neareport.com
Suspect arrested in October 3 murder
The Jonesboro Police Department put out a request for the public’s help finding a murder suspect last month and on November 4, they found him.. Dennis Robert Williams, 28, was arrested on Friday in Little Rock. Detectives developed Williams as a suspect in the October 3 murder of Larry D. Jones on Irby Street in Jonesboro, police said. A warrant was issued for Williams’ arrest.
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
neareport.com
Woman arrested on felony charge for alleged stabbing
Jonesboro, Ark. – A Jonesboro woman finds herself charged with first degree battery after an altercation this week. It happened between 6:05 PM and 6:20 PM Wednesday at a unit at 94 N. Rogers in Jonesboro. The incident report says the alleged victim was waiting for the suspect to get out of her car and when she did, they began fighting.
Kait 8
Former teacher allegedly caught on camera abusing students in Hayti
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman has been arrested in a case of child abuse, according to a statement from the Hayti Police Department. Staff at the Early Learning Center (DAEOC) reported seeing a teacher, 23-year-old Gladys Johnson of Caruthersville, abusing students on video. The center terminated Johnson after discovering...
Kait 8
Suspect arrested following stabbing
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police have arrested a woman suspected in a Wednesday night stabbing. D’Naysia Evanesha Larry, 23, of Jonesboro is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree battery. According to the initial incident report, officers responded to an apartment...
Kait 8
Police: Multiple credit cards stolen from St. Bernards employee
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police said a St. Bernards employee was the victim of fraud after she had several credit cards stolen from her. According to the initial incident report, at 12:44 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, an officer was dispatched to the St. Bernards Medical Center on East Washington Avenue about the theft.
Kait 8
Police investigating shooting search for SUV
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police need help finding a vehicle possibly used in a shooting. According to a news release from the Hayti Police Department, the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the area of Walnut, Grant, and Cedar Streets. Surveillance video captured a gray SUV...
Arkansas Woman Found Dead from Single Gunshot Wound Outside BP Gas Station
Just two weeks after a 19-year-old woman was fatally shot in West Memphis, Arkansas, another woman has been killed, leaving four children behind. Twenty-eight-year-old Christian Hammock was found dead inside a gray Nissan Sentra outside a BP gas station Sunday. She died from a single gunshot wound, according to police officials.
Kait 8
Suspected burglar caught on camera rummaging through home
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held on a $30,000 bond after police say he was caught on camera rummaging through a family’s home. Rodney Brandon Gregg, 40, is charged with residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and theft of property. According to court documents, a woman...
Kait 8
Nursing home resident arrested for stabbing another resident
SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri nursing home resident was arrested after stabbing a fellow resident. The Senath Police Department said Rachel Massey was charged with first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon following the incident at the Senath South Health Care Center on Thursday, Nov. 3. The...
Kait 8
Police search for possible suspect in stolen debit card investigation
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – Brookland police need your help finding a possible suspect said to have used a debit card that was stolen during a vehicle break-in. Detective Dustin Norwood said on Thursday, Sept. 1, officers were sent to Brookland Dental on Highway 49N for a break-in that had already occurred.
West Memphis operation targets domestic violence
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Community outrage following the murders of three West Memphis women in October has led to the creation of “Operation Save Our Sisters.” There was a law enforcement show of force Friday in West Memphis as “Operation Save Our Sisters” was unveiled. “The City of West Memphis has experienced a series of […]
Kait 8
Multiple law enforcement agencies hold first ‘Shop with a Cop’ meeting
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas is just around the corner, but some local law enforcement agencies are already making a list for Santa. The Sharp County “Shop with a Cop” held its first meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3 to discuss its plans to deliver goodies to kids in need.
Kait 8
Two arrested for theft by receiving in storage break-in
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – A pair of Jonesboro residents are behind bars after Brookland police said they stole about $45,000 from a storage facility. According to a news release, Donald McKinney and Brandy Langston were arrested for one count each of theft by receiving greater than $25,000. On Saturday,...
Kait 8
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person died during an early morning crash just north of Jonesboro. According to ArDOT, a vehicle caught fire after the crash Tuesday, Nov. 1, around 7:30 a.m., just north of Jonesboro on Hwy. 63. A preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police said 40-year-old Christopher...
WMPD searching for suspect after woman found dead in West Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police are investigating a homicide after responding to a shots fired call Saturday night. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. They found the woman underneath the carport and said she had been shot. EMS was called to the location, but […]
Kait 8
Man killed in head-on crash along I-55
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a 35-year-old West Memphis man died following a head-on crash,. According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened at 7:11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on the North Service Road at the Interstate 55 ramp in West Memphis. Jeremy Nelson...
Kait 8
Railroad crossing in Jonesboro temporarily closed
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We have a traffic alert that could impact your morning commute. According to Jonesboro Police dispatch, Union Pacific is doing work on the railroad crossing on Highland Dr., east of Watt St. The crossing will be closed until 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Speed limit change in Mississippi County town
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel through the town of Osceola, there’s a change you need to be aware of. As of Thursday, Nov. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has changed the speed limit on a portion of Keiser Avenue. Mayor Sally Wilson confirmed with...
