New Orleans, LA

New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow throughout the school. In a statement from Principal Deanna Reddick says:. “We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of our beloved 7th grade history teacher, Courtez Hall. This...
Louis Armstrong Airport launches new parking amenities to assist travelers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) announced new amenities to help travelers get to their flights as easily as possible ahead of a busy holiday season. These recourses include online parking reservations, valet parking and a 15-minute shuttle guarantee. Tiffany Murphy is a traveler and said...
Two women shot just after midnight on Bourbon Street, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were shot on Bourbon Street just after midnight, New Orleans police said. The NOPD did not detail the severity of the women’s injuries nor provide an update on their conditions. The department said only that a 54-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman “heard gunshots and both sustained gunshot wounds” Sunday at 12:13 a.m.
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
Stormy start to the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a stormy start to the weekend around the area, as of line of thunderstorms rolls through Saturday morning. Expect periods of heavy rainfall to continue through the early afternoon before conditions start to improve and the rain pushes offshore. There is a small risk for a severe storm cell producing gusty winds or a tornado, but the overall severe threat looks quite limited. The big story will be the widespread 1-2 inch rainfall amounts expected before the storms wind down.
LSU, Tulane move up several spots in Top 25 football polls

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU and Tulane continued climbing up the ranks in the college football polls Sunday (Nov. 6) after impressive victories on Saturday. The Tigers (7-2) jumped eight spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press poll, following their thrilling 32-31 overtime victory over Alabama at Tiger Stadium. The Crimson Tide (7-2) dropped four spots from No. 6 to No. 10 with the loss.
No. 19 Tulane holds off Tulsa to stay undefeated in AAC play, 27-13

TULSA, Okla. (WVUE) - No. 19 Tulane stayed undefeated in conference play Saturday (Nov. 5) with a 27-13 victory at Tulsa. The Green Wave (8-1, 5-0 in AAC) took the early lead on its first drive of the game. Quarterback Michael Pratt connected with tight end Tyrick James for a 10-yard touchdown. Pratt finished with 125 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded 36 rushing yards.
Karr wins big over Curtis to capture Catholic League crown

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Karr Cougars grabbed the Catholic League crown after a dominating win over Curtis, 38-6. The fireworks started early in this one, courtesy of Bryant Sanchez returning the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. AJ Samuel threw three touchdown passes on the night. Deantre Jackson...
