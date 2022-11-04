Read full article on original website
No. 23 Carroll to play for Frontier Conference Championship after beating Southern Oregon
ASHLAND, Ore. — Carroll’s football team didn’t want to talk about the prospect of winning a Frontier Conference Championship until the week after its game against Southern Oregon. It’s officially next week, and after a 24-17 victory over the Raiders, the Saints will play for a share...
No. 23 Carroll hoping to 'fight some demons off' in Ashland against Southern Oregon
HELENA — The first and only time Carroll’s football team won in Ashland, Oregon, the Saints were still a year away from winning their first of an eventual six national championships. Carroll has dropped six straight against the Southern Oregon Raiders on the road since that day in...
Montana Western edges Montana Tech
BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers and Montana Western had a solid battle in Dillon on Sept. 24, with Tech winning 33-24. The temperature was in the 70’s with a nice, light breeze. “We gave Montana Tech our best shot last time,” Montana Western head coach Ryan Nourse...
No. 4 Carroll falters against No. 1 Thomas More
HELENA — No. 4 Carroll couldn’t make the plays it needed to down the stretch in a 62-54 loss to preseason No. 1 and defending NAIA National Champion Thomas More Friday night in the PE Center. Carroll made runs at Thomas More’s fourth-quarter advantage, cutting it to three...
Warner Pacific's buzzer-beating layup nips Montana Western
BUTTE – The Montana Tech Tip-Off Classic continued on Friday with a matchup between the Montana Western Bulldogs and the Warner Pacific Knights. Warner Pacific defeated Western on a buzzer-beating layup by point guard Isaac Etter, 71-70. It was a fast-paced second half that was capped off with a...
Montana Western visits No. 20 Montana Tech to renew football rivalry
BUTTE – The temperatures are quite a bit cooler. The moods are quite a bit more ornery. One slip up and the season is on the line. Welcome to November football in the Frontier Conference. At Bob Green Field at Alumni Stadium in Butte, Montana Western and No. 20...
Aubrie Rademacher's late OT layup lifts Montana Tech WBB over Dickinson State
BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers women’s basketball team opened their 2022-2023 season on Friday afternoon as they hosted the Dickinson State Blue Hawks on Kelvin Sampson Court at the HPER Center. Dickinson State overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to force overtime. Aubrie Rademacher’s layup in the paint...
Montana Tech sweeps MSU-Northern to win Frontier Conference regular season title
BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers (24-7, 8-1 Frontier) squared off with the MSU-Northern Skylights (11-12, 3-6 Frontier) on Friday night with the Frontier Conference regular season title on the line. Tech swept Northern for their first outright regular season conference title since 2017. The scores of the match...
