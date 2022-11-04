A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. While no tickets matched all the numbers, two tickets sold in Kentucky matched all 5 white balls, but not the Powerball. One of those was in Benton. According to the Kentucky Lottery, the ticket sold in Benton purchased the Powerplay doubling their prize to $2 million.

BENTON, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO