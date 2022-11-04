ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mocoshow.com

Arrest Made After Assault in Gaithersburg Friday Night

One person has been arrested after an assault that that occurred last night in Gaithersburg. According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “on Friday, November 4, 2022 at approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the Gaithersburg Police station for the report of an assault that just occurred. On-scene investigation revealed that the victim and known suspect were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. During the physical altercation, the victim sustained a laceration to their hand.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
wfmd.com

Incident At Green Valley Elementary School Under Investigation

There were reports of stabbings, but no one was stabbed. Green valley Elementary School (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Monrovia, Md (KM) An investigation is underway by the Frederick County School System and the Sheriff’s Office into an incident Thursday at Green Valley Elementary School. Board of Education...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Man killed in Prince George's County stabbing

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Police are investigating after a deadly stabbing that happened Sunday morning in Prince George's County. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the stabbing in the 8100 blk of 15th Avenue in Hyattsville, Maryland around 12:50 a.m. Once at the scene, officers found a man...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen from home in Rockville

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Rockcrest neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 1300 block of Clagett Drive. It is believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:00 PM on November 3 and 8:30 AM on November 4, 2022.
ROCKVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Boy shot in Northwest DC dies at hospital

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were looking for someone with two guns who shot a 15-year-old boy in Northwest Friday afternoon. MPD tweeted about the shooting in the 1200 block of 7th St. NW at 5:42 p.m. The tweet said that the person responsible for the shooting the area […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC12

VSU student pleads guilty to killing classmate

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State University student has pleaded guilty to killing his classmate. 19-year-old Daniel Wharton, of Alexandria, was shot and killed at the University Apartments at Ettrick in December of last year. Isaac Amissah Jr., who lived at the apartments, later turned himself into the police.
ETTRICK, VA
CBS Baltimore

One man dead after officer shoots him in West Baltimore, commissioner says

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer has shot and killed a man in West Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison.The man had been armed with a knife and was assaulting a female on the ground near the intersection of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue around 3:40 p.m., Harrison said.The officer had been sent to the intersection to investigate a report of an armed person and reacted to the sight of the man holding the female at knifepoint, Harrison said. The officer shouted a warning at the man and then shot him, Harrison said.An ambulance took a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Reward offered for information leading to arrest of squeegee worker accused of robbery

BALTIMORE - A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest of a squeegee worker accused of robbery in downtown Baltimore.Police said a squeegee worker reportedly robbed a person around 2:20 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the intersection of I-83 Southbound and East Fayette Street.Police released a photo in hopes the public can identify him.Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587. Baltimore City's "Squeegee Collaborative" is expected to release its report next week on how to deal with the disruption of squeegee workers..The Mayor's Office confirms some of the recommendations include enforcement zones with worker and driver accountability, a code of conduct for self- regulation and guaranteed income to get some workers off the streets.
BALTIMORE, MD

