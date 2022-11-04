ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West, TX

West Rusk takes down Edgewood 49-42

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QxgHQ_0iyELGN600

WEST RUSK, Texas (KETK) – West Rusk took down Edgewood on Thursday night.

Longview Lobos undefeated after win over West Mesquite

The final score was: 49-42.

Click above for game highlights.

