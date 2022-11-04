ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Four First-Quarter Takeaways Boost T-Birds Past Spudders

TUM — Carlos Matheney 4-yard run, PAT. TUM — Alex Overbay 12-yard pass to Brayden Weiks, PAT. RID — Logan DeBeaumont 48-yard pass to Isaiah Cowley, PAT. TUMWATER — Halloween might have been a week ago, but the Tumwater football team was all too happy to extend spooky season a few days and turn Sid Otton Field into a house of horrors for Ridgefield as night fell in Thurston County in a 35-14 2A district crossover win.
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

Pirates Come Up Just Short in District Title Tilt With Chinooks

TENINO — For the second consecutive year, the Adna girls soccer team met up with Kalama with a district title on the line, and for the second straight season, the Pirates came up just short in a 1-0 defeat to the Chinooks Saturday afternoon at Tenino Beaver Stadium. The...
KALAMA, WA
Chronicle

Tigers Outpaced in District Title Loss to Chinooks

Having already punched its ticket to the state tournament next week, the Napavine volleyball team took a set from Kalama, but fell in four Saturday night in Raymond in the 2B District 4 title game, 25-16, 19-25, 25-16, 25-16. Struggling a bit in serve-receive, the Tigers’ back row picked up...
NAPAVINE, WA
Chronicle

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Visits Centralia Ahead of Tuesday Election

Editor's Note: For a story on Republican Joe Kent's recent campaign stop in Bucoda, visit https://bit.ly/3zLE3fM. Sitting behind her auto repair shop in early September, 3rd Congressional District candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez said she was hopeful. In the early November downpour outside Centralia Timberland Library on Saturday afternoon, she said she was “inspired.”
CENTRALIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy