ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daingerfield, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Texarkana, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The De Kalb High School basketball team will have a game with Red Lick Independent School District on November 07, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
TEXARKANA, TX
kpyn.net

Queen City Bulldogs End Football season with a win vs New Diana

The old adage “Bulldog Pride Never Dies” showed up Friday night at Smith Wall Stadium. As the Queen City community celebrated the Senior of 2023, the Bulldog football team pulled together in the fourth quarter and overcame a 34-12 deficit to take the win 42-36 in overtime. New...
DIANA, TX
High School Volleyball PRO

Mount Vernon, November 05 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The White Oak High School volleyball team will have a game with Mount Vernon High School on November 05, 2022, 09:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MOUNT VERNON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas schools become UIL Military Marching Band Champions

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – UIL held its annual Military Marching Band Championship on Nov. 1. Two East Texas high schools, Lindale and Carlisle, brought home first place in their respective divisions. Lindale High School represented and won the 4A division, making this their third State Championship in a row. “We are so proud of our […]
LINDALE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Wiley College confirms two people shot on campus

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Wiley College announced on Facebook that two people were shot after an altercation on campus became violent. According to the post a person, who wasn’t a Wiley College student, took a weapon from their car and shot into a crowd. The two people who were shot were not a part of […]
MARSHALL, TX
KTRE

2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Longview spokesman talks about trucks hitting Green Street bridge

Longview actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools. Weathersby says LISD teachers played an important role in his development. School districts of East Texas, Dallas, Houston at SFA teacher career fair. Updated: 6 hours ago. The districts are offering internships and jobs for education students. Athens Steel...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Cason homes severely damaged in Morris County during storm

KLTV’s Julian Esparza got a bird’s eye view of damage in the daylight following storms that ripped through Hughes Springs Friday night. "There were three girls in there. Two kids and a mamma in there,” Rodriguez said. Updated: 3 hours ago. Damage shown in Hughes Springs area...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Pastor Larry G. Raven

Pastor Larry G. Raven was born January 30, 1945, in Elysian Fields, Texas to the parentage of Timothy and Georgia Raven. He was the fifth of twelve children born into this loving and hard-working family. He attended grade schools in the Elysian Fields community and graduated from Booker T. Washington...
ELYSIAN FIELDS, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm

The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up. Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has struck a building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler. The Toyota Highlander caused some cosmetic damage to the exterior of the building. Tyler firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Hughes Springs storm damage view from Chopper 7

Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

2 hospitalized following shooting on Wiley College campus

TYLER, Texas — Two people were taken to local hospital following a Sunday morning shooting on the campus of Wiley College in Marshall. According to the college, witnesses said during a brief altercation, a person, who is not a student at the college, went to a vehicle to retrieve a firearm. They then returned to the gathering and "opened fire on the crowd.
MARSHALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy