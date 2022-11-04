Read full article on original website
Related
marioncoherald.com
FREE READ: District Champion Jefferson Bulldogs to face Mineola in Round 1 of Texas High School Football Playoffs
The Jefferson Bulldogs will open the Texas High School Football playoffs Friday, Nov. 11 against Mineola. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Spring Hill High School, 3101 Spring Hill Road, Longview. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets will be $5 for adults and $3 for students. District...
Texarkana, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The De Kalb High School basketball team will have a game with Red Lick Independent School District on November 07, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
kpyn.net
Queen City Bulldogs End Football season with a win vs New Diana
The old adage “Bulldog Pride Never Dies” showed up Friday night at Smith Wall Stadium. As the Queen City community celebrated the Senior of 2023, the Bulldog football team pulled together in the fourth quarter and overcame a 34-12 deficit to take the win 42-36 in overtime. New...
ktoy1047.com
Tigers named District champs, will face Terrell in first playoff matchup
Their first playoff game will be against Terrell at 7:30 pm. on November 11 at Tiger Stadium. Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring dozens of others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. A group of travelers have...
Mount Vernon, November 05 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The White Oak High School volleyball team will have a game with Mount Vernon High School on November 05, 2022, 09:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Videos: East Texans document aftermath of Friday’s severe weather
UPDATE: Here are the latest photos from the aftermath of severe weather on Friday, which caused damage across East Texas, including in Athens, Hughes Springs and New Boston. Here are some photos taken by KETK’s Averie Klonowski of storm damage in Athens: Here are more pictures of Hughes Springs from Friday night and Saturday Morning: […]
East Texas schools become UIL Military Marching Band Champions
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – UIL held its annual Military Marching Band Championship on Nov. 1. Two East Texas high schools, Lindale and Carlisle, brought home first place in their respective divisions. Lindale High School represented and won the 4A division, making this their third State Championship in a row. “We are so proud of our […]
‘Shock and disbelief’ Hughes Springs reacts to tornado damage
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Jodi Taylor was home alone when the tornado ripped through her town. “You know I was thinking that the house was going to come in on me. I really am thankful that it didn’t, I thank God that it did not,” Taylor said. She recalls hearing the gushing winds as […]
City of Hughes Springs asking for volunteers after tornado rips through area
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a tornado that hit Hopkins County on Friday, Nov. 5. The City of Hughes Springs is seeking volunteers to assist in storm damage cleanup after severe weather hammered the area. According to the city, anyone wanting to volunteer...
Wiley College confirms two people shot on campus
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Wiley College announced on Facebook that two people were shot after an altercation on campus became violent. According to the post a person, who wasn’t a Wiley College student, took a weapon from their car and shot into a crowd. The two people who were shot were not a part of […]
KTRE
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
KLTV
WEBXTRA: Longview spokesman talks about trucks hitting Green Street bridge
Longview actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools. Weathersby says LISD teachers played an important role in his development. School districts of East Texas, Dallas, Houston at SFA teacher career fair. Updated: 6 hours ago. The districts are offering internships and jobs for education students. Athens Steel...
NWS: At least 5 tornadoes ripped through East Texas Friday night
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes hammered the East Texas area Friday evening. According to the NWS, damage was reported in Upshur, Bowie, Cass, Morris,. Red River and Henderson counties. One fatality was reported in Morris County. The NWS says preliminary...
Delicious! The People Raving About this Tyler, TX Spot Were Right
The people raving about this Tyler, TX restaurant were right--it's so good. I have a tendency to be skeptical about whatever it is the "crowd" is raving about-- Whether it's a movie, musical artist, and even when it comes to restaurants in Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, or anywhere in East Texas.
KLTV
Cason homes severely damaged in Morris County during storm
KLTV’s Julian Esparza got a bird’s eye view of damage in the daylight following storms that ripped through Hughes Springs Friday night. "There were three girls in there. Two kids and a mamma in there,” Rodriguez said. Updated: 3 hours ago. Damage shown in Hughes Springs area...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Pastor Larry G. Raven
Pastor Larry G. Raven was born January 30, 1945, in Elysian Fields, Texas to the parentage of Timothy and Georgia Raven. He was the fifth of twelve children born into this loving and hard-working family. He attended grade schools in the Elysian Fields community and graduated from Booker T. Washington...
KLTV
VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm
The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up. Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
KLTV
Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has struck a building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler. The Toyota Highlander caused some cosmetic damage to the exterior of the building. Tyler firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
KLTV
VIDEO: Hughes Springs storm damage view from Chopper 7
Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
2 hospitalized following shooting on Wiley College campus
TYLER, Texas — Two people were taken to local hospital following a Sunday morning shooting on the campus of Wiley College in Marshall. According to the college, witnesses said during a brief altercation, a person, who is not a student at the college, went to a vehicle to retrieve a firearm. They then returned to the gathering and "opened fire on the crowd.
Comments / 0