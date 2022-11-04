Johnstown’s Ryan Hoyt has record-breaking night in win

JOHNSTOWN, NY ( NEWS10 ) — The Johnstown football team may have just missed out on a playoff berth, but the Sir Bills still had plenty to play for in their final game of the season against Granville-Whitehall Thursday night.

Johnstown junior running back Ryan Hoyt entered the evening with a chance to make history; three program records sat well within his reach, beginning with the single-season rushing record of 1,205 yards that was set by Chris Velicky in 1999.

Hoyt only needed 13 yards to surpass that mark, and he did so on just his fourth carry of the night.

In the second quarter, Hoyt rattled of a 98-yard touchdown run, setting essentially a “bonus record” for longest play from scrimmage.

Hoyt ended the game with 188 yards on just 17 totes, securing the final two records in question: single-season yards per carry, which was previously 8.1, and single-season yards per game, which was set at 143.6. The latter record stood for 50 years, and was previously held by Joe Wager.

The Sir Bills went on to win 21-20. Despite putting the finishing touches on a season that re-wrote the Johnstown record book, the accolades weren’t at the forefront of Hoyt’s concerns.

“I mean, I honestly just wanted to get the win for my seniors, because they really needed that,” said Hoyt. “But…it felt really good to get the record(s) at the same time.”

Johnstown head coach Paul Furman recognizes how integral Hoyt has been to the team’s success this year.

“Ryan is just a dynamic, electric player,” said Furman. “He’s the type of kid that can just put a team on his back, and change a game, and he definitely did that tonight. He’s always…rooting for the team, and the program, and thinking forward to change it. And for him to have some individual reward like that is just an amazing thing to see.”

The Sir Bills end the season 4-5. The Golden Horde wrap up their 2022 campaign at 3-7.

