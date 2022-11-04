Read full article on original website
‘I’m worried it’s going to be a ghost town’: Nearby businesses still dealing with economic impact of Sugar House fire
It's been almost two weeks since what was supposed to be the Sugar Alley Apartments went up in flames, and the aftermath of that fire is still impacting people in nearby apartments and businesses.
Gephardt Daily
Slick roadway sends car part way over edge of I-84 in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver on eastbound Interstate 84 suddenly found himself facing north when he lost control of his car on an overpass over U.S. 89. “Wet roads, cooler temperatures led to a scary situation for the driver and their occupant,” says...
kjzz.com
Young moose relocated after seen wandering through Avenues neighborhood in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A young moose seen over the course of multiple days in Salt Lake City has been relocated, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said. They said the moose was spotted in the Avenues neighborhood. DWR biologists said they located the moose on...
Utah man killed riding motorcycle in West Valley City parking lot
A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead after a bystander saw a motorcycle down and a man with serious injuries in a West Valley City parking lot Saturday, according to the West Valley City Police Department.
Millcreek Mexican restaurant closing after 27 years due to staff shortage
A popular Mexican restaurant in the Salt Lake area is closing up shop after 27 years because the owner says he can't find adequate staff to work there.
Utah man tracks down cat who climbed up into neighbor's car for warmth
A Utah man and his cat were reunited after the feline took an accidental trip across the Salt Lake Valley earlier this week.
Stolen vehicle ends up in Salt Lake City canal, suspect at large
A stolen vehicle was recovered from a ditch in Salt Lake City, and the suspect(s) who stole it remains at large, according to West Valley City Police.
Gephardt Daily
Crews rescue cat from West Valley City duplex fire
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a West Valley City duplex Friday afternoon, rescuing a cat in the process. Firefighters responded about 3:50 p.m. to a fire at 2496 W. Robin Road, where they found heavy smoke coming from...
KSLTV
Car ends up on concrete barrier because of wet, slick roads
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A car on slippery roads on Interstate 84 slid onto a concrete barrier. Near the mouth of Weber Canyon a driver took the Eastbound I-84 ramp from Southbound 89 too fast, and lost control according to UHP Sgt. Peterson. The front of the car hit...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Colorado man was under influence of drugs during carjackings, crashes in Salt Lake, Summit counties
PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Colorado man told police he was under the influence of drugs during a Friday morning crime spree that included two carjackings and several crashes in Salt Lake and Summit counties, court documents state. John Joseph Thomas Green, 20, was...
KSLTV
Deputies: Man missing after not boarding flight to SLC
GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man in his 40s who was last seen Nov. 1. According to a Facebook post from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, David A. Fraser was last seen at Canyonlands Field Airport “where he was supposed to board a flight to Salt Lake City, but never did.”
ksl.com
Can Utah plan its way out of its housing crisis? Here's how it's trying
SALT LAKE CITY — Along with hundreds of city leaders across Utah and its Wasatch Front, Farmington Mayor Brett Anderson knows as well as anyone what haunts the debate over how in the world the rapidly growing state will confront its housing problems. He knows firsthand how, inevitably, attempts...
metalinsider.net
Silent Planet Involved in Van Accident, Miss Salt Lake City Show
California metalcore band Silent Planet were involved in a van accident in the wee hours of Thursday (11/3) morning. Heading from Wyoming to Salt Lake City, Utah on their way to their next tour stop, the band’s van hit a patch of ice and rolled over in the snow. All members survived the wreck, though frontman Garrett Russell had to be taken away by ambulance.
Winter Storm Watches issued for Utah
The National Weather Service has issued two new Winter Storm Watches for Utah ahead of the storm coming late Monday. This storm comes quickly after the weekend storm that also prompted warnings.
Ready for a soggy Saturday?
Measurable moisture means business this weekend in northern Utah as our system taps into an atmospheric river flowing in from the northwest.
sandyjournal.com
New Trader Joe’s store confirmed for Sandy/Draper area
After months of rumors (and whispered updates from the Cottonwood Heights location employees), it’s official: there will be a Trader Joe’s store built at 11479 S. State St. The confirmation was posted on the company’s website Oct. 14. People have been discussing the store online and asking...
KSLTV
Woman shares survival story in West Jordan home explosion and fire
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A woman who survived an explosion and fire that destroyed her West Jordan home on Thursday thanked the officer who helped her to safety as well as everyone who has supported her and her husband since that time. Crystal Kelly said Friday she couldn’t remember...
kslnewsradio.com
Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power announced it was working to fix a power outage in Salt Lake City Friday morning. According to RMP, the outage is affecting around 3,040 customers. The company estimated that power will be back by 3:00 p.m. Outages can be checked and reported...
Guest opinion: Largest bond ever on ballot while inflation rages
Alpine School District wants to pass a $595 million bond, the largest school bond in Utah history. Orem taxpayers would be directly responsible for $116 million. Ultimately, Orem schoolchildren would only receive two multipurpose rooms worth $16 million. NET, that means Orem taxpayers would be responsible for paying $100 million...
KSLTV
Utah business cuts down food waste, fights inflation too
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah business is trying to cut down on food waste by cutting costs. Extrabites is an online marketplace where businesses in Salt Lake and Utah counties sell any extra food they have at the end of each day. CEO and co-founder Luccin Ifote said...
