Park Hill Golf Course may become tree-filled neighborhoodDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver bicycle lanes may get $3 million boostDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Massive 100-Vehicle Collision Forces Shutdown of Colorado HighwayNews Breaking LIVE
Denver may extend lease, expand tent village at DHS officeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Voodoo Doughnuts plays along with Denver airport's alien conspiracyBrittany AnasDenver, CO
This Fort Collins Bar Was Ranked As the Best Speakeasy in America
Yelp recently compiled a data-driven list of America's top 50 speakeasy bars. These establishments often fly under the radar but offer incredibly alluring ambiances and creative craft cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era. Sometimes, just accessing a speakeasy can be an experience in itself. At quite a few of these...
aboutboulder.com
The 6 Most Historic Restaurants in Boulder
Bon Apétit named Boulder the best food town in America, and Livability, Food & Wine Magazine, Forbes, and BuzzFeed all put it on their top cities for food lists. In addition to these honors, Boulder has a plethora of fun and amazing historic restaurants to visit. Here are the top six rated historic restaurants in Boulder, Colorado, based on the most recent TripAdvisor reviews:
coloradorailroadmuseum.org
Dining on the Rails November 2022: Old Fashioned Navy Bean Soup
As the weather really starts to cool down, we thought we’d share the recipe for Old Fashioned Navy Bean Soup from the Denver & Rio Grande Western. Before we share the recipe, we are going to share the history of the soup itself. Navy Bean Soup, also commonly referred...
Denver Christkindlmarket offers new areas, activities and experiences
The 22nd annual Denver Christkindlmarket is returning to Civic Center Park this holiday season and will be open daily from Nov. 18 through Dec. 23, 2022.
Westword
Reader: Denver Is Losing Its Old-School Italian Joints
As the temperatures dropped, we found ourselves craving old-school pasta, and shared our list of the best red-sauce joints in Denver. In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers serve up plenty of additional suggestions — Randi's? Carl's? Gallo Supper Club? — and many memories. Says Sue:
Tripadvisor Ranks This Denver Restaurant As One Of The Best In The U.S.
There are a lot of restaurants in Denver, even more in the entire state of Colorado and then when you extend out into the entire United States, you're really expanding the reach to an insane amount of eating establishments. Tripadvisor has put out their "Top Everyday Eats" list and they...
KJCT8
Littleton man charged with Covid fraud
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Lawrence Phillip Hernandez, 58, of Littleton, was charged by information with wire fraud for taking money, which he received from fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EISL) applications he submitted.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
KKTV
WATCH - D49 Board member posts Hitler quote, Board President responds
GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since. Updated: 18 hours ago. Police said about 100 motorists were involved...
Aspen Daily News
Colorado’s push to change how schools teach reading
A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the “i” says its name.
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 4-6, 2022
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
To Sir Elton with love: Music legend Elton John makes stop in Colorado
Sir Elton John sent a melodic lyrical love letter to 20,000 Colorado fans Friday night, many of whom were costumed in boas, sunglasses and blinking blazers. They showed up and they paid even though the Mile High City wasn't his first choice. John's Denver Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was a last-minute addition to his schedule when it was determined that the Houston Astros might need Minute Maid Park on Nov. 4 for the World Series.
Denver's first snow was the biggest in 11 years, up next is fierce wind
The first snow of the season arrived more than two weeks later than average and brought Denver the biggest first snow of the season since 2012.The snow that started to fall Thursday afternoon and wrapped up early Friday morning brought 4.5 inches at Denver International Airport. That's the biggest first snowfall of the season since 8.5 inches fell on October 25-26, 2011.Elsewhere along the Front Range, the highest snowfall total was in Boulder near Baseline and Broadway where 6.6 inches of snow was measured on the grass. Most other areas received between 1-4 inches of snow.The weather story on Friday...
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Opens In 3 Weeks And We’re So Excited
After years of waiting, the chicken restaurant favorite, El Pollo Loco, is finally opening a location in Colorado on November 15th. El Pollo Loco To Open First Colorado Location On November 15th. If you're asking yourself, didn't El Pollo Loco used to be in Colorado? The answer is yes. But...
Jelly Cafe Owner to Soon Open New Lunch and Dinner Spot
Restaurateur Josh Epps has a new concept up his sleeve
KDVR.com
Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest
The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning to release the findings of an independent investigation into the arrest of Karen Garner in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest. The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning...
This Denver suburb to become the first Colorado city with Google Fiber
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver suburb of Lakewood will become the first city in Colorado to receive Google Fiber's optic-based, fiber-to-the-home internet service, the company announced Thursday. Google Fiber plans to begin construction in Lakewood in 2023, and it's expected to take several years before the work is totally...
Westword
Glock-19 Raffle Is Silly, Serious, and Liberals Will Hate It
Jon Caldara, the boisterous frontman for the Independence Institute, a right-leaning Denver-based think tank, is well known for the delight he takes in tweaking liberal sensibilities — and the organization's ongoing "Meat and Heat" raffle, whose prizes include a Glock 19 handgun, a quarter of a hog and an eighth of a steer, is specifically designed to do just that.
