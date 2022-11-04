ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics

The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Career Stats Against Celtics Are Dominant

Ayo Dosunmu's career stats against Celtics are dominant originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls travel to Boston to take on the Celtics Friday night. Which means Ayo Dosunmu has another chance to build on his dominant career statistics against the reigning Eastern Conference champions. Yes, Dosunmu's NBA...
NESN

Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks

The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates

Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Knicks prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022

The New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics in a divisional battle on NBA TV! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Knicks prediction and pick. The Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls Friday night 123-119 to improve to (5-3) on the season. DeMar DeRozan scored 46 for the Bulls while Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 36 points. Both DeRozan and Tatum attempted at least 20 free throw attempts each which is rare to see in one game. The Celtics are on a back-to-back along with the Knicks as they meet for the first time this season.
ClutchPoints

Is Zach LaVine playing vs. Raptors?

Zach LaVine has so far missed three games this season after having a successful left knee surgery in late May, again leaving this Chicago Bulls team scrambling for a potential second scorer to pair up with forward DeMar DeRozan and center Nikola Vucevic. With Chicago holding a 5-5 record and about to start the first game of their back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors, fans likely want to know: Is Zach LaVine playing tonight vs. the Raptors?
Yardbarker

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History

When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
Yardbarker

C, 3, Oh No! Knicks Can't Handle Celtics History in Saturday Loss

Three-pointers shifted several fates at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Alas for the hosting New York Knicks, the most notable triple sunk in their colors came from someone sitting in MSG's viewing area rather than the sidelines, the lucky spectator winning himself a new car in the process. No...
