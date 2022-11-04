Read full article on original website
Authorities search Arden Hills for teen who called for help Sunday morning
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is hoping to locate a teenager who called authorities and asked for help this morning, but reportedly changed his mind and didn't show up to an arranged meeting. In a Facebook post Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said the teenager, who they identified as Allen, called...
willmarradio.com
40 overdoses, 6 fatal in last week in Twin Cities
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Officials are warning about a recent surge in drug overdoses in the Twin Cities area. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says there have been 40 suspected overdoses in the last week. Six of those suspected overdoses were fatal. This comes as the county is seeing an increase in overdose deaths year-over-year. Records show that 340 people died from overdoses in 2021, whereas 237 people died in 2020.
Overdose spike in Hennepin County leaves 6 dead within a week
Authorities in Hennepin County issued an overdose spike alert Thursday in response to 40 suspected overdoses in the past week. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said six people died in the suspected incidents. Minneapolis officials put out a similar warning last month, when a staggering 55 overdoses were recorded in...
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Oct. 25-31
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 25-31. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Oct. 29: A...
Hennepin Co. reports 40 opioid overdoses in last week, 6 fatal
MINNEAPOLIS -- A rare alert issued tonight after a stunning surge in overdoses. Hennepin County says 40 people overdosed in just the last week. Six of them died.That's why Howard Dotson with the Twin Cities Crisis Response team held a Narcan training Thursday night, their third in as many weeks.Dotson says it's a critical tool in the fight against drugs laced with the deadly opioid fentanyl."Nasal Narcan can require six administrations for fentanyl. That's how strong it is," Dotson said.It's not all gloom and doom though. The Indigenous People's Task Force says they've seen some success in their harm reduction...
Minnesota Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Separate Massive Fraud Cases
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in two separate fraud cases, including the $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program and a Medicaid fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one...
1 injured in Minneapolis shooting Saturday afternoon
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is recovering Saturday afternoon after he was shot in Minneapolis.Officers from the Third Precinct responded to reports of a shooting on the 5700 block of Sander Drive shortly after 1 p.m.Police say they found a man in his sixties outside the building with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.The man was transported to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.Officers say they searched the area for the shooter, but no arrests have been made.The incident is under investigation.
boreal.org
Man charged with killing Minneapolis woman found under tarp in Olmsted County
A Rochester man has been charged in the death of a Minneapolis woman this past summer. Thursday, Olmsted County prosecutors charged 41-year-old Timothy Daniel Loftus with third-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in connection to 28-year-old Tia Arleth’s death. Hubbard Broadcasting affiliate KAAL-TV reports that Loftus has...
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
Plymouth Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Major Fraud Schemes
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty for her role in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme and a second $4 million Medicaid fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Friday, 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
KARE 11 Investigates: Mentally ill kids caught in a failing juvenile justice system
A Minnesota teen struggling with severe mental illness and charged with numerous crimes sat in juvenile detention, often isolated, because no treatment was available. Brandon Stahl (KARE11), Lauren Leamanczyk, Steve Eckert. Published: 5:39 PM CDT November 3, 2022. Updated: 10:23 PM CDT November 3, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS. When attorney Tracy Reid...
Two juveniles arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a handgun
Bloomington, Minn – Two 15-year-old males are in custody after getting caught fleeing the scene of a stolen vehicle with a loaded handgun.According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle located in the area of 101st Street and Colfax Avenue Thursday when they saw two teen males flee from the scene on foot.Officers were able to locate and arrest the pair. One was in posession of a loaded, stolen handgun.A second loaded handgun was located near the scene in a trash can. Police believe it was ditched by the other teen.Both 15-year-olds were transported to Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. One of the boys had an active Ramsey County warrant for possession of a weapon on school property.Following the arrest, a Bloomington Police Department SWAT Team served a search warrant on the 103rd block of Devonshire Road in connection to the investigation. No additional arrests have been made.This is an ongoing investigation.
mprnews.org
Plymouth woman admits roles in food, Medicaid scams
A woman charged in connection with what prosecutors say was a “brazen” scheme to defraud federal child nutrition programs has pleaded guilty in that case, and to separate charges of Medicaid fraud. Anab Artan Awad is among 50 people allegedly connected to the nonprofit Feeding our Future to...
Measles confirmed in four Minnesota counties; 21 cases in past five months
Histopathology of measles pneumonia, (Giant cell with intracytoplasmic inclusions.) Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After four years without any known measles infections in Minnesota, the Twin Cities is experiencing an alarming rise in cases. The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows cases have climbed...
Hennepin Co. officials working together to reach more victims of overdoses
Hennepin Co. officials working together to reach more victims of overdoses to offer resources about treatment or access to reversal drugs like narcan.
New details in Eagan missing person investigation revealed in search warrant
EAGAN, Minn. — The 23-year-old man who has been missing in Eagan since the early morning hours of Oct. 30 still has not been found, although the search for Bryce Borca has been suspended. A search warrant filed this week in Dakota County court to give investigators access to Borca's apartment reveals new details about the moments leading up to his disappearance and what searchers have found.
Explosive opening statements in trial for man charged with attempted hit on Minneapolis forensic scientist
MINNEAPOLIS — Tim Amacher, the ex-boyfriend and father of shooting victim Nicole Lenway’s child, did not pull the trigger. But prosecutors described him as the “screenwriter, director, and producer” in the story of what happened to the Minneapolis Police crime scene investigator on April 20, 2022.
fox9.com
Man charged with arson of Brooklyn Park Salvation Army church
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 33-year-old man faces several felony charges for allegedly breaking into the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army service center and starting a fire that caused extensive damage to the church and destroyed donations ahead of a community coat drive. Jack Douglas Heinrich, 33, was charged...
What's the latest on the search for missing Bryce Borca?
A 23-year-old Eagan man's last phone call to friends before he went missing revealed he was alone in a wooded area, walking in the opposite direction of his apartment, before his phone died. An Eagan Police detective filed a search warrant in Dakota County to aid in the search for...
Brooklyn Park Salvation Army set on fire, suspect in custody
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Officials say a Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Service Center was set on fire and vandalized Thursday night. A man police said is known to them was taken into custody in connection with the break-in and fire. The building's chapel suffered damage from the arson, but the fire was "contained with the help of the building's sprinkler system," according to a press release.
