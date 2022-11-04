The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. There was plenty of conversation about plenty of topics in the run-up to Millikan’s CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoff opener at Saugus, Friday evening. The Centurions’ best player was sidelined for the game for running a Thin Blue Line flag onto the field the week prior, in violation of team and Hart School District rules, sparking a national controversy that put the football game in the middle of America’s ongoing culture wars. But once the game kicked off at College of the Canyons Friday evening, there was no controversy and no doubt—it was an absolute butt-kicking as the Rams won 49-21.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO