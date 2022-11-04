Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
No. 23 Carroll to play for Frontier Conference Championship after beating Southern Oregon
ASHLAND, Ore. — Carroll’s football team didn’t want to talk about the prospect of winning a Frontier Conference Championship until the week after its game against Southern Oregon. It’s officially next week, and after a 24-17 victory over the Raiders, the Saints will play for a share...
406mtsports.com
No. 23 Carroll hoping to 'fight some demons off' in Ashland against Southern Oregon
HELENA — The first and only time Carroll’s football team won in Ashland, Oregon, the Saints were still a year away from winning their first of an eventual six national championships. Carroll has dropped six straight against the Southern Oregon Raiders on the road since that day in...
406mtsports.com
Survive and advance: Helena Capital beats Butte thanks to 308 rushing yards, Tom Carter's speed
HELENA — For three and a half quarters Friday night in the Class AA quarterfinals, Butte High gave Helena Capital everything it could handle. But the one thing the Bulldogs couldn’t handle was Tom Carter, who wrapped up a 28-14 win for the Bruins with two long fourth-quarter runs, including a 59-yard touchdown that gave Capital a 21-14 lead in the fourth quarter, a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
406mtsports.com
Bozeman Gallatin makes history again, upsetting Helena to reach Class AA semifinals
HELENA — Not long ago, Gallatin Raptors high school football didn't even exist. Now, after winning an instant classic at Helena High, 24-21, in the Class AA quarterfinals Friday, the Raptors are one win away from playing for a Class AA state championship. In a game the Raptors led...
406mtsports.com
Montana Western edges Montana Tech
BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers and Montana Western had a solid battle in Dillon on Sept. 24, with Tech winning 33-24. The temperature was in the 70’s with a nice, light breeze. “We gave Montana Tech our best shot last time,” Montana Western head coach Ryan Nourse...
406mtsports.com
No. 4 Carroll falters against No. 1 Thomas More
HELENA — No. 4 Carroll couldn’t make the plays it needed to down the stretch in a 62-54 loss to preseason No. 1 and defending NAIA National Champion Thomas More Friday night in the PE Center. Carroll made runs at Thomas More’s fourth-quarter advantage, cutting it to three...
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech defeats Warner Pacific for second win of the season
BUTTE – The Montana Tech Tip-Off Classic concluded with a matchup between the Montana Tech Orediggers and the Warner Pacific Knights. Coming off of a victory over Montana Western on Friday, WPU looked to make it a sweep of Frontier Conference teams. Tech had different ideas and beat the Knights convincingly, 90-69.
406mtsports.com
Warner Pacific's buzzer-beating layup nips Montana Western
BUTTE – The Montana Tech Tip-Off Classic continued on Friday with a matchup between the Montana Western Bulldogs and the Warner Pacific Knights. Warner Pacific defeated Western on a buzzer-beating layup by point guard Isaac Etter, 71-70. It was a fast-paced second half that was capped off with a...
406mtsports.com
Montana Western visits No. 20 Montana Tech to renew football rivalry
BUTTE – The temperatures are quite a bit cooler. The moods are quite a bit more ornery. One slip up and the season is on the line. Welcome to November football in the Frontier Conference. At Bob Green Field at Alumni Stadium in Butte, Montana Western and No. 20...
406mtsports.com
Helena High girls win first Western AA Divisional volleyball title
The Western AA hasn't had a divisional volleyball tournament all that long (two years) and after another sweep on Saturday in Missoula of Missoula Hellgate, the Helena High Bengals wrapped up their first divisional tournament championship. Helena High went 14-0 in the regular season in the Western AA and during...
406mtsports.com
Aubrie Rademacher's late OT layup lifts Montana Tech WBB over Dickinson State
BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers women’s basketball team opened their 2022-2023 season on Friday afternoon as they hosted the Dickinson State Blue Hawks on Kelvin Sampson Court at the HPER Center. Dickinson State overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to force overtime. Aubrie Rademacher’s layup in the paint...
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech sweeps MSU-Northern to win Frontier Conference regular season title
BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers (24-7, 8-1 Frontier) squared off with the MSU-Northern Skylights (11-12, 3-6 Frontier) on Friday night with the Frontier Conference regular season title on the line. Tech swept Northern for their first outright regular season conference title since 2017. The scores of the match...
The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.
Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one, in particular, stands out. William A Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839 and would make his way west by living in Iowa and Colorado before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a Banker in Deer Lodge that would kickstart his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
Fantastic Food and Restaurants that you will only find in Butte, MT. Part 1
Every time someone returns to Butte or moves back home, there is always that one place they have to stop the minute they get into town. Before they check in to the hotel. Before they go back home to see Mom and Dad. Some HAVE to have a pork chop sandwich. Others, a maple bar or a garbage omelette. Some....all of the above. But what is it about certain Butte restaurants and eateries that are not able to be dupicated or replicated? LIke the pork chop sandwich. These are plentiful in Butte. Several different restaurants offer them, each with their own subtle, delicious differences. You would think that they would go over huge in the rest of the world, but that just isn't the case. Maybe it's the altitude. Maybe it's just our close proximity to the pit...who knows? What we do know is that Butte is home to some of the most unique restaurants and dishes in the world and here are few that stand out and why.
newsfromthestates.com
Two top DOJ employees resign, office confirms
The Scott Hart Building in Helena where the Department of Justice's IT division and Motor Vehicle Division are located (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). Two top officials in Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office resigned, KTVH reported earlier this week and Knudsen’s office confirmed. Chief Deputy...
Comments / 0