Marshall, TX

Marshall gets 42-17 win over Whitehouse

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Mavericks were victorious on Thursday night after a game against the Whitehouse Wildcats.

Longview Lobos undefeated after win over West Mesquite

The final score was: 42-17.

KETK / FOX51 News

Kilgore College Football makes the postseason after a big win

KILGORE, TEXAS (KETK)-The Kilgore College Rangers football team needed a win against the Blinn Buccaneers Saturday afternoon for a chance to make the SWJCFC playoffs. The Rangers took care of business earlier jumping out to a quick 14 point lead. Kilgore didn’t look back as they beat Blinn 51-14. The Rangers will travel to Trinity […]
KILGORE, TX
kpyn.net

Queen City Bulldogs End Football season with a win vs New Diana

The old adage “Bulldog Pride Never Dies” showed up Friday night at Smith Wall Stadium. As the Queen City community celebrated the Senior of 2023, the Bulldog football team pulled together in the fourth quarter and overcame a 34-12 deficit to take the win 42-36 in overtime. New...
DIANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Wiley College confirms two people shot on campus

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Wiley College announced on Facebook that two people were shot after an altercation on campus became violent. According to the post a person, who wasn’t a Wiley College student, took a weapon from their car and shot into a crowd. The two people who were shot were not a part of […]
MARSHALL, TX
KICKS 105

New Family Shoe Store Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas

There has been a lot of shoe news out of Nacogdoches lately. A specialty shoe store for sneakerheads called Universoles just opened, and now a nationwide family shoe store chain has its sights set on the oldest town in Texas. The new place is called Shoe Sensation and has locations...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas schools become UIL Military Marching Band Champions

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – UIL held its annual Military Marching Band Championship on Nov. 1. Two East Texas high schools, Lindale and Carlisle, brought home first place in their respective divisions. Lindale High School represented and won the 4A division, making this their third State Championship in a row. “We are so proud of our […]
LINDALE, TX
KTBS

Two shot at outdoor gathering at Wiley College, officials say

MARSHALL, Texas - Two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning, Wiley College officials said in a statement released Sunday morning. The college said a shooting took place during an outdoor gathering on campus after a brief altercation. "According to witnesses, during this brief altercation, a person,...
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jefferson beats Tatum in Overtime 30-28 Saturday afternoon

TATUM, TEXAS (KETK)-The Tatum Eagles hosted the Jefferson Bulldogs Friday night but the game was suspended due to bad weather. Both teams agreed to resume play at noon on Saturday and this game didn’t disappoint, it was back and forth and went to overtime. But in the end, the Jefferson Bulldogs got the narrow win […]
TATUM, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

NWS releases preliminary information on Friday’s tornadoes

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather service is assessing storm damage in East Texas. According to NWS Fort Worth, storm survey teams were out in Henderson and Lamar counties on Saturday and will continue surveying through the weekend. At 2 p.m., their team found “significant damage consistent with a high-end EF-3 tornado” in Lamar […]
ATHENS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK GIVES BACK: Tatum Police Department

TATUM, Texas (KETK) – KETK visited the Tatum Police Department on Thursday to discuss their service to the community and how to prepare for potential severe weather. Chief Jack Lanier said his favorite part of working in Tatum is getting to know the people. “I go back a long ways with Tatum, teaching CPR, first […]
TATUM, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

