Nearly 900 used items found a new home among Duke students last week at the Devil’s Thrifthouse. Organized as a collaboration between Sustainable Duke, Duke Fashion Exchange and East Campus Council, the Devil’s Thrifthouse is a sustainability project that allows students to donate gently used clothing and develop their own wardrobes in the process. Its goal was to encourage the recycling of unwanted items and to discourage buying fast fashion items that would lead to unnecessary waste, according to sophomore Felicia Wang, an organizer.

11 HOURS AGO