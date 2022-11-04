Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Mets, star closer Edwin Diaz agree to record $102M contact
The New York Mets and star closer Edwin Diaz agreed to a five-year, $102 million contact. The deal, which is pending a physical, will make Diaz the highest-paid closer in MLB history.
Idaho8.com
Cardinals hire ex-slugger Matt Holliday as new bench coach
The St. Louis Cardinals hired ex-slugger Matt Holliday, who helped the organization win the World Series in 2011, as manager Oliver Marmol’s bench coach. The Cardinals also announced Dusty Blake, who had been a pitching strategist, was promoted to pitching coach and Turner Ward, who had been an assistant hitting coach, was promoted to hitting coach. Blake replaces Mike Maddux and Ward takes over for Jeff Albert. Both stepped away after long tenures with the Cardinals.
Baker’s World Series Success, Bochy’s Hire Leads MLB‘s Wave of Elder Managers
After Dusty Baker won his first World Series title in 25 years of managing, he made his plans for the future clear. “What’s next? I said if I win one I want to win two,” he said Saturday night after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1, winning the series in six games at Minute Maid Park. At 73, Baker is the oldest manager in Major League Baseball, and he wants another shot at it at 74. Baker won in his third try, losing in 2002 with the San Francisco Giants and last year with the Astros. “I mean, the one was...
Idaho8.com
Bell finishes 10th at Phoenix following Coy Gibbs’ death
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — As Christopher Bell was about to leave for driver introductions, he still wasn’t sure if he would even race in the NASCAR Cup Series finale. Bell and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates learned a few hours earlier that team vice chairman Coy Gibbs, son of NFL and NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, had died in his sleep at age 49. Unsure what to do, Bell and the other drivers were told by JGR president Dave Alpern that they should go ahead and race despite the crushing news. Bell did climb into the car, finishing 10th after a late pit road mishap cost him a shot at winning a championship. He finished third in his first Cup Series playoff.
Idaho8.com
Boston Bruins rescind contract with Mitchell Miller after NHL deems him ineligible to play in league
The Boston Bruins rescinded their contract with Mitchell Miller Sunday after the National Hockey League deemed him ineligible to join the team due to a bullying incident the player participated in when he was a young teenager. The decision is effective immediately, just days after the Bruins signed Miller to...
Idaho8.com
Coy Gibbs, co-owner of NASCAR’s Joe Gibbs Racing, dies at 49
Coy Gibbs, co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, son of team patriarch Joe Gibbs and father of NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs, has died at the age of 49, the racing team announced. “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time,” the team said via Twitter Sunday afternoon.
Idaho8.com
Rams’ offense sputters as defending champs fall to 3-5
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady put together another last-minute drive to hand the Los Angeles Rams a crushing defeat. But Rams coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford put the blame for Sunday’s 16-13 loss on the Rams’ offense, which hardly resembles the unit that led LA to a Super Bowl title last season. LA fell to 3-5. The Rams stopped Brady on downs from the Los Angeles 6 with just under two minutes to go. But Matthew Stafford, who threw for 158 yards and one TD, was unable to run out the clock on the Rams’ final possession.
