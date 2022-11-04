ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casey Affleck, 47, rocks a casual black look at the amfAR Gala with girlfriend Caylee Cowan, 24

Casey Affleck looked dapper as he attended the amfAR Gala with his busty girlfriend Caylee Cowanheld at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The 47-year-old actor posed with his 24-year-old actress girlfriend at the annual gala where they packed on the PDA and enjoyed a smooch, before leaving together.

The actor first met Cowan in January 2021 and started dating at some point later that year and they certainly seemed to be quite the happy couple on the red carpet.


Affleck stepped out with a black t-shirt under a black button-down cardigan sweater for the event.

He had the early makings of a scruffy beard with matching black pants as he posed on the red carpet.

The Gone Baby Gone star completed his look with a pair of white Cariuma sneakers for the annual event.




Cowan hit the red carpet in a stunning orange minidress that fell just above her knees with a matching belt.

The actress accessorized with silver earrings as she posed with her boyfriend of nearly two years.

She completed her look for the annual charitable event with a pair of black pumps.


Casey and Caylee were just a few of the celebs in attendance for the 12 Annual amfAR gala.

The star-studded is a fundraiser for amfAR’s HIV/AIDS research programs, with last year's bash raising $1.7 million.

This year's event honored Kelly Rowland with the amfAR Award of Courage and Paramount CEO Brian Robbins with the amfAR Philanthropic Leadership Award.




Affleck will next be seen in Dreamin' Wild with Zooey Deschanel, Walton Goggins and Beau Bridges, which debuted at the Toronto Film Festival in September but doesn't have a theatrical release in place yet.

He also stars in Christopher Nolan's new film Oppenheimer, slated for release on July 21, 2023.

Cowan will next be seen in the upcoming films Spinning Gold and Holiday Twist, and she's filming Running To Stand Still, which will also be her directorial debut.


Daily Mail

Daily Mail

