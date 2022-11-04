Read full article on original website
paininthepass.info
Authorities ID Male Pedestrian Killed On Phelan Rd.
PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Authorities has identified a 73-year-old man who was hit by a big rig tractor trailer and killed on Phelan Road in the town of Phelan Wednesday night. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office identified Craig Mitchell of Phelan, as the pedestrian killed in...
vvng.com
Hesperia Passenger Station Proposed for Cajon Pass High-Speed Rail System connecting Hesperia to Rancho Cucamonga
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A proposed 49-mile rail system is expected to connect Hesperia to Rancho Cucamonga at speeds of 140 mph through the Cajon Pass, according to the Environmental Assessment document issued by the Federal Railroad Administration this week. DesertXpress Enterprises, LLC (dba “Brightline West”) proposes to...
vvng.com
Motorcycle rider killed in solo overnight crash in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcycle rider was killed in a solo overnight crash in the Town of Apple Valley. On Saturday, November 5, 2022, at approximately 12:39 a.m, deputies and emergency personnel responded to a single motorcycle traffic collision on Dale Evans Parkway south of Thunderbird Road.
Gravel from Overturned Truck Causes Vehicle to Lose Control on 210 Freeway
La Verne, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi with an overturned gravel truck involved a vehicle on the 210 Freeway early Saturday morning, Nov. 5, around 4:53 a.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned semi and one vehicle that was facing the wrong way on the westbound 210 Freeway at Foothill Boulevard in the city of La Verne.
paininthepass.info
Female Rider Injured In Motorcycle Crash On Southbound I-15 In Hesperia
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> California Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash on southbound Interstate 15 in which one female rider was injured Saturday afternoon. California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving a black Honda Civic with some damage,...
Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day
Today was "the highest number of children and youth that have been adopted in one day since this event began back about fourteen years ago here in Riverside County," said Angela Naso, the public information specialist for the department of public social services. Between two courthouses, Larson Justice Center and Riverside Historic Courthouse, 82 children The post Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day appeared first on KESQ.
Fire races through Riverside post office; arson investigation underway
An arson team was investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a post office in Riverside early Friday morning. Firefighters were called around 1:51 a.m. to the 3600 block of Sunnyside Drive where they found a U.S. post office burning in a strip mall, the Riverside Fire Department confirmed. Several fires were also found in nearby […]
KTLA.com
Firefighters in Orange County to get 2 new state-of-the-art firefighting choppers
The Orange County Fire Authority on Thursday announced that it’s getting two new firefighting helicopters that will replace a pair of 55-year-old UH-1H “Super Hueys.”. The two older choppers were grounded in 2020 “due to [the] significantly increased cost of operating these legacy aircraft,” the OFCA said.
LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
Riverside County Sheriff to work with legislators to privatize concealed carry permit information
Applying for a concealed carry weapon permit requires gun owners to provide personal information as part of the process. Some people may not be aware that that information could be subject to public release under the California Public Information Act. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco criticized the law, after having to comply with a public The post Riverside County Sheriff to work with legislators to privatize concealed carry permit information appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com
Durham named Temecula police chief
Chris Durham, a 22-year veteran of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, has been named Temecula’s police chief. A captain, Durham replaces Zachary Hall, who has been promoted to chief deputy of the sheriff’s department, according to a statement on the city’s website. Durham is scheduled to...
foxla.com
Santa Ana River bottom homeless encampment ban takes effect
LOS ANGELES - Homeless encampments in the Santa Ana River bottom within Riverside city limits are now illegal. The new rule went into effect Friday, Nov. 4, and Riverside city officials said they aren’t leaving the unhoused high and dry. Critics argue such laws criminalize the homeless and leave...
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested for allegedly chasing and shooting a victim after a traffic collision
A suspect was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim after a traffic collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 at about 11:32 p.m. in Highland. After first responders arrived at the scene, the 27-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound and survived.
coloradoboulevard.net
$50,000 Reward Extended for Information About Preschooler Murdered in Altadena
On Tuesday, November 1, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the $50,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of four-year-old Salvador Esparza III. The young boy was shot while standing...
paininthepass.info
One Motorcyclist Killed, One Injured After Accident With A Semi-Truck On I-15
BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A motorcyclist was killed and one was injured Saturday afternoon after being involved in an accident with a semi tractor trailer on northbound Interstate 15 near the town of Baker. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the incident....
paininthepass.info
Rain Is Coming And Still On Track To Hit Southern California Starting Monday-Wednesday
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> According to Southern California Weather Force on Facebook the Alaska Storm moves in, towards Southern California starting Monday. This storm is coming from the north northeast with a rain chance in the forecast each day of the week, with the biggest chance of heavy rain showers on Tuesday.
Dramatic bodycam footage shows two Southern California teens being saved by Narcan
Los Angeles County deputies received a medical distress call on Wednesday of two 17-year-old boys who had stopped breathing inside a home in the city of Duarte.
California bird sanctuary needs new home after major flooding
A Southern California bird sanctuary is seeking help after major flooding destroyed its home, forcing the birds to relocate to a temporary shelter. The Chloe Sanctuary for Parrots and Cockatoos is a nonprofit organization “providing sanctuary to physically and emotionally damaged parrots.” For years, the organization was based out of Fallbrook in San Diego County, […]
‘Career criminals’ burglarize veteran’s center, animal hospital in Redlands
Redlands Police have accused two “career criminals” of burglarizing an American Legion building and a nearby animal hospital, causing thousands in damage, and one of the suspects remains at large. The burglary happened on Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m., according to Joe Gercis, manager of American Legion Post 106, a nonprofit group serving war veterans. […]
paininthepass.info
Female Driver Killed, Two Injured In T-Bone Crash On Amargosa Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person has died in a T-bone crash on Amargosa Road next to Interstate 15 Friday morning officials said. According to the Victorville Police Department the accident happened at about 5:04am Friday November 4, 2022. The location of the collision was on Amargosa Rd. at Mesa Street. The two vehicles involved were a black Toyota Corolla that was T-boned on the passenger side by a maroon Ford Focus sedan.
