Georgia State

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Oct. 30- Nov. 6)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Grand slam for Green': Macon couple gets married at Luther Williams Field. A Macon couple marked a very important event at a historic location in Macon - Luther Williams Field last week. Nick and Amanda Green tied the knot at the stadium, holding the first wedding ever at Luther Williams in its entire 93-year history. Nick Green, the groom, used to work for the Macon Bacon and the couple had a fully baseball-themed wedding.
Georgia Lands EV Plant After Awarding Company $178M Grant

(TNS) — A Belgian company is expanding its operations in Augusta by building a new electric vehicle battery component factory. Solvay Specialty Polymers announced Thursday it will build a plant next to its existing Augusta factory to manufacture EV-grade binders and separator coatings, Sen Raphael Warnock announced in a press release. The parts the factory will produce are critical components within the lithium-ion batteries that power EVs.
Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
Voters in Georgia set early voting record

With a Senate seat in play and governorship in contention, Georgia is a pivotal state to watch on Election Night. The former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, give us some keen insights into her home state, where more than 2.5 million Georgians have already voted, a record.Nov. 6, 2022.
Georgia Rental Assistance program no longer taking applicants

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As of Oct. 28, the Georgia Rental Assistance program is no longer taking new applications. Since there was a moratorium on evictions, a lot of people have lived in homes without paying rent for months. Multiple landlords WALB News 10 spoke with on Thursday said they may lose their homes because they can’t afford to not have rent payments coming in.
Georgians can apply to college for free throughout November

If your high school senior applies to college in Georgia this month, they probably won’t have to pay an application fee. The Georgia Student Finance Commission is collaborating with 40 Georgia colleges and universities to waive college application fees in November, which is Georgia’s “Apply to College Month.”
Kemp again suspends Georgia gas taxes into mid-December

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax through Dec. 11, as its total cost in foregone state tax revenue nears an estimated $1 billion. Kemp on Friday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a sixth time. Kemp, a Republican, is seeking another term against Democrat Stacey Abrams in Tuesday’s election. According to motorist group AAA, Georgia currently has the lowest average price for a gallon of regular gas among the 50 states, at $3.13 on Friday. That’s down about 3 cents in a month. The national average is $3.79. In March, with broad bipartisan support, Kemp signed a law suspending the state’s gas tax through May 31. Since then, he has now signed six separate extensions. Under state law, Kemp can keep suspending taxes as long as state lawmakers ratify the action the next time they meet.
COVID in Cobb County and statewide: from the November 2, 2022 report

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday November 2, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived

ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
Georgia May Replace its Gas Tax With a Per-Mile Fee

It’s unlikely that we’ll see more electric vehicles on the road than gas-powered cars anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean it won’t eventually happen. And since road construction and maintenance is currently funded largely by state and federal gas taxes, that presents a problem for governments. More people driving EVs means fewer people buying gas and less revenue from the gas tax. That’s why the state of Georgia may simply scrap it in favor of a mileage fee.
