The first snow of the season arrived more than two weeks later than average and brought Denver the biggest first snow of the season since 2012.The snow that started to fall Thursday afternoon and wrapped up early Friday morning brought 4.5 inches at Denver International Airport. That's the biggest first snowfall of the season since 8.5 inches fell on October 25-26, 2011.Elsewhere along the Front Range, the highest snowfall total was in Boulder near Baseline and Broadway where 6.6 inches of snow was measured on the grass. Most other areas received between 1-4 inches of snow.The weather story on Friday...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO