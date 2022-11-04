ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek, UT

Gephardt Daily

Slick roadway sends car part way over edge of I-84 in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver on eastbound Interstate 84 suddenly found himself facing north when he lost control of his car on an overpass over U.S. 89. “Wet roads, cooler temperatures led to a scary situation for the driver and their occupant,” says...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Crews rescue cat from West Valley City duplex fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a West Valley City duplex Friday afternoon, rescuing a cat in the process. Firefighters responded about 3:50 p.m. to a fire at 2496 W. Robin Road, where they found heavy smoke coming from...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Car ends up on concrete barrier because of wet, slick roads

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A car on slippery roads on Interstate 84 slid onto a concrete barrier. Near the mouth of Weber Canyon a driver took the Eastbound I-84 ramp from Southbound 89 too fast, and lost control according to UHP Sgt. Peterson. The front of the car hit...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Deputies: Man missing after not boarding flight to SLC

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man in his 40s who was last seen Nov. 1. According to a Facebook post from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, David A. Fraser was last seen at Canyonlands Field Airport “where he was supposed to board a flight to Salt Lake City, but never did.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
metalinsider.net

Silent Planet Involved in Van Accident, Miss Salt Lake City Show

California metalcore band Silent Planet were involved in a van accident in the wee hours of Thursday (11/3) morning. Heading from Wyoming to Salt Lake City, Utah on their way to their next tour stop, the band’s van hit a patch of ice and rolled over in the snow. All members survived the wreck, though frontman Garrett Russell had to be taken away by ambulance.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
sandyjournal.com

New Trader Joe’s store confirmed for Sandy/Draper area

After months of rumors (and whispered updates from the Cottonwood Heights location employees), it’s official: there will be a Trader Joe’s store built at 11479 S. State St. The confirmation was posted on the company’s website Oct. 14. People have been discussing the store online and asking...
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power announced it was working to fix a power outage in Salt Lake City Friday morning. According to RMP, the outage is affecting around 3,040 customers. The company estimated that power will be back by 3:00 p.m. Outages can be checked and reported...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

Guest opinion: Largest bond ever on ballot while inflation rages

Alpine School District wants to pass a $595 million bond, the largest school bond in Utah history. Orem taxpayers would be directly responsible for $116 million. Ultimately, Orem schoolchildren would only receive two multipurpose rooms worth $16 million. NET, that means Orem taxpayers would be responsible for paying $100 million...
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Utah business cuts down food waste, fights inflation too

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah business is trying to cut down on food waste by cutting costs. Extrabites is an online marketplace where businesses in Salt Lake and Utah counties sell any extra food they have at the end of each day. CEO and co-founder Luccin Ifote said...
UTAH COUNTY, UT

