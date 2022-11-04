California metalcore band Silent Planet were involved in a van accident in the wee hours of Thursday (11/3) morning. Heading from Wyoming to Salt Lake City, Utah on their way to their next tour stop, the band’s van hit a patch of ice and rolled over in the snow. All members survived the wreck, though frontman Garrett Russell had to be taken away by ambulance.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO