fox8live.com
Could constitution amendment 4 involves the authority to waive water charges
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Michael Maxie strolled toward the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board office with a portfolio in his hand. It contained something he could not ignore. “I got a $3,000 water bill right now,” said Maxie. The bill showed more than $3,200 due. His previous bill...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Report reveals no evidence found after Mayor accused deputy of following & photographing her
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new report details that Mayor Cantrell falsely accused a deputy of following her and taking pictures. That report also raises questions about if there was ever any evidence behind the allegation that got Deputy Greg Malveaux temporarily reassigned. Malveaux is the longtime security detail for...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Report details how Mayor Cantrell falsely accused deputy of stalking
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 has obtained a report that details how Mayor LaToya Cantrell falsely accused a deputy of stalking her. Allegations surfaced that Deputy Greg Malveaux, who serves as security for Council President Helena Moreno, was following her and taking pictures. Because of those allegations, Sheriff Susan...
fox8live.com
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow throughout the school. In a statement from Principal Deanna Reddick says:. “We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of our beloved 7th grade history teacher, Courtez Hall. This...
fox8live.com
Louis Armstrong Airport launches new parking amenities to assist travelers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) announced new amenities to help travelers get to their flights as easily as possible ahead of a busy holiday season. These recourses include online parking reservations, valet parking and a 15-minute shuttle guarantee. Tiffany Murphy is a traveler and said...
fox8live.com
Terrebonne Parish deputies arrest accused 18-year-old man wanted for a fatal shooting in Houma
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Terrebonne Parish deputies arrest an accused 18-year-old wanted for a fatal shooting in Houma Friday afternoon (Nov. 4). 18-year-old Brandt Bennett was arrested in connection with the shooting that occurred on Sept. 26 in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive. Deputies received information about Bennett being...
fox8live.com
Two women shot just after midnight on Bourbon Street, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were shot on Bourbon Street just after midnight, New Orleans police said. The NOPD did not detail the severity of the women’s injuries nor provide an update on their conditions. The department said only that a 54-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman “heard gunshots and both sustained gunshot wounds” Sunday at 12:13 a.m.
fox8live.com
New Orleans EMS Techs plans to spend money on training in self-defense
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans EMS plans to spend more money this year to start training EMS workers in self-defense. They say EMTs are having to deal with more physical attacks than ever before, making it harder than ever to attract badly needed technicians. More often than not, EMS...
fox8live.com
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
fox8live.com
Stormy start to the weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a stormy start to the weekend around the area, as of line of thunderstorms rolls through Saturday morning. Expect periods of heavy rainfall to continue through the early afternoon before conditions start to improve and the rain pushes offshore. There is a small risk for a severe storm cell producing gusty winds or a tornado, but the overall severe threat looks quite limited. The big story will be the widespread 1-2 inch rainfall amounts expected before the storms wind down.
fox8live.com
LSU, Tulane move up several spots in Top 25 football polls
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU and Tulane continued climbing up the ranks in the college football polls Sunday (Nov. 6) after impressive victories on Saturday. The Tigers (7-2) jumped eight spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press poll, following their thrilling 32-31 overtime victory over Alabama at Tiger Stadium. The Crimson Tide (7-2) dropped four spots from No. 6 to No. 10 with the loss.
fox8live.com
No. 19 Tulane holds off Tulsa to stay undefeated in AAC play, 27-13
TULSA, Okla. (WVUE) - No. 19 Tulane stayed undefeated in conference play Saturday (Nov. 5) with a 27-13 victory at Tulsa. The Green Wave (8-1, 5-0 in AAC) took the early lead on its first drive of the game. Quarterback Michael Pratt connected with tight end Tyrick James for a 10-yard touchdown. Pratt finished with 125 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded 36 rushing yards.
fox8live.com
Karr wins big over Curtis to capture Catholic League crown
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Karr Cougars grabbed the Catholic League crown after a dominating win over Curtis, 38-6. The fireworks started early in this one, courtesy of Bryant Sanchez returning the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. AJ Samuel threw three touchdown passes on the night. Deantre Jackson...
fox8live.com
Courageous Cougars: Karr High School football team shows success on and off the field
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For years, playing winning football has come easy for the Karr Cougars. But everything that leads up to their games, oftentimes, comes after their games it gets harder by the day. Keyron Ross’ killing back on Jan. 26 was the latest ‘loss of life’ from Karr’s...
