Harry Callahan
2d ago
If she is parking in front of her own house which is Dearborn, then she isn't from Dearborn Heights. The headline of the article is confusing to say the least.
Farmington Hills man hit, killed on I-75 exit ramp while putting gas in his car
A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man is dead after being hit by a car on a Metro Detroit freeway ramp while putting gas in his car early Sunday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Southfield attorney faces first-degree murder charges in death of Oak Park jeweler -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Southfield attorney charged with murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler. Marco Michael Bisbikis, a Southfield attorney, has been charged with the murder of well-known local...
Police identify 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run at 200+ person party
A seventeen-year-old was killed Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle at a party with at least 200 people.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cause of fire in golf cart barn at Plum Hollow Country Club in Southfield under investigation
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Firefighters put out a fire at Plum Hollow Country Club in Southfield on Sunday morning. The call about flames seen near 8 Mile and Lahser roads came in at around 6:30 a.m. Fire crews searched the area and found the fire was coming from the country club’s golf cart barn.
fox2detroit.com
MSP investigates two separate fatal pedestrian crashes; one on the Lodge Freeway and the other on I-75
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police Department is investigating two separate fatal pedestrian crashes that occurred overnight on Sunday. Michigan State Police responded to calls about a serious injury crash on southbound M-10 at 1:45 a.m. Callers told MSP that a black male wearing all black clothing was walking in the freeway's left lane near W. Grand Blvd.
13abc.com
Woman shot in apartment complex parking lot
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning, before 3 a.m. One woman was shot in the parking lot of Norwich Apartments. Police told 13abc they are unsure of her condition and have no suspects in the shooting. If you have any information about...
Have you seen Davaree? Detroit police searching for teen who left his home Friday evening and never returned
Authorities in Detroit hope to reunite a missing teen with his family after he was last seen leaving his home Friday evening. The Detroit Police Department said Davaree Davis, 14, left his house in area of 20200 block of Woodingham without permission
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Lexington man is charged after police find body of a woman in bed of pickup truck
A fender-bender last Thursday in Macomb County resulted in a Saturday arrest and then a Tuesday arraignment for a Sanilac County man after the body of a 62-year-old woman was found in the bed of the pick-up truck he was driving. Stephen Freeman, age 19 of Lexington, rear-ended another vehicle...
Local attorney charged in murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler
A local attorney has now been charged following the murder of a well-known jeweler in metro Detroit.
Attorney charged with murder of Metro Detroit jeweler after cops say he arranged targeted hit
An attorney and alleged mastermind behind a popular Oakland County jewelry owner’s death has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities announced on Friday.
abc12.com
Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire
Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
voiceofdetroit.net
LIFE-LONG ACTIVIST EULA POWELL, 85, HELD IN NURSING HOME, ‘GUARDIAN’ TOOK HER ID, BANK CARD, CAR, ASSETS
Eula Mae Powell, 85, is being held against her will inside the Orchards of Harper Woods nursing home, barred for no reason from visiting her long-time friend Diane Bukowski, the editor of The Voice of Detroit newspaper, as she has been peacefully doing. The home drugged Eula against her will during the event. The home even called the police to threaten Bukowski with arrest and impounding her car on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
downriversundaytimes.com
Vehicle impounded for expired plate, no insurance
RIVERVIEW — A Chevy Malibu with an expired license plate was subject to a traffic stop the night of Oct. 26 while northbound on Fort Street near Longsdorf Street, which resulted in the vehicle being impounded and towed when it was determined that the car was uninsured and had an expired registration.
Michigan Police Find Woman's Body In 19-Year-Old's Truck Following Crash
The discovery was made after the man crashed into a semi truck.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Prosecutors: Detroit man sent ex-girlfriend videos of him torturing her small dog to harass her
DETROIT – A Detroit man accused of torturing a small dog as part of ongoing abuse and harassment of his ex-girlfriend is facing several charges. Julius Holley, 55, has been charged with one count of second-degree home invasion, one count of first-degree killing/torturing of animals, one count of larceny in a building and one count of stalking.
Wayne, MI Man Arrested, Held Ex-Girlfriend Captive in Hotel for 6 Weeks
A Wayne, Michigan man was recently arrested after he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, tortured her, and held her captive for six weeks. This woman is extremely lucky to be alive after this terrifying incident. What Happened?. On September 16, a 22-year-old man (Jeremy Brock) from Wayne went to his ex-girlfriend's home...
fordauthority.com
Historic Ford Building Sold To Dearborn Businessman
While Ford works to rejuvenate the iconic Michigan Central Station and turn it into a mobility hub, many of the automaker’s other properties are being sold or repurposed for other uses, too. That includes the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with recently. Now, yet another historic Ford building – Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan – has been sold, this time to Dearborn Heights businessman Mike Shehadi, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Dearborn teacher allegedly sinks teeth into Wayne County's GOP chair at Tudor Dixon rally
A strange allegation against a Dearborn Public Schools teacher have come to light after she allegedly assaulted a Wayne County Republican Committee chairwoman last weekend at a Tudor Dixon rally in Detroit.
downriversundaytimes.com
On-duty police officer strikes, kills pedestrian with vehicle
TAYLOR — An on-duty Taylor police officer struck and killed a pedestrian with his patrol vehicle on Goddard at Westlake Avenue about 1 a.m. Oct. 31. According to Michigan State Police, the officer was responding to a call and was searching for an address on the left-hand side of the vehicle, when they struck a male pedestrian in the road. The patrol car was traveling at posted speeds at the time.
Detroit Police looking for man who robbed west side Family Dollar at gunpoint [PHOTOS]
The Detroit Police Department is asking for help to identify and locate a man who robbed a dollar store on the city’s west side on Monday, Oct. 24.
