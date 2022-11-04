ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kauai high schooler named Hawaii’s Heisman scholarship recipient

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local cross country and track star took home a big honor. Emma Burgess of Kauai High School received the Heisman Scholarship Award — representing the entire state of Hawaii. Burgess is the team captain for both cross country and track teams. She also holds a...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Breezy trades, more windward showers ahead

Moderate to locally breezy easterly trade winds will dominate much of the coming week, with showers mainly for windward areas. Sunday should be a little drier, but there’s still a chance for some enhanced showers for leeward and interior areas of the Island of Hawaii. Your First Alert forecast...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Electric arc at Iwilei HECO substation seriously injures 2 men

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - EMS officials treated two men Sunday morning after a possible electric arc at a HECO substation. It happened around 9:10 a.m. at the Kuwili Street substation location. EMS said two men, ages 55 and 27, suffered burns to their torso and extremities from the incident. They were...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trade winds dominate the week with showers hitching a ride

Breezy trade winds will shift from a more northeasterly direction this week, with showers mainly for windward and mauka areas. Some deeper moisture will bring a higher chance of showers mainly Monday and Tuesday, but no heavy rain is expected. Wednesday into the weekend, more typical trade wind weather is...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

International designer Amir Sali holds debut fashion show in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - International haute couture designer Amir Sali held his first fashion show in Hawaii at the Hilton Hawaiian Village on Saturday night. Dubbed the “Prince of Beads,” Philippine-born Sali studied in Paris, France, on a scholarship with the help of the daughter of the king of Saudi Arabia and has designed dresses for royals and big names in Hollywood.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Spotty downpours today with breezy winds, drier conditions due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy east-southeast winds will continue through Saturday, becoming easterly on Sunday. An area of moisture will continue to produce some locally heavy showers over east Maui and windward Big Island. Otherwise, scattered showers with a few brief downpours are expected into Saturday as an upper level low lingers north of the islands.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Report: Hawaii’s vehicle market still down, but 2023 expected to be better

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cars are a key economic indicator. A new report released Friday morning looks at the health of Hawaii’s vehicle market. The new Hawaii Auto Outlook shows that the problems we’ve had all throughout the pandemic are still plaguing the market. Supply chain issues are squeezing...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii man helped police nab online seller of fake Pokemon cards

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oklahoma suspect is behind bars for allegedly selling fake Pokémon cards on Craigslist to people across the country. Tulsa police say Michael McCoy was arrested after a tip came in from a victim in Hawaii who had paid $3,000 for what he thought was the real deal. Police had already been looking into this case for months when they got a call from the Hawaii victim.
TULSA, OK
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Nov. 4, 2022)

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. A fire completely destroyed a structure in Waianae overnight. Here's how your ballot gets counted for the general election. Updated: 9 hours ago.
WAIANAE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii DOE awarded nearly $5M for electric school buses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Education has been awarded nearly $5 million to begin electrifying school bus fleets. It’s all part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s clean school bus program rebate. The DOE is planning to buy 20 electric buses and five compressed natural gas buses.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find

Parents at Sunset Beach Elementary want the state to do more to prevent a tragedy. Despite plenty of potential cases, Hawaii lags in Medicaid fraud and abuse prosecutions. Hawaii has a huge population of people on Medicaid and thousands of health professionals, nursing home and care home operators taking care of them.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Here's how your ballot gets counted for the general election

HNN News Brief (Nov. 4, 2022) Traffic alert: HECO will shut down all lanes of the H-1 in Pearl City this weekend for utility work. A fire completely destroyed a structure in Waianae overnight. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 4, 2022) Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines for...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy