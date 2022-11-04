Read full article on original website
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how they cover elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Coroner identifies Boise house fire victim
BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office has identified the victim who passed from a house fire in Boise on Oct. 27. David Taylor, 63, of Boise was pronounced dead shortly after Boise Police officers located him in a house fire on N. Aborcrest Court Thursday night. The...
Boise Street Sign Typo Leaves Residents Scratching Their Heads
Unless you're driving from Boise to Nampa on Interstate 84, there really isn't year long construction across the Treasure Valley. Don't even get us started on Interstate 84. Often times, however, there are little street projects here and there on heavy traffic intersections. Or, with the immense growth that the Treasure Valley is seeing, you will often see roads being torn up to expand underground infrastructure for new buildings.
Caldwell Police Officer injured in Canyon County car crash
BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell Police Officer was injured in a car crash that happened on Oct. 23, in Canyon County. At 12:03 a.m., a 31-year-old Caldwell man was traveling north in a 2003 Chevy Silverado on Kimball Ave, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck an officer driving a 2018 Ford Explorer, according to Idaho State Police (ISP). The accident occurred at the intersection of Kimball Ave. and E. Chicago St.
Family loses dog in Meridian house fire
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out Wednesday morning in a subdivision near Victory and Meridian roads. Firefighters from Boise and Meridian responded at about 7:45 a.m. and found smoke "billowing out of various parts" of the home, located on East Lake Creek Street, according to a Meridian F.D. news release.
The Most Horrific Reviews Of Idaho Hotels Of All Time
We're quickly approaching the busiest travel time of the year and perhaps it's an unpopular opinion, but I would rather sleep in a hotel instead of someone's house. There's just something about using someone else's shower that bothers me. I wish I could explain to you exactly what it is that bothers me about it, but maybe it has something to do with sharing an area that was designed to wash away your "dirtiness"?
A Tiny Home Built for 1 (Maybe 2) on Nampa’s Facebook Marketplace [Photos]
Have you seen this tiny home for sale on Facebook Marketplace yet? Y’all some of these homes for sale on Facebook Marketplace are actually really great deals, and they're tempting me haha! Check out the pictures of this tiny home for sale in Nampa, Idaho 👇. And one of...
Meridian Police seek publics help in possible arson
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police are asking for the publics help in providing any information in connection with a possible arson that destroyed a Meridian home on November 2, 2022. In the early morning hours of the 2nd, an unknown suspect set fire to a residence at the...
Nampa Police: Don't leave your car running to warm up
NAMPA Idaho (CBS2) — With temperatures dropping, Nampa Police warn residents to not leave cars unattended and running to warm them up because thieves could be waiting to hop in and steal the car. In a tweet, NPD said every fall they see more vehicles stolen this way. To...
Here’s How To Help A Meridian Family In Need
A Meridian family needs all of our help, prayers, and love this morning. According to their GoFundMe, the Binder family is grieving the loss of their son following a tragic accident that took place in Meridian yesterday. "On Wednesday, November 2 our son Terry was killed in an accident on...
Caldwell police officers injured while arresting 'known gang members'
BOISE, Idaho — Officers with Caldwell Police were injured while arresting two individuals known to the department as "gang members," a news release said Saturday. Police said the incident occurred after officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle with three people inside on Specht Avenue in Caldwell. According to Caldwell Police, a boy was arrested for possession of a firearm and an additional misdemeanor charge.
Dow EnergyBag effort stays on track in Idaho
Global chemical and plastics firm Dow, Illinois-based Reynolds Consumer Products and California-based ByFusion have announced a new business agreement that continues their collaboration in the Boise region to what they call hard-to-recycle plastics from the landfill. Typically, the term “hard-to-recycle plastics” is referred to discarded packaging that is unwelcome in...
One of The Best Christmas Towns Is Just Hours Away From Boise
Christmas is my favorite time of the year! The decorations, the snow and, it seems to put people in such a great mood. Unless you've waited until the last minute to do some Christmas shopping. I didn't have a snowy Christmas until I moved to Nebraska in 2010 and it changed the way I enjoy Christmas.
Best BBQ in the Boise Area
We do a lot of things right in Idaho, one thing we really know, appreciate and consume a lot of is meat. BBQ places are plentiful here in the Treasure Valley and while most are fantastic places to satisfy your hunger, there are a few that stand out above the rest.
Meridian school bus driver sentenced for injury to a child
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Leroy Morris (81) a Meridian school bus driver, has been convicted of Felony injury to a child. Morris was sentenced Friday, November 4th, to a suspended ten-year sentence, 3 years fixed and 7 indeterminate. Morris will spend 180 days in jail, to begin immediately, and...
Boise man killed in crash on Highway 55 near Donnelly
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 55 in Valley County Wednesday, Idaho State Police reported. Police said the 59-year-old attempted to pass another vehicle while traveling southbound on the highway. The GMC pickup went off the opposite shoulder and hit a culvert.
Student dies after being struck by vehicle near Idaho school
Authorities say an Idaho high school student died Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while walking near the school. The post Student dies after being struck by vehicle near Idaho school appeared first on Local News 8.
Missing Idaho woman located safely
WILDER, Idaho — Update: Idaho State Police said the missing vulnerable adult Wilder Police were searching for was located safely Wednesday.
Endangered missing person alert issued for Wilder woman
WILDER — The Wilder Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Gail R. Burnett. Burnett is a vulnerable adult who was last seen on Nov. 2 at approximately 1:45 p.m. in Greenleaf, Idaho, a city west of Caldwell. Burnett is 5’3″ tall and weighs approximately...
Idaho’s #1 Sushi Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Sushi, anyone? Boise is home to a number of amazing restaurants, and among those are some out-of-this-world sushi restaurants. A recent article from Stacker shares the highest-rated sushi restaurants in the Boise area according to Tripadviser, and I was immediately curious to find out who was ranked #1 for Idaho.
Police Dog Helps Take Down Suspected Boise Bank Robber
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A police dog helped track down and apprehend a Washington man suspected of robbing a bank Monday afternoon in Boise. According to the Boise Police Department, Evaristo Alvear, 37, of Maple Valley, WA was booked into the Ada County Jail on felony robbery, kill or mistreat a police dog, resisting arrest, and obstructing officers following a reported robbery at a bank on W. Fairview at around 2:15 p.m. The suspect had entered the bank and demanded money then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers began to search the area after they were able to get a description of the suspect. The police dog was used to track the man who was located not far from the bank. Alvear would not follow orders given to him by officers telling him to remove his hands from his pocket. Officers then used the dog to take the man down. As the dog approached the suspect the suspect pulled a knife from his pocket and allegedly tried to slash the dog. Officers then used a taser to arrest the man. The police dog was not hurt in the incident. Alvear was hospitalized before he was booked into the jail.
