ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Montana Western edges Montana Tech

BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers and Montana Western had a solid battle in Dillon on Sept. 24, with Tech winning 33-24. The temperature was in the 70’s with a nice, light breeze. “We gave Montana Tech our best shot last time,” Montana Western head coach Ryan Nourse...
BUTTE, MT
KULR8

No. 4 Carroll falters against No. 1 Thomas More

HELENA — No. 4 Carroll couldn’t make the plays it needed to down the stretch in a 62-54 loss to preseason No. 1 and defending NAIA National Champion Thomas More Friday night in the PE Center. Carroll made runs at Thomas More’s fourth-quarter advantage, cutting it to three...
WAUKESHA, WI
KULR8

Warner Pacific's buzzer-beating layup nips Montana Western

BUTTE – The Montana Tech Tip-Off Classic continued on Friday with a matchup between the Montana Western Bulldogs and the Warner Pacific Knights. Warner Pacific defeated Western on a buzzer-beating layup by point guard Isaac Etter, 71-70. It was a fast-paced second half that was capped off with a...
BUTTE, MT
KULR8

Aubrie Rademacher's late OT layup lifts Montana Tech WBB over Dickinson State

BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers women’s basketball team opened their 2022-2023 season on Friday afternoon as they hosted the Dickinson State Blue Hawks on Kelvin Sampson Court at the HPER Center. Dickinson State overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to force overtime. Aubrie Rademacher’s layup in the paint...
BUTTE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy