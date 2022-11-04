ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 6 Most Historic Restaurants in Boulder

Bon Apétit named Boulder the best food town in America, and Livability, Food & Wine Magazine, Forbes, and BuzzFeed all put it on their top cities for food lists. In addition to these honors, Boulder has a plethora of fun and amazing historic restaurants to visit. Here are the top six rated historic restaurants in Boulder, Colorado, based on the most recent TripAdvisor reviews:
BOULDER, CO
coloradorailroadmuseum.org

Dining on the Rails November 2022: Old Fashioned Navy Bean Soup

As the weather really starts to cool down, we thought we’d share the recipe for Old Fashioned Navy Bean Soup from the Denver & Rio Grande Western. Before we share the recipe, we are going to share the history of the soup itself. Navy Bean Soup, also commonly referred...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: Denver Is Losing Its Old-School Italian Joints

As the temperatures dropped, we found ourselves craving old-school pasta, and shared our list of the best red-sauce joints in Denver. In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers serve up plenty of additional suggestions — Randi's? Carl's? Gallo Supper Club? — and many memories. Says Sue:
DENVER, CO
KJCT8

Littleton man charged with Covid fraud

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Lawrence Phillip Hernandez, 58, of Littleton, was charged by information with wire fraud for taking money, which he received from fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EISL) applications he submitted.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH - D49 Board member posts Hitler quote, Board President responds

GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since. Updated: 18 hours ago. Police said about 100 motorists were involved...
DENVER, CO
Aspen Daily News

Colorado’s push to change how schools teach reading

A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the “i” says its name.
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

To Sir Elton with love: Music legend Elton John makes stop in Colorado

Sir Elton John sent a melodic lyrical love letter to 20,000 Colorado fans Friday night, many of whom were costumed in boas, sunglasses and blinking blazers. They showed up and they paid even though the Mile High City wasn't his first choice. John's Denver Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was a last-minute addition to his schedule when it was determined that the Houston Astros might need Minute Maid Park on Nov. 4 for the World Series.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver's first snow was the biggest in 11 years, up next is fierce wind

The first snow of the season arrived more than two weeks later than average and brought Denver the biggest first snow of the season since 2012.The snow that started to fall Thursday afternoon and wrapped up early Friday morning brought 4.5 inches at Denver International Airport. That's the biggest first snowfall of the season since 8.5 inches fell on October 25-26, 2011.Elsewhere along the Front Range, the highest snowfall total was in Boulder near Baseline and Broadway where 6.6 inches of snow was measured on the grass. Most other areas received between 1-4 inches of snow.The weather story on Friday...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest

The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning to release the findings of an independent investigation into the arrest of Karen Garner in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest. The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning...
LOVELAND, CO
Westword

Glock-19 Raffle Is Silly, Serious, and Liberals Will Hate It

Jon Caldara, the boisterous frontman for the Independence Institute, a right-leaning Denver-based think tank, is well known for the delight he takes in tweaking liberal sensibilities — and the organization's ongoing "Meat and Heat" raffle, whose prizes include a Glock 19 handgun, a quarter of a hog and an eighth of a steer, is specifically designed to do just that.
COLORADO STATE

