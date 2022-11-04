'Zoo Lights' returns to the Maryland Zoo for the holiday season

The Christmas light displays at the Maryland Zoo are coming back for the holiday season.

'Zoo Lights' starts Friday, November 18 at the Zoo. Previously, you had the option to drive or walk through to see the displays. Walking is the only option this year.

The displays will be at the Main Valley this year, including Schaefer Plaza, the Farm Yard and train station. You can enjoy snacks, hot chocolate and free train and carousel rides.

You can see the lights Friday-Sunday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. There are special event nights Wednesday, November 23 and Thursday, December 22. The displays are closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. The lights will be up through New Year's Day.

You need to purchase tickets to attend. Kids under the age of 2 are free. Click here for more ticket information.