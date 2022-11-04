Read full article on original website
Related
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Oct. 30- Nov. 6)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Grand slam for Green': Macon couple gets married at Luther Williams Field. A Macon couple marked a very important event at a historic location in Macon - Luther Williams Field last week. Nick and Amanda Green tied the knot at the stadium, holding the first wedding ever at Luther Williams in its entire 93-year history. Nick Green, the groom, used to work for the Macon Bacon and the couple had a fully baseball-themed wedding.
Government Technology
Georgia Lands EV Plant After Awarding Company $178M Grant
(TNS) — A Belgian company is expanding its operations in Augusta by building a new electric vehicle battery component factory. Solvay Specialty Polymers announced Thursday it will build a plant next to its existing Augusta factory to manufacture EV-grade binders and separator coatings, Sen Raphael Warnock announced in a press release. The parts the factory will produce are critical components within the lithium-ion batteries that power EVs.
wgxa.tv
Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
MSNBC
Voters in Georgia set early voting record
With a Senate seat in play and governorship in contention, Georgia is a pivotal state to watch on Election Night. The former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, give us some keen insights into her home state, where more than 2.5 million Georgians have already voted, a record.Nov. 6, 2022.
13WMAZ Listening Lab: Behind the numbers on what is driving voters to the polls
MACON, Ga. — We are less than a week away from election day. Georgians have spent the last three weeks breaking early voting records. On Tuesday, more will cast their vote in key elections but what issues are driving voters to the polls?. 13WMAZ spent the month of October...
WALB 10
Georgia Rental Assistance program no longer taking applicants
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As of Oct. 28, the Georgia Rental Assistance program is no longer taking new applications. Since there was a moratorium on evictions, a lot of people have lived in homes without paying rent for months. Multiple landlords WALB News 10 spoke with on Thursday said they may lose their homes because they can’t afford to not have rent payments coming in.
Georgians can apply to college for free throughout November
If your high school senior applies to college in Georgia this month, they probably won’t have to pay an application fee. The Georgia Student Finance Commission is collaborating with 40 Georgia colleges and universities to waive college application fees in November, which is Georgia’s “Apply to College Month.”
wgac.com
What Georgia Town Made The List Of Most Festive For Christmas In America?
I came home to my wife watching a Christmas Movie earlier this week. It was one of the Lifetime Channel holiday movies, A Taste of Christmas. The towns are always fully decorated, it almost always snows, and someone is usually going to fall in love. After realizing that I wasn’t...
Kemp again suspends Georgia gas taxes into mid-December
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax through Dec. 11, as its total cost in foregone state tax revenue nears an estimated $1 billion. Kemp on Friday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a sixth time. Kemp, a Republican, is seeking another term against Democrat Stacey Abrams in Tuesday’s election. According to motorist group AAA, Georgia currently has the lowest average price for a gallon of regular gas among the 50 states, at $3.13 on Friday. That’s down about 3 cents in a month. The national average is $3.79. In March, with broad bipartisan support, Kemp signed a law suspending the state’s gas tax through May 31. Since then, he has now signed six separate extensions. Under state law, Kemp can keep suspending taxes as long as state lawmakers ratify the action the next time they meet.
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold at Publix and on lottery app in Georgia
ATLANTA — The mystery of which Georgia locations sold the lucky $1 million tickets on Wednesday has been solved. Although no one won the jackpot, 16 tickets matched all five white balls, including two tickets in Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Where were...
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications. The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in...
Stacey Abrams candidate for Georgia Governor makes campaign stop in Statesboro
Stacey Abrams candidate for Georgia Governor made a campaign stop in Statesboro on Friday, November 4, 2022. Abrams is running against incumbent Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. The event was held in the parking lot of the GS City campus in downtown Statesboro at noon and drew a large crowd of supporters.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County and statewide: from the November 2, 2022 report
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday November 2, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
More than $44 million available to help eligible Georgians pay utility bills
ATLANTA — More than $44 million is available for eligible Georgia renters who are behind on their Georgia Power utility bills to catch up. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs offers help for tenants and landlords who have suffered...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived
ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
6 roadside attractions to visit in Georgia
From folk art to the Little White House or the giant peanut in Plains, here are six roadside attractions to check out across Georgia
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Jalopnik
Georgia May Replace its Gas Tax With a Per-Mile Fee
It’s unlikely that we’ll see more electric vehicles on the road than gas-powered cars anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean it won’t eventually happen. And since road construction and maintenance is currently funded largely by state and federal gas taxes, that presents a problem for governments. More people driving EVs means fewer people buying gas and less revenue from the gas tax. That’s why the state of Georgia may simply scrap it in favor of a mileage fee.
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Georgia in Saturday’s drawing
ATLANTA — Even though no one won the estimated $1.6 billion jackpot, several Georgians are big winners after Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. No one took home the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot, but a ticket sold in Georgia matched all five numbers. That ticket is worth $1 million. The...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0