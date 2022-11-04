Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-point outburst in win
Kucherov scored a goal and added three assists in a 5-3 win over the Sabres on Saturday. The goal went into an empty net, extending his goal streak to six games. Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak (19 points; six goals, 13 assists). And it was his 20th four-point game, which set a Lightning record. Kucherov is among the NHL elite in points (20) and his playmaking rivals that of Leon Draisaitl, perhaps the best passer in the game.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Out of action Saturday
Voracek (upper body) will not play Saturday against Colorado. Voracek will be replaced in the lineup by Mathieu Olivier as the Blue Jackets are playing their final game in Finland. Voracek scored his first goal of the season Friday in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche and has six points in 11 games this season. Consider him day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Blows up in thumping win
Adams had 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 22 minutes during Friday's 130-99 victory over the Hornets. Adams basically did whatever he wanted against a completely outmatched Hornets team, dominating on both ends of the floor. This was easily his best performance of the season, coming against a team who are likely to afford the same kind of opportunities to opposing teams all season. This is obviously a stellar line but moving forward, Adams still presents as more of a streamer for those in need of boards and blocks.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Eclipses century mark in win
Jefferson brought in seven of 13 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for 10 yards in the Vikings' 20-17 win over the Commanders on Sunday. Jefferson was in the familiar position of setting the pace in receiving yards and targets for the Vikings on the afternoon, and he checked in just two catches shy of tying newcomer T.J. Hockenson for the team lead in receptions. Jefferson also recorded his third touchdown grab of the season in the first quarter on a contested catch to cap off an opening drive during which he recorded four receptions for 48 yards overall, and his team-high 47-yard grab early in the fourth quarter led to a key Greg Joseph field goal. Jefferson heads into a tough Week 10 road matchup against the Bills with four 100-yard efforts in his last five games.
Thunder Gameday: Lottery Teams Clash in Detroit
Will this game between Oklahoma City and the Pistons have an effect on final lottery standings?
CBS Sports
White Sox's Adam Haseley: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Haseley was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Haseley had three stints in the majors during 2022 and had a .571 OPS in 25 plate appearances. He spent most of the year with Charlotte and had a .239/.305/.411 slash line with 15 home runs, 63 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 110 games.
CBS Sports
Jets' Elijah Moore: Another opportunity awaits
Moore could take on a larger role Sunday against the Bills, as Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that Corey Davis (knee) has been ruled out. Moore has been irked by a lack of targets, and the same pattern continued Week 8 against New England, as he was targeted only once despite Davis being out. Prior to complaining publicly, Moore had seen the field plenty but just wasn't getting thrown to. He then sat out a game and played only 10 snaps upon returning Week 8. With Davis still sidelined, Moore again has an opportunity to earn more playing time, and the Jets could certainly use the playmaking ability he demonstrated as a rookie in 2021.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Quiet again in absence of Chase
Higgins recorded seven receptions on eight targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Panthers. Higgins had a relatively strong performance in the sense that he commanded eight targets on Joe Burrow's 28 pass attempts, and he also led the team in targets, receptions and yards. However, Joe Mixon accounted for five of Cincinnati's touchdowns on the day, leaving Higgins without the chance to reach the end zone. In addition, Cincinnati had a 35-0 lead at halftime, limiting passing volume in the final two quarters. While neither stat line is necessarily an indication of Higgins' quality of play, he has managed only 10 receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown combined across two games without Ja'Marr Chase (hip).
CBS Sports
Falcons' Drake London: Key fumble in loss
London brought in three of seven targets for 23 yards and lost a fumble in the Falcons' 20-17 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. London once again put up modest numbers, but his day was all the more forgettable thanks to the rookie allowing Khalil Mack to strip the ball from him after a five-yard reception at the Chargers' six-yard line early in the third quarter. London has now failed to top 40 receiving yards in six consecutive games, an unfavorable streak he'll aim to snap in a Week 10 divisional matchup against the Panthers on Thursday night.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Leads all scorers in blowout
Booker registered 24 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 102-82 win over the Trail Blazers. It was a very easy win for Phoenix, resulting in less minutes for its major playmakers. Booker still put in...
CBS Sports
Panthers turn back to Baker Mayfield, bench P.J. Walker after 35-point halftime deficit vs. Bengals in Week 9
The Carolina Panthers have turned back to their Week 1 starting quarterback, as Baker Mayfield entered Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals to start the third quarter. With Carolina trailing 35-0 at halftime, Mayfield replaced P.J. Walker, who went 3 of 10 for 9 yards and two interceptions in the first half.
