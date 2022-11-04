Today was "the highest number of children and youth that have been adopted in one day since this event began back about fourteen years ago here in Riverside County," said Angela Naso, the public information specialist for the department of public social services. Between two courthouses, Larson Justice Center and Riverside Historic Courthouse, 82 children The post Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day appeared first on KESQ.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO