Hennepin County, MN

willmarradio.com

40 overdoses, 6 fatal in last week in Twin Cities

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Officials are warning about a recent surge in drug overdoses in the Twin Cities area. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says there have been 40 suspected overdoses in the last week. Six of those suspected overdoses were fatal. This comes as the county is seeing an increase in overdose deaths year-over-year. Records show that 340 people died from overdoses in 2021, whereas 237 people died in 2020.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, Oct. 25-31

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 25-31. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Oct. 29: A...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin Co. reports 40 opioid overdoses in last week, 6 fatal

MINNEAPOLIS -- A rare alert issued tonight after a stunning surge in overdoses. Hennepin County says 40 people overdosed in just the last week. Six of them died.That's why Howard Dotson with the Twin Cities Crisis Response team held a Narcan training Thursday night, their third in as many weeks.Dotson says it's a critical tool in the fight against drugs laced with the deadly opioid fentanyl."Nasal Narcan can require six administrations for fentanyl. That's how strong it is," Dotson said.It's not all gloom and doom though. The Indigenous People's Task Force says they've seen some success in their harm reduction...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Separate Massive Fraud Cases

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in two separate fraud cases, including the $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program and a Medicaid fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one...
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 injured in Minneapolis shooting Saturday afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is recovering Saturday afternoon after he was shot in Minneapolis.Officers from the Third Precinct responded to reports of a shooting on the 5700 block of Sander Drive shortly after 1 p.m.Police say they found a man in his sixties outside the building with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.The man was transported to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.Officers say they searched the area for the shooter, but no arrests have been made.The incident is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

Man charged with killing Minneapolis woman found under tarp in Olmsted County

A Rochester man has been charged in the death of a Minneapolis woman this past summer. Thursday, Olmsted County prosecutors charged 41-year-old Timothy Daniel Loftus with third-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in connection to 28-year-old Tia Arleth’s death. Hubbard Broadcasting affiliate KAAL-TV reports that Loftus has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Two juveniles arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a handgun

Bloomington, Minn – Two 15-year-old males are in custody after getting caught fleeing the scene of a stolen vehicle with a loaded handgun.According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle located in the area of 101st Street and Colfax Avenue Thursday when they saw two teen males flee from the scene on foot.Officers were able to locate and arrest the pair. One was in posession of a loaded, stolen handgun.A second loaded handgun was located near the scene in a trash can. Police believe it was ditched by the other teen.Both 15-year-olds were transported to Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. One of the boys had an active Ramsey County warrant for possession of a weapon on school property.Following the arrest, a Bloomington Police Department SWAT Team served a search warrant on the 103rd block of Devonshire Road in connection to the investigation. No additional arrests have been made.This is an ongoing investigation.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
mprnews.org

Plymouth woman admits roles in food, Medicaid scams

A woman charged in connection with what prosecutors say was a “brazen” scheme to defraud federal child nutrition programs has pleaded guilty in that case, and to separate charges of Medicaid fraud. Anab Artan Awad is among 50 people allegedly connected to the nonprofit Feeding our Future to...
PLYMOUTH, MN
KARE 11

New details in Eagan missing person investigation revealed in search warrant

EAGAN, Minn. — The 23-year-old man who has been missing in Eagan since the early morning hours of Oct. 30 still has not been found, although the search for Bryce Borca has been suspended. A search warrant filed this week in Dakota County court to give investigators access to Borca's apartment reveals new details about the moments leading up to his disappearance and what searchers have found.
EAGAN, MN
fox9.com

Man charged with arson of Brooklyn Park Salvation Army church

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 33-year-old man faces several felony charges for allegedly breaking into the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army service center and starting a fire that caused extensive damage to the church and destroyed donations ahead of a community coat drive. Jack Douglas Heinrich, 33, was charged...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Brooklyn Park Salvation Army set on fire, suspect in custody

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Officials say a Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Service Center was set on fire and vandalized Thursday night. A man police said is known to them was taken into custody in connection with the break-in and fire. The building's chapel suffered damage from the arson, but the fire was "contained with the help of the building's sprinkler system," according to a press release.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

