
KFVS12
Chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 in Marshall County, Ky. treated with salt; site clear
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - While the site of a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 is clear, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said drivers should be aware that there is salt on the driving surface. According to KYTC, chicken offal, also known as chicken waste, was spilled along the highway...
Several Ky. school districts to close because of spike in influenza cases
At least 14 of Kentucky’s 171 school districts announced they’ll be closed or having non-traditional instruction in the coming days due to a high number of influenza cases. Several school systems in Western Kentucky — including McCracken, Crittenden and Ballard — are among the closures. McCracken is expected...
Murray Ledger & Times
wpsdlocal6.com
North Friendship Road to be restricted to one lane on Nov. 7
PADUCAH — ATMOS Energy is planning a work-zone lane restriction along the 500 Block of North Friendship Road in Lone Oak, beginning on Nov. 7. According to a Friday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work zone will be at the Seneca Lane intersection at mile point 4.21 between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62.
wpsdlocal6.com
Three Graves County inmates face new charges
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Three Graves County inmates currently incarcerated on drug and theft charges face new charges in connection to damage to the Graves County Judicial Center. The three men who were transported from out-of-county jail facilities to the newly open Graves County Judicial Center for a court...
wkdzradio.com
Johnson, Chaudoin Named To CCPS School Board
During Thursday’s meeting, officials with Christian County Public Schools announced Ty’Jairria Johnson and Carly Chaudoin as the two student-elected representatives chosen for service on the CCPS Board of Education. The duo were elected by peers at their respective high schools, with Johnson and Chaudoin now in line to...
Shots fired after Clarksville Halloween party gets out of control
What was supposed to be a party of about 50 people in Clarksville ended up as a gathering of more than 150 and was capped off by a shooting.
WBBJ
Milan 21-year-old dies in wreck involving school bus in Dyer County
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms one person died in a wreck involving a school bus in Dyer County. According to THP, the wreck occurred around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, near Hogwallow Road and Jones Road. A crash report states a school bus carrying...
Comments / 0