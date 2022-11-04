Marshall gets 42-17 win over Whitehouse
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Mavericks were victorious on Thursday night after a game against the Whitehouse Wildcats.Longview Lobos undefeated after win over West Mesquite
The final score was: 42-17.
Click above for game highlights.
