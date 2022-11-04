UPDATE (Nov. 1):. Takeoff's label, Quality Control Music, has released an official statement on Instagram in the wake of the rapper's tragic passing. "It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff," the statement reads. "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO