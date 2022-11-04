ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro News

MetroNews unofficial H.S. football playoff projections

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — MetroNews unofficial high school football playoff projections are listed below. The WVSSAC will release official pairings Saturday. First round schedules will be set on Sunday. Class AAA (*Projections based on Martinsburg winning at Bishop Ireton, Va. Saturday) No. 16 Hedgesville (5-5) at No. 1 Parkersburg South...
WDTV

5th Quarter: Week 11 Highlights

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s the final week of regular season high school football! Let’s take a look at highlights from this week’s contests:
Metro News

WVU to face TCU in Big 12 title game Sunday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU women’s soccer team arrived in Round Rock, Texas a week ago with work to do to return to the NCAA Tournament. Their task may have already been completed but the Mountaineers can erase any doubt about their postseason status on Sunday. No. 4...
Metro News

WVU falls to basement of the Big 12, Time running short to avoid a losing season

AMES, Iowa — There have been times throughout the season where West Virginia’s offense showed the ability to win shootouts. At other times, such as the first three quarters in Saturday’s 31-14 loss at Iowa State, the Mountaineer defense resembled the stout unit of the past two seasons. Rarely have two phases of the game played well in sync. The result — three wins in nine games.
Metro News

Setting the scene from Ames as WVU visits Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Joe Brocato files an initial pregame report from Jack Trice Stadium as West Virginia (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) visits Iowa State (3-5, 0-5). MetroNews Gameday radio pregame coverage runs until 9:30 p.m.
Metro News

Tough challenge awaits depleted backfield against stingy Cyclones

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A tough task awaits West Virginia when the Mountaineers seek to establish a respectable run game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium. West Virginia’s depleted backfield will be without leading rusher CJ Donaldson, who underwent surgery Monday for a lower leg...
247Sports

LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Iowa State game

West Virginia found itself in some familiar situations in a foreign place. The offense was scoreless again in the first quarter on the road and Iowa State produced another double-digit deficit. Just when it looked really bad, it actually got worse. Tonight's episode isn't difficult to preview. Neal Brown needed to make a statement, and he sure made one. The fourth-year head coach's job is definitely on the line. What do the Mountaineers -- the coaches, the players, the administrators -- do now? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Metro News

WVU picks up commitment from 4-star receiver Traylon Ray

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU has secured a verbal commitment from Traylon Ray, a 4-star recruit from North Florida Christian High School in Tallahassee, Fla. Ray selected West Virginia over finalists Mississippi State and Tennessee. The 6-foot-3 receiver also plays basketball and baseball at North Florida Christian. Ray visited Morgantown on September 19 and received a scholarship offer on February 28.
Daily Athenaeum

Staff Shorts | Where's the best area to live in Morgantown?

The many parts of Morgantown are geared towards different personality types. Each area has a unique lifestyle built around its geography. For students who want to be walking distance to bars and downtown classes, living near High St. can be a great choice. Meanwhile, Grant Ave. is known for its...
Metro News

WVU issues statement after second shooting near downtown campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police are now investigating two shootings during the past two weekends in downtown Morgantown. The first occurred last weekend during an altercation in front The Bank nightclub. Police said several shots were fired. A man was hit in the stomach and is expected to recover. The...
WDTV

Gore Luxe redeveloping downtown Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An exciting day in downtown Clarksburg as two new businesses officially open their doors. It’s part of a larger revitalization effort. The former Gore Hotel on the corner of West Pike and 2nd Street is looking better than ever -- giving the gateway of downtown Clarksburg a new look.
Metro News

Morgantown considers sidewalk program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — American Rescue Plan funds would be used in a sidewalk improvement program for Morgantown. Morgantown Staff Engineer Drew Gatlin has recommended a $2.5 million investment in the first year and $1 million each year after. “There are four major activities I think you should do in...
