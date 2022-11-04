Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Cardinals hire ex-slugger Matt Holliday as new bench coach
The St. Louis Cardinals hired ex-slugger Matt Holliday, who helped the organization win the World Series in 2011, as manager Oliver Marmol’s bench coach. The Cardinals also announced Dusty Blake, who had been a pitching strategist, was promoted to pitching coach and Turner Ward, who had been an assistant hitting coach, was promoted to hitting coach. Blake replaces Mike Maddux and Ward takes over for Jeff Albert. Both stepped away after long tenures with the Cardinals.
Idaho8.com
Astros’ offseason involves Baker contract, free agents
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros just won their second World Series in six years and have been a consistent presence in the playoffs. But there are a lot of questions the team will need to address in the offseason. Manager Dusty Baker and general manager James Click aren’t yet under contract. Several top players are free agents. Yet oddsmakers still expect the Astros to be one of the favorites to win it all next season. Baker has said he isn’t planning on retiring and says his future will be “taken care of.”
Idaho8.com
Bears QB Fields rushes for 178 yards in loss to Dolphins
CHICAGO (AP) — Showing off his dynamic athleticism, Justin Fields went toe-to-toe with Tua Tagovailoa and nearly led the Chicago Bears to a comeback win. Fields rushed for 178 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, but Tagovailoa passed for three TDs to lead Miami to a wild 35-32 victory. Fields’ rushing total on 15 carries set a Super Bowl-era record for a quarterback in the regular season, topping Michael Vick’s 173 yards for Atlanta against Minnesota in 2002. Colin Kaepernick rushed for 181 yards for San Francisco in a playoff game. The 23-year-old Fields also became the first player since at least 1950 with at least 150 yards rushing and three passing touchdowns in a single game.
Idaho8.com
Banged-up Allen shoulders loss after Bills fall to Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Josh Allen’s banged-up lower right arm didn’t prevent him from pointing the blame at himself. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was far from his usual dominant self, mostly shut down by an aggressive New York Jets defense in a 20-17 loss Sunday. Allen was intercepted twice and sacked five times. He finished 18 of 34 for 205 yards and was held without a touchdown pass. He was also seen flexing his right hand after he had the ball knocked out of it on a strip-sack on Buffalo’s final possession. Allen said there was slight pain but he’d get through it.
Idaho8.com
Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends
HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents as baseball’s business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players who have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series’ end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is shortstop Carlos Correa and first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Clayton Kershaw, Willson Contreras, Brandon Nimmo and Kenley Janson also went free.
Idaho8.com
Graham takes blame for Falcons’ late collapse in 20-17 loss
ATLANTA (AP) — It initially looked as if Ta’Quon Graham had saved the day for the Atlanta Falcons, returning his first career fumble recovery 19 yards in the closing minute of a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Instead, Graham dropped the ball, and the Chargers recovered and kicked a game-ending field goal. Graham wasn’t the only Falcon to make a mistake Sunday, but his was the most glaring. Atlanta began the day alone in first place in the NFC South and missed a chance to move above .500 for the first time since the end of 2017.
Idaho8.com
Saints, Ravens enter MNF clash with big losses at receiver
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Receivers Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman could have been two of the marquee performers in Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. But both were placed on injured reserve this past week. That leaves their teams to figure out how to move on without them for the rest of the season. The Saints are 2-3 since Thomas went out with his foot injury. They’ve been among the NFL leaders in yards and points. But rookie receiver Chris Olave says it still hurts to lose a player such as Thomas. Bateman is Baltimore’s best deep threat. He had two touchdowns of 55-plus yards early this season. But he’s also decided to have foot surgery.
Idaho8.com
Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields’ record rushing day
CHICAGO (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and the Miami Dolphins overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Justin Fields to beat the Chicago Bears 35-32. In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins had no trouble moving the ball against a gutted defense and made enough plays to come away with their third straight win. Fields ran for 178 yards, the most by an NFL quarterback in a regular-season game. He had a 61-yard touchdown run and threw for three scores. But it wasn’t enough for the Bears, who lost for the fifth time in six games.
