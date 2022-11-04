Read full article on original website
Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Brooklyn Nets will be without two of their stars while the Charlotte Hornets are undermanned without their main young star.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com for a Sunday matinee. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Lakers prediction and pick. The Cavaliers defeated the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night, routing them on the...
Desmond Bane emerging as another clutch-time scorer for the Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant entered this season as one of the NBA's top clutch players. Through eight games, another Memphis Grizzlies player is joining him. Desmond Bane currently leads the NBA in fourth quarter scoring. He scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help Memphis hold off the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Memphis Grizzlies
The Wizards’ next opponent will be the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington will head to Memphis to NBA superstar Ja Morant and his Grizzlies. Memphis came into the 2022-23 season looking to make some noise after finishing second in the Western Conference last year with a 56-26 record. Memphis was knocked out of the playoffs by eventual NBA champions the Golden State Warriors in the second round.
Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting Five
In the lead up to tonights match up against the Nets the Charlotte Hornets have announced their official starting five. G- Terry Rozier G- Dennis Smith Jr. F- Kelly Oubre F- PJ Washington C- Mason Plumlee Injury Report LaMelo Ball - Out (Ankle Sprain) ...
Brooks scores 23 as Grizzlies rout Hornets 130-99
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, matching his career-high with six 3-pointers, and the Memphis Grizzlies ran past the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 19 points as eight Grizzlies players reached double figures. Steven Adams had 13 points and 19 rebounds,...
Grizzlies vs. Hornets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
The Memphis Grizzlies will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET Friday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.5 points per contest. Memphis didn't...
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History
When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
Beal to miss Grizzlies game due to protocols
The Wizards are facing one of the NBA's top teams in the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night and they will have to make do without star guard Bradley Beal. Beal has entered the league's health and safety protocols, according to the Wizards. He will be re-evaluated on Monday as the Wizards then head to face the Charlotte Hornets for the second leg of a back-to-back.
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Injury Report Revealed
Both the Clippers and Jazz have injuries to report for this matchup
Nets' Joe Tsai faces 'strong voices' urging him to avoid pursuit of suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka: report
The Brooklyn Nets' pursuit of Ime Udoka following the departure of Steve Nash reportedly hit a roadblock on Sunday as turmoil takes over the organization.
Cats look to build on Lloyd's stellar first year
The Arizona Wildcats' unofficial slogan is "Just wait until basketball season," and that wait is over. UofA opens the season Monday night at McKale Center against Nicholls State University. State of play: In his first season as the Wildcats' head coach last school year, Tommy Lloyd wildly exceeded expectations, racking...
Mitchell scores 33, Garland 24, Cavs beat Lakers 114-100
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt’s return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to...
Bradley Beal's Status For Wizards-Grizzlies Game
Bradley Beal has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies.
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Suns Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns.
