Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
WVU women win Big 12 soccer tournament title, Men advance to Sun Belt semis
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A free kick from fifth year defender Jordan Brewster covered nearly 80 yards, bounced once and found the back of the TCU net for the lone goal of the match as WVU defeated the Horned Frogs, 1-0 in the Big 12 Tournament final. With the win,...
Metro News
MetroNews unofficial H.S. football playoff projections
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — MetroNews unofficial high school football playoff projections are listed below. The WVSSAC will release official pairings Saturday. First round schedules will be set on Sunday. Class AAA (*Projections based on Martinsburg winning at Bishop Ireton, Va. Saturday) No. 16 Hedgesville (5-5) at No. 1 Parkersburg South...
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 11 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s the final week of regular season high school football! Let’s take a look at highlights from this week’s contests:
Metro News
WVU to face TCU in Big 12 title game Sunday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU women’s soccer team arrived in Round Rock, Texas a week ago with work to do to return to the NCAA Tournament. Their task may have already been completed but the Mountaineers can erase any doubt about their postseason status on Sunday. No. 4...
Metro News
West Virginia offense struggles mightily as Mountaineers fall at Iowa State, 31-14
AMES, Iowa — For much of the 2022 season, West Virginia’s defense has struggled. In large part, that caused the Mountaineers to bring a 3-5 record into Saturday’s matchup with Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium. Lately, however, the Mountaineers’ offense has struggled to generate much of...
Metro News
‘By any means necessary’: With both teams in need of a win, West Virginia takes on Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s 3:30 p.m. Saturday matchup at Iowa State may well come down to which team’s struggling unit can perform at a higher level — the Mountaineers’ defense or Cyclones’ offense. The contest, which will air on Big 12 Now on...
Metro News
WVU falls to basement of the Big 12, Time running short to avoid a losing season
AMES, Iowa — There have been times throughout the season where West Virginia’s offense showed the ability to win shootouts. At other times, such as the first three quarters in Saturday’s 31-14 loss at Iowa State, the Mountaineer defense resembled the stout unit of the past two seasons. Rarely have two phases of the game played well in sync. The result — three wins in nine games.
Metro News
Setting the scene from Ames as WVU visits Iowa State
AMES, Iowa — Joe Brocato files an initial pregame report from Jack Trice Stadium as West Virginia (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) visits Iowa State (3-5, 0-5). MetroNews Gameday radio pregame coverage runs until 9:30 p.m.
Metro News
Tough challenge awaits depleted backfield against stingy Cyclones
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A tough task awaits West Virginia when the Mountaineers seek to establish a respectable run game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium. West Virginia’s depleted backfield will be without leading rusher CJ Donaldson, who underwent surgery Monday for a lower leg...
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Iowa State game
West Virginia found itself in some familiar situations in a foreign place. The offense was scoreless again in the first quarter on the road and Iowa State produced another double-digit deficit. Just when it looked really bad, it actually got worse. Tonight's episode isn't difficult to preview. Neal Brown needed to make a statement, and he sure made one. The fourth-year head coach's job is definitely on the line. What do the Mountaineers -- the coaches, the players, the administrators -- do now? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Metro News
MetroNews Decision 2022: The oldest, longest serving poll workers in W.Va.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Thousands of poll workers across West Virginia keep our elections running smoothly year after year. MetroNews caught up with some of the oldest, longest serving poll workers in the state including Becky Carvillano, 79, of Marion County. “I just enjoy doing it to see people and...
Metro News
WVU picks up commitment from 4-star receiver Traylon Ray
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU has secured a verbal commitment from Traylon Ray, a 4-star recruit from North Florida Christian High School in Tallahassee, Fla. Ray selected West Virginia over finalists Mississippi State and Tennessee. The 6-foot-3 receiver also plays basketball and baseball at North Florida Christian. Ray visited Morgantown on September 19 and received a scholarship offer on February 28.
Shooting incident reported in Morgantown
Shots were reported early Saturday morning at the intersection of Fayette and High streets in Morgantown by the WVU Safety and Wellness Twitter account.
Daily Athenaeum
Staff Shorts | Where's the best area to live in Morgantown?
The many parts of Morgantown are geared towards different personality types. Each area has a unique lifestyle built around its geography. For students who want to be walking distance to bars and downtown classes, living near High St. can be a great choice. Meanwhile, Grant Ave. is known for its...
Metro News
WVU issues statement after second shooting near downtown campus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police are now investigating two shootings during the past two weekends in downtown Morgantown. The first occurred last weekend during an altercation in front The Bank nightclub. Police said several shots were fired. A man was hit in the stomach and is expected to recover. The...
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Sweet Nana’s Bakery
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Sweet Nana’s Bakery in Clarksburg for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
WDTV
Gore Luxe redeveloping downtown Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An exciting day in downtown Clarksburg as two new businesses officially open their doors. It’s part of a larger revitalization effort. The former Gore Hotel on the corner of West Pike and 2nd Street is looking better than ever -- giving the gateway of downtown Clarksburg a new look.
connect-bridgeport.com
Chicken Franchise Coming to Morgantown First in the State and First-Ever Outside the State of Texas
According to WBOY, West Virginia University students are about to rejoice! A new fast food chain is coming to High Street in Morgantown, and best of all—it’ll be open past midnight. Layne’s Chicken Fingers is a Texas fast-food chain that, surprisingly, primarily serves chicken fingers. But it also...
$50K Powerball ticket sold in north central West Virginia
While no one hit the billion-dollar jackpot last night, a lucky winner bought a ticket worth $50,000 in Marion County.
Metro News
Morgantown considers sidewalk program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — American Rescue Plan funds would be used in a sidewalk improvement program for Morgantown. Morgantown Staff Engineer Drew Gatlin has recommended a $2.5 million investment in the first year and $1 million each year after. “There are four major activities I think you should do in...
Comments / 0