Idaho8.com
Boston Bruins rescind contract with Mitchell Miller after NHL deems him ineligible to play in league
The Boston Bruins rescinded their contract with Mitchell Miller Sunday after the National Hockey League deemed him ineligible to join the team due to a bullying incident the player participated in when he was a young teenager. The decision is effective immediately, just days after the Bruins signed Miller to...
Idaho8.com
After glimmer of hope, Cardinals back to mistake-filled ways
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals flipped their usual slow-starting script, beginning with a crisp drive that resulted in the only first-quarter touchdown they’ve scored all season. They saved their sloppy play and infuriating mistakes for the rest of the game. The result was a 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks that dropped the Cardinals further into the NFC West basement at 3-6. The culprits for the defeat were familiar: penalties, dropped passes, lost fumbles and bad snaps. Quarterback Kyler Murray says the Cardinals are playing “bad football” and getting the results they should expect.
Idaho8.com
Rams’ offense sputters as defending champs fall to 3-5
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady put together another last-minute drive to hand the Los Angeles Rams a crushing defeat. But Rams coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford put the blame for Sunday’s 16-13 loss on the Rams’ offense, which hardly resembles the unit that led LA to a Super Bowl title last season. LA fell to 3-5. The Rams stopped Brady on downs from the Los Angeles 6 with just under two minutes to go. But Matthew Stafford, who threw for 158 yards and one TD, was unable to run out the clock on the Rams’ final possession.
Idaho8.com
Rodgers throws 3 INTs, Lions hold on to beat Packers 15-9
DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Rodgers matched a career high with three interceptions and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down from the Detroit 17 in the final minute, letting the Detroit Lions hold on for a 15-9 win over the Packers in a matchup of slumping teams on Sunday. The Lions ended a five-game losing streak. The Packers have lost five straight for the first time since 2008 when their four-time NFL MVP was a first-year starter with the franchise.
Idaho8.com
Official runs into Vikings defender, wacky touchdown follows
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders scored an improbable touchdown on one of the most bizarre plays of the NFL season against the Minnesota Vikings. Taylor Heinicke’s ill-advised throw into triple coverage that should have been intercepted instead became a catch at the goal line by Curtis Samuel after an official ran into Vikings defender Camryn Bynum. Bynum says back judge Steve Patrick apologized for colliding with him on the play that turned out to be a 49-yard TD pass. The Vikings could laugh about it in the locker room after coming back to win 20-17.
Idaho8.com
Lue: No timetable for Leonard’s return to Clippers’ lineup
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is sitting out his eighth game for the Los Angeles Clippers. Coach Tyronn Lue says there’s no timetable for his return. Leonard has appeared in just two games for the Clippers since the season began on Oct. 20. He’s averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two assists. He missed all of last season while rehabbing from surgery for a partially torn ACL in his right knee. Lue says Leonard is “progressing well” in his ongoing recovery. The coach says the Clippers are following the advice of their medical staff and the team has “got to be smart about the situation.”
Idaho8.com
Lions activate Zylstra brothers; TE Shane catches TD in win
DETROIT (AP) — Shane Zylstra and his brother Brandon were elevated from Detroit’s practice squad this week and played together for the first time in their lives Sunday as the Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 15-9. Shane caught his first TD in his eighth pro game, and the siblings exchanged jerseys and posed for photos on the field after the final whistle. Shane said the brothers had talked about this chance for “a long, long time.” He caught a 1-yard pass from Jared Goff late in the first half.
Idaho8.com
Vikings come back to beat Commanders for 6th consecutive win
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes to help the Minnesota Vikings come back and beat the Washington Commanders 20-17 for their sixth consecutive victory. Cousins led multiple fourth-quarter scoring drives after the Vikings fell behind 17-7. The former Washington quarterback also capitalized on Harrison Smith’s interception of current Commanders starter Taylor Heinicke that gave Minnesota the ball inside the red zone. Greg Joseph made a 28-yard field goal with 12 seconds left to keep the Vikings winning streak alive. Washington’s winning streak ended at three.
