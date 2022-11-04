Read full article on original website
ocsportszone.com
CIF football quarterfinal round playoff schedule for Orange County teams
Quarterfinal round games are scheduled for Friday night, Nov. 11 but could be moved to Thursday or Saturday. Please check back Monday for exact dates and locations. Chaparral at Corona del Mar (Newport Harbor) Yorba Linda at Palos Verdes. El Modena at Bishop Diego. DIVISION 4. Cypress at Long Beach...
19thnews.org
A Pasadena school is the nation’s first named after Octavia Butler — and it’s her alma mater
When science-fiction writer Octavia Butler was growing up in the 1950s and ’60s, school was a struggle. With undiagnosed dyslexia, she didn’t excel in class. Outside of it, the shy student lacked the social skills of her more gregarious peers. And her height — she grew to be six feet tall — made her even more self-conscious.
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for first round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 4
It’s a big night of high school football as the first round of the CIF playoffs continues for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Torrance, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
CIF Football: Millikan Dominates Saugus
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. There was plenty of conversation about plenty of topics in the run-up to Millikan’s CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoff opener at Saugus, Friday evening. The Centurions’ best player was sidelined for the game for running a Thin Blue Line flag onto the field the week prior, in violation of team and Hart School District rules, sparking a national controversy that put the football game in the middle of America’s ongoing culture wars. But once the game kicked off at College of the Canyons Friday evening, there was no controversy and no doubt—it was an absolute butt-kicking as the Rams won 49-21.
Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean
The $32.5 million project will turn the western portion of Marina Vista Park into a tidal channel connecting Colorado Lagoon to Marine Stadium, a move that could improve water quality and restore marine habitats. The post Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean appeared first on Long Beach Post.
pepperbough.com
‘Cardiac Kids’ win playoff nailbiter vs. Cerritos, 42-41
Cerritos, CA—For the third consecutive week, the Colton Yellowjackets found themselves on the brink of a loss. This week, the stakes were the highest they’ve been all season—round 1 of the CIF Playoffs against Cerritos High School. And for the third consecutive week, the Yellowjackets prevailed in...
hotelnewsresource.com
Pasadena Hotel & Pool in Pasadena, CA Opens
MCR has reopened the historic, 161-room Pasadena Hotel & Pool on Colorado Boulevard and Lake Avenue following an extensive restoration of the hotel’s public spaces. It is the company’s second hotel in California. MCR purchased the hotel, formerly named Hotel Constance, in February 2022. The hotel had been...
NBC Los Angeles
Three Bears Roam Through Gardens at LA Arboretum in Arcadia
Visitors were evacuated from the Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden Friday after three bears wandered into the site in Arcadia. The bears were identified as a mother and her two cubs. The bears were in a hilly area on the arboretum property. Authorities walked through the gardens, telling people...
goworldtravel.com
Places to Visit in Southern California to Run Away from the Cold
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. So what do you do when the temperature drops and you can’t bare the thought of another day in your apartment, cooped up with blankets, hot beverages and Netflix? You run away from the cold by packing your bags and heading South to sunny California!
localemagazine.com
17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC
With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
proclaimerscv.com
Southern California will Remain Cold on Friday, as SoCal Weather/Temperature Will go Below Average
The weather in Southern California will remain bright and clear on a Friday afternoon. But on the same day, there are chances of a little cold during the evening. For this weekend, the night temperature and SoCal weather will remain below average. On Friday noon the temperature in Orange County...
Welcome to NELA's Eagle Rock
Spanish Revival architectural gem in Eagle Rock(David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group) Let me take you into the heart of Eagle Rock’s modern history, homes, must-haves, art culture, and vibrant real estate market!
orangecountytribune.com
It’s Surf City’s new royalty
A reminder to you regardless of which city you live in … daylight savings ends this weekend and standard time resumes. To put it another way, it’s spring forward and fall back. On Sunday you should set your clock back at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. (assuming you’re awake that that time). Or you can just change your timepieces before you go to bed on Saturday night.
EggBred Expansion in the Works
CEO Albert Shim has struck deals with five franchisees to expand EggBred in both the Orange County and Los Angeles markets.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller
Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Concierge Medicine Doctor Orange County, Newport Beach
Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/concierge-medicine-doctor-orange-county-newport-beach/. Concierge Medicine, also called retainer medicine, offers a higher degree of attention and an enhanced level of care compared to traditional Family Medicine offered through a Primary Care practice. This high quality of service is possible because, unlike in a traditional Primary Care practice, where a...
whatnowlosangeles.com
EggBred Opening Several New Franchise-Owned Locations in 2023
The pandemic-born breakfast concept EggBred has signed deals with five franchisees to expand throughout Southern California, including Long Beach, located at 777 E Ocean Blvd. The new Long Beach location will be owned and operated by Goldie Bolden and her husband, Zach. Goldie tells What Now Los Angeles they hope to open this location in the first quarter of 2023. The other pair of franchisees, Daniel and Jackie Hernandez, are currently looking for a site for their first EggBred, hoping to land in either Whittier, Downy, or Pico Rivera, according to CEO Albert Shim. Daniel Hernandez is also a local franchisee of a Nektar Juice Bar in Whittier.
2urbangirls.com
Southern California braces for three days of rain, snow
LOS ANGELES – A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
MaxPreps
Greatest high school football teams to never win a national championship
For the past three non-COVID high school football seasons, one matchup has made the difference in determining the national champion – Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) vs. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). Traditional Trinity League rivals, Mater Dei and St. John Bosco meet at least once every year and...
