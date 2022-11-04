Read full article on original website
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Phillies' Zack Wheeler on getting taken out of World Series Game 6: 'It caught me off guard a little bit'
Philadelphia Phillies' Game 6 starter Zack Wheeler admitted he was thrown off a bit when he was removed from a tight ball game in the World Series.
Nick Castellanos' wife, mom rip Phillies fans after Game 5 loss: 'You suck'
After the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 5 loss on Thursday, fans at Citizens Bank Park turned sour, much to the dismay of the family of Nick Castellanos.
Bucs' Tom Brady proves again he's the GOAT in another incredible victory: 'That was f---ing awesome'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady proved once again why you can never count him out of a game — he needed just 44 seconds to score a game-winning touchdown on Sunday.
Bengals' Joe Mixon scores 4 touchdowns vs. Panthers in first half, team tops 300 total yards
Joe Mixon led the Cincinnati Bengals into halftime with four touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers as part of a 35-point destruction.
Vikings ice out Kirk Cousins on plane after sixth straight win
Some Minnesota Vikings let quarterback Kirk Cousins wear their chains as he was seen dancing and celebrating a win over the Washington Commanders on the plane Sunday.
Kid Rock blasts Oprah as a 'fraud' after she endorses Fetterman over Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race
Multiplatinum artist Kid Rock slammed television icon Oprah Winfrey on Saturday and called her a "fraud" after Winfrey endorsed the Pennsylvania Senate campaign of Democrat John Fetterman over his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom Winfrey has known and worked with for decades. "Oprah helped Dr. Oz with his career,"...
Coy Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing executive, dead at 49 hours after son wins Xfinity Series championship
Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing, died hours after his son won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship on Saturday night.
Michigan dad sends message to Stephen Colbert after mockery by late-night host: 'Shame on him'
Michigan dad and former Democrat Khalil Othman told "Fox & Friends" why he is voting for Republican Tudor Dixon in the midterm elections.
California mother enraged after suspect walks free: 'She punched my one-year-old daughter in the face'
Clarissa Guevara joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss an assault against her and her one-year-old daughter and Riverside County's decision to allow the suspect to walk free.
Bill Maher claims Republicans are ‘definitely going to win’ midterms thanks to 'woke culture'
Comedian Bill Maher claimed that Republicans are going to "do so well" in the midterms next week because of the "woke culture" pushed by the far left.
Jessica Simpson has some fans concerned over recent Instagram video
Jessica Simpson sparked concern among fans after a recent social media video — an advertisement for Pottery Barn — posted. Commenters wrote that "something seems off."
Flightline, who has been compared to Secretariat, takes home Breeders' Cup Classic in likely last race
In what may be his final race before being sold for a ton of money, Flightline dominated the Breeders' Cup Classic with an eight-plus length victory.
Nancy Pelosi: 'I don't know how anybody could say I care about the planet, I think I'll vote Republican'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rallied Democrat supporters to go out and vote for the climate, abortion and LGBTQ rights.
'Happy Days' star Linda Purl recalls Henry Winkler's emotional meeting with a terminally ill child as Fonzie
Linda Purl is starring in the new drama "Paul's Promise." It's based on the real story of Paul Holderfield, a firefighter-turned-pastor during the Civil Rights movement of the '60s.
Florida man arrested for allegedly shooting two dogs, killing one, during attempted robbery: 'Cold hearted'
A 17-year-old Florida man was arrested for allegedly shooting two dogs during an attempted robbery and killing one of them.
Florida Bar weighing investigation into Nikolas Cruz lawyer after she flipped off cameras, laughed
Tamara Curtis, one of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz's lawyers, is facing an investigation by the Florida Bar after she was seen flipping off cameras.
Voters mock MSNBC's Joy Reid for 'ridiculous' claim about inflation: 'They think we're stupid'
A bipartisan panel of voters criticized MSNBC host for claiming that the media and the Republican Party taught Americans the word inflation.
King Charles III exploded in ‘torrents of profanity’ over Trump criticism of 2012 Kate Middleton scandal: book
King Charles III and Princes William and Harry exploded in "torrents of profanity" 10 years ago after hearing about a tweet from yet-to-be President Trump criticizing Kate Middleton over a topless photo scandal, according to a new book. "Kate Middleton is great – but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the...
As DeSantis sails toward re-election, Florida newspapers endorse Crist in hopes of ousting 'bully' governor
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is perhaps in the most comfortable position among incumbent governors facing re-election on Tuesday. He has nearly a 12-point advantage over his Democratic rival Charlie Crist and not only is he fairly popular among Florida residents, he is a rising star in the GOP who has appeared all over the country in recent weeks boosting other gubernatorial candidates.
Twitter shocked when multiple US flags collapse at Fetterman rally: 'Perfect metaphor'
Twitter users were stunned as video of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s latest rally showed several American flags directly behind him get blown over by strong gusts of wind as soon as he began speaking. Users wondered if it was an ominous sign for Fetterman’s performance on election...
