San Bernardino County, CA

paininthepass.info

Authorities ID Male Pedestrian Killed On Phelan Rd.

PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Authorities has identified a 73-year-old man who was hit by a big rig tractor trailer and killed on Phelan Road in the town of Phelan Wednesday night. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office identified Craig Mitchell of Phelan, as the pedestrian killed in...
PHELAN, CA
vvng.com

Motorcycle rider killed in solo overnight crash in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcycle rider was killed in a solo overnight crash in the Town of Apple Valley. On Saturday, November 5, 2022, at approximately 12:39 a.m, deputies and emergency personnel responded to a single motorcycle traffic collision on Dale Evans Parkway south of Thunderbird Road.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
Key News Network

Gravel from Overturned Truck Causes Vehicle to Lose Control on 210 Freeway

La Verne, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi with an overturned gravel truck involved a vehicle on the 210 Freeway early Saturday morning, Nov. 5, around 4:53 a.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned semi and one vehicle that was facing the wrong way on the westbound 210 Freeway at Foothill Boulevard in the city of La Verne.
LA VERNE, CA
paininthepass.info

Female Rider Injured In Motorcycle Crash On Southbound I-15 In Hesperia

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> California Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash on southbound Interstate 15 in which one female rider was injured Saturday afternoon. California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving a black Honda Civic with some damage,...
HESPERIA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day

Today was "the highest number of children and youth that have been adopted in one day since this event began back about fourteen years ago here in Riverside County," said Angela Naso, the public information specialist for the department of public social services. Between two courthouses, Larson Justice Center and Riverside Historic Courthouse, 82 children The post Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Fire races through Riverside post office; arson investigation underway

An arson team was investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a post office in Riverside early Friday morning. Firefighters were called around 1:51 a.m. to the 3600 block of Sunnyside Drive where they found a U.S. post office burning in a strip mall, the Riverside Fire Department confirmed. Several fires were also found in nearby […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Sheriff to work with legislators to privatize concealed carry permit information

Applying for a concealed carry weapon permit requires gun owners to provide personal information as part of the process.  Some people may not be aware that that information could be subject to public release under the California Public Information Act. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco criticized the law, after having to comply with a public The post Riverside County Sheriff to work with legislators to privatize concealed carry permit information appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Durham named Temecula police chief

Chris Durham, a 22-year veteran of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, has been named Temecula’s police chief. A captain, Durham replaces Zachary Hall, who has been promoted to chief deputy of the sheriff’s department, according to a statement on the city’s website. Durham is scheduled to...
TEMECULA, CA
foxla.com

Santa Ana River bottom homeless encampment ban takes effect

LOS ANGELES - Homeless encampments in the Santa Ana River bottom within Riverside city limits are now illegal. The new rule went into effect Friday, Nov. 4, and Riverside city officials said they aren’t leaving the unhoused high and dry. Critics argue such laws criminalize the homeless and leave...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested for allegedly chasing and shooting a victim after a traffic collision

A suspect was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim after a traffic collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 at about 11:32 p.m. in Highland. After first responders arrived at the scene, the 27-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound and survived.
HIGHLAND, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

$50,000 Reward Extended for Information About Preschooler Murdered in Altadena

On Tuesday, November 1, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the $50,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of four-year-old Salvador Esparza III. The young boy was shot while standing...
ALTADENA, CA
paininthepass.info

One Motorcyclist Killed, One Injured After Accident With A Semi-Truck On I-15

BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A motorcyclist was killed and one was injured Saturday afternoon after being involved in an accident with a semi tractor trailer on northbound Interstate 15 near the town of Baker. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the incident....
BAKER, CA
KTLA

California bird sanctuary needs new home after major flooding

A Southern California bird sanctuary is seeking help after major flooding destroyed its home, forcing the birds to relocate to a temporary shelter. The Chloe Sanctuary for Parrots and Cockatoos is a nonprofit organization “providing sanctuary to physically and emotionally damaged parrots.” For years, the organization was based out of Fallbrook in San Diego County, […]
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

‘Career criminals’ burglarize veteran’s center, animal hospital in Redlands

Redlands Police have accused two “career criminals” of burglarizing an American Legion building and a nearby animal hospital, causing thousands in damage, and one of the suspects remains at large. The burglary happened on Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m., according to Joe Gercis, manager of American Legion Post 106, a nonprofit group serving war veterans. […]
REDLANDS, CA
paininthepass.info

Female Driver Killed, Two Injured In T-Bone Crash On Amargosa Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person has died in a T-bone crash on Amargosa Road next to Interstate 15 Friday morning officials said. According to the Victorville Police Department the accident happened at about 5:04am Friday November 4, 2022. The location of the collision was on Amargosa Rd. at Mesa Street. The two vehicles involved were a black Toyota Corolla that was T-boned on the passenger side by a maroon Ford Focus sedan.
VICTORVILLE, CA